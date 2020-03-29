Aulas de direito empresarial de contratos empresariais (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Professor Dr. Antonio Evangelista de Souza Netto Disciplina – Direito Empresarial Aula - Contratos Empresariais
CONTRATOS EMPRESARIAIS B2C; C2C; B2B. Código Civil Italiano de 1942 - art. 1.321 - O contrato é acordo de duas ou mais par...
No que se refere à formação o contrato é ao menos bilateral, considerando que há necessidade de comunhão de no mínimo duas...
1.3. Princípios dos contratos Os principais princípios contratuais são os seguintes: 1.3.1. Princípio da autonomia privada...
1.3.1.2. Excepcionalidade da revisão contratual Tendo em vista que as partes têm autonomia e liberdade para contratar, a r...
Princípios do direito contratual no Projeto do Novo Código Comercial (PNCC) O Substitutivo ao projeto de lei do Senado Fed...
Formação dos contratos A formação do contrato, basicamente disciplinada nos artigos 427 a 435 do Código Civil, se desdobra...
Extinção dos contratos A matéria está disciplinada, basicamente, nos artigos 472 a 480, do Código Civil. A extinção do con...
ESPÉCIES DE CONTRATOS - 1 Compra e venda mercantil – 481 e s. CC; Convenção das Nações Unidas sobre Contratos de Compra e ...
ESPÉCIES DE CONTRATOS - 2 CONTRATO DE COMPRA E VENDA MERCANTIL A compra e venda está regulada, basicamente, pelos artigos ...
Inconterms - International Commercial Terms O comércio internacional é extremamente relevante para a prosperidade mundial ...
Por ocasião da III Jornada de Direito Comercial do Conselho da Justiça Federal foram aprovados dois enunciados sobre esta ...
CONTRATO DE VENDA DIRETA O Contrato de Venda Direta está previsto nos artigos 499 e seguintes do Projeto do Novo Código Co...
CONTRATO ESTIMATÓRIO O contrato estimatório é comumente denominado contrato de consignação. Este contrato está disciplinad...
CONTRATOS DE COLABORAÇÃO Contratos de colaboração são realizados entre empresários que objetivam criar, consolidar ou ampl...
Os contratos de colaboração podem ser divididos em contratos de colaboração por aproximação e contratos de colaboração por...
O projeto do Novo Código Comercial – PNCC trata dos contratos de colaboração nos artigos 401 e seguintes. De acordo com o ...
CONTRATO DE MANDATO EMPRESARIAL O Contrato de Mandato está disciplinado nos artigos 653 e seguintes do Código Civil. Estes...
GESTÃO DE NEGÓCIOS EMPRESARIAIS A gestão de negócios está disciplinada nos artigos 861 a 875 do Código Civil. O Código Civ...
CONTRATO DE FIANÇA O contrato de fiança está regulado nos artigos 818 e seguintes do Código Civil. Estes artigos disciplin...
CONTRATO DE SEGURO O contrato de seguro está disciplinado nos artigos 757 e seguintes do Código Civil. Também se aplicam a...
CONTRATOS DE LOGÍSTICA Os contratos de logística estão regulados nos artigos 452 e seguintes do Projeto do Novo Código Com...
Contrato de transporte de cargas O Contrato de Transporte de Carga, como o próprio nome indica, tem por objeto o transport...
CONTRATOS BANCÁRIOS Os contratos bancários são aqueles nos quais há pelo menos uma instituição financeira entre os contrat...
Contratos bancários atípicos ou impróprios Contratos bancários atípicos/impróprios são aqueles nos quais não se objetiva n...
Contrato de alienação fiduciária em garantia A alienação fiduciária em garantia é um negócio que instrumentaliza outros co...
Contrato de fomento comercial (factoring) O contrato de Fomento Comercial (Factoring), também conhecido é o contrato no qu...
Em todas as modalidades de fomento mercantil o faturizador tem as seguintes obrigações: i) administrar os créditos e receb...
O Contrato de Fomento Comercial está previsto nos artigos 490 e seguintes do Projeto do Novo Código Comercial. Conforme o ...
Contrato de arrendamento mercantil (leasing) O contrato de arrendamento mercantil, ou leasing, é regulado pelas leis n. 6....
De acordo com a res. nº 2.309/1996, o arrendamento mercantil poderá ser financeiro ou operacional. Em ambos os casos dever...
Além do leasing financeiro e operacional, a doutrina aponta outras modalidades de leasing, não disciplinadas de forma espe...
33
34
35
