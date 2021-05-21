Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rugrats Test
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 1/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 2/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 3/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 4/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog Phew, Rugrats Test Page 5/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog that was close Rugrats Test Page 6/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog Wow, Angelica, that was really nice. Rugrats Test Page 7/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog It's gonna be fun sleeping over and being bestest friends! Rugrats Te...
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog Wise up, mush mouth. I was lying. Rugrats Test Page 9/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog Now what were you babbling about before? Rugrats Test Page 10/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 11/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 12/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 13/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 14/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 15/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog Where'd you get that? Rugrats Test Page 16/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Dialog I found it before, Rugrats Test Page 17/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Dialog under the puppet. Rugrats Test Page 18/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog Why didn't you say anything?! Rugrats Test Page 19/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog You wouldn't let me. Rugrats Test Page 20/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 21/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog ooh, you make me so angry. Rugrats Test Page 22/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 23/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 24/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Dialog Now listen Chuckie. Rugrats Test Page 25/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Dialog From now on, I don't wanna hear a word from you. Rugrats Test Page 2...
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Dialog No matter what I do,... Rugrats Test Page 27/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Dialog ...no matter what happens,... Rugrats Test Page 28/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Dialog Never speak to me again! Rugrats Test Page 29/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 Dialog Okay, Angelica. Rugrats Test Page 30/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 31 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 31/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 32 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 32/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 33/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 34 Duration 01:00 Dialog Sheesh Rugrats Test Page 34/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 35/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 36/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 37/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 38/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 39/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 40/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 41/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 42 Duration 01:00 Dialog Chuckie, come in here! Rugrats Test Page 42/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 43 Duration 01:00 Dialog Chuckie? Chuckie?...Come back, Chuckie! Come back! Rugrats Test Page...
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 44 Duration 01:00 Dialog No, Angelica, I know when I'm not wanted. Rugrats Test Page 44/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 45 Duration 01:00 Dialog Please, Chuckie, please! I didn't mean it! Rugrats Test Page 45/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 46 Duration 01:00 Dialog Oh, Chuckie, ol' buddy, ol' pal! We can be friends again! Rugrats Te...
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 47 Duration 01:00 Dialog I'll let you play with Cynthia! Rugrats Test Page 47/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 48 Duration 01:00 Rugrats Test Page 48/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 49 Duration 01:00 Dialog You can have all my chocolate. Rugrats Test Page 49/50
Scene 1 Duration 50:00 Panel 50 Duration 01:00 Dialog You can take Fluffy. Come back, Chuckie, come back! Rugrats Test Pag...
May. 21, 2021

Rugrats test

A storyboard test for Rugrats

