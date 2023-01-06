Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Herbal Remedies For Asthma Relief

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Best P*nis Enlargement Capsule Guaranteed to Work
Best P*nis Enlargement Capsule Guaranteed to Work
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

_Safe Swallowing Tips_(1).docx
abeerelanwar1
Thoa_CME 09-02-2016.pptx
ShivangiSinha48
Analysis of recombinants.pptx
MANJUSINGH948460
Essentials For Your New Feline Companion
Freddie Mattison
CEFTAZIDIME+AVIBACTAM 1.pptx
PawanGupta836651
Thailand Dental Care Market Analysis - Sample Report
Insights10
KDIGO_Diabetes-in-CKD-Infographics-Set.pdf
MaiKhairy3
'ATD'.pptx
koushikMazumder6
1 of 6 Ad

Herbal Remedies For Asthma Relief

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Millions of people are suffering from asthma, bronchial asthma and bronchitis. Herbal remedies like Bronkill capsule has the capability to such attacks and reduces the symptoms like wheezing, coughing, sneezing and breathlessness.

Millions of people are suffering from asthma, bronchial asthma and bronchitis. Herbal remedies like Bronkill capsule has the capability to such attacks and reduces the symptoms like wheezing, coughing, sneezing and breathlessness.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Best P*nis Enlargement Capsule Guaranteed to Work
DrHashmi6
7 views
47 slides
How to Gain Weight Naturally for Skinny Guys
DrHashmi6
8 views
5 slides
How to Gain Weight Naturally for Skinny Guys
DrHashmi6
4 views
5 slides
Enlarge Bigger P*nis Size with Sikander-e-Azam plus
DrHashmi6
13 views
48 slides
Women: Increase Your S*x Drive Naturally
DrHashmi6
4 views
6 slides
how to increase sex power.pdf
DrHashmi6
9 views
48 slides
Mojo MAX Capsule relieves stress, uplifts mood, and increases energy levels.
DrHashmi6
6 views
8 slides
Best S*X Tips
DrHashmi6
5 views
47 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

_Safe Swallowing Tips_(1).docx
abeerelanwar1
0 views
Thoa_CME 09-02-2016.pptx
ShivangiSinha48
3 views
Analysis of recombinants.pptx
MANJUSINGH948460
3 views
Essentials For Your New Feline Companion
Freddie Mattison
4 views
CEFTAZIDIME+AVIBACTAM 1.pptx
PawanGupta836651
2 views
Thailand Dental Care Market Analysis - Sample Report
Insights10
0 views
KDIGO_Diabetes-in-CKD-Infographics-Set.pdf
MaiKhairy3
0 views
'ATD'.pptx
koushikMazumder6
2 views
vulva formation in c.elegans.pptx
RAHANAMOIDEENKOYAVK
0 views
Drugs used in endocrine system updated.pptx
SDSHANMUGAKUMAR
0 views
Green Chemistry .ppt
Sahyadri Science College, A constituent College of Kuvempu University, Shivamogga-577203
0 views
Is It Safe to Take More Painkillers for Menstruation?
FFragrant
5 views
Thumb hypoplasia(4).pptx
satishsinghrathore
0 views
Genetic manipulation of animals.pptx
MANJUSINGH948460
2 views
INCIDENT REPORT.pptx
JohnrylFrancisco
0 views
COPD TALK CIPLA.pptx
lokeshlalwani8
0 views
HUMAN BODY AN OVERVIEW 1.pptx
RioRdd1
0 views
Who Are Suitable for Prostate Massage?
AmandaChou9
8 views
physiology pregnancy copy.pptx
sushmagupta67
0 views
Pasteurella.pptx
AliAbdullah127365
2 views
_Safe Swallowing Tips_(1).docx
abeerelanwar1
0 views
3 slides
Thoa_CME 09-02-2016.pptx
ShivangiSinha48
3 views
77 slides
Analysis of recombinants.pptx
MANJUSINGH948460
3 views
42 slides
Essentials For Your New Feline Companion
Freddie Mattison
4 views
1 slide
CEFTAZIDIME+AVIBACTAM 1.pptx
PawanGupta836651
2 views
6 slides
Thailand Dental Care Market Analysis - Sample Report
Insights10
0 views
55 slides

Featured (20)

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
Advertisement

Herbal Remedies For Asthma Relief

  1. 1. What is asthma? Asthma is an episodic constriction of the bronchial tubes. It is a common disorder of both children and adults, often regarded as mysterious and frustrating to treat.
  2. 2. Herbal Remedies For Asthma Relief Millions of people are suffering from asthma, bronchial asthma and bronchitis. Herbal remedies like Bronkill capsule has the capability to such attacks and reduces the symptoms like wheezing, coughing, sneezing and breathlessness.
  3. 3. How Does Bronkill Work Bronkill herbal capsule removes phlegm heat from the lung to relieve wheezing and asthma. It functions by reducing mucus, gives relief to chest constriction, and eases breathing. Bronkill is used for coughing and difficulty in breathing which is worse in the evening or after overexertion, or in the presence of a common cold.
  4. 4. Benefits of Bronkill Capsule • Manage chronic respiratory disorder • Relieve bronchial congestion & wheezing • Maintain bronchial function and a healthy breathing • Relieve tightness within the muscles of the chest • Relieve coughing throughout respiratory disorder attacks • Soothe the throat and cough
  5. 5. Symptoms of asthma • Shortness of breath • Breathlessness at the time of attack • Wheezing, a hissing sound at exhalation (breathe out) • Chest tightness and pain • Distended abdomen • Suffered with severe anxiety • Cold • Frequent cough at night
  6. 6. Causes of asthma • Hereditary • Allergy • Childhood respiratory infection • Environmental and biologic triggers like infections, dietary patterns, hormonal changes in women etc. • Hypersensitivity from allergens like molds, animal dander, grass, pollens, hair, lint and grains. • Digestive disorders

×