Universidad del Istmo Especialización en Docencia Superior Antecedentes y Evolución de la Educación Superior en Panamá
La educación superior y, fundamental, la universitaria ha experimentado cambios importantes en sus objetivos, estructura y...
 Surgió en Europa en el siglo XII bajo influencia religiosa.  Fundamentalmente para difusión del pensamiento teológico y...
B. Etapas de Evolución La Educación Superior en Panamá, presenta tres periodos claramente definidos:  Época Colonial: (15...
La Educación Superior en el Periodo Colonial  El Seminario San Agustín y el Colegio de Panamá creado en 1608, fueron las ...
 En 1767 cerró sus puertas ante la expulsión de la Compañía de los Jesuitas del Istmo, por orden del Rey Carlos II.  En ...
La Educación Superior en la Época de Unión a la Gran Colombia  Después de la independencia de España, se organizó en 1841...
La Educación Superior en la época Republicana: 1903 - 2003  La constitución Política de la Republica de Panamá creo el ma...
 En 1918 se creó la Escuela de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas y una Facultad Nacional de Derecho que se reorganizó en 1925 ...
La Universidad en la Primera Etapa de la República (1903-1934)  La Ley 11 del 23 de marzo de 1904, orgánica de Instrucció...
 En 1920, se promulga la ley orgánica de educación, la segunda, la cual introduce nuevos conceptos educativos:  Reitera ...
La Institucionalización de la Educación Superior Universitaria (1935-1968).  La Universidad de Panamá se creó finalmente ...
 En 1950, pasa a funcionar en su propio edificio en el Campus, la institución se expande y se diversifica, estaba integra...
Democratización y Diversificación de la Educación Superior (1969-1989)  En 1969 abre sus puertas la Universidad de Panamá...
 La Universidad de Panamá se reestructuró a partir de la Ley 11 de junio de 1981, que sustentó su democratización y regul...
 El sector universitario privado se fortaleció con la creación de la Universidad del Istmo en 1985. En ese año existían e...
Un Subsistema Paralelo de Educación Superior  Hasta la década de 1980 funcionaron algunos centros de educación superior, ...
 Políticas Académicas  Políticas de Investigación  Políticas de Extensión
 Políticas Académicas 1. Adecuar la oferta y demanda de los estudios universitarios a las necesidades socioeconómicas, ad...
6. Incorporar la supervisión y evaluación del personal académico como actividad orientada a garantizar la calidad del serv...
 Políticas de Investigación 1. Mejorar la capacidad de la universidad para la captación de recursos externos de investiga...
 Políticas de Extensión 1. Consolidar la presencia activa de la universidad en la sociedad con vocación de servicio públi...
Antecedentes y Evolución de la Educación Superior en Panamá

Antecedentes y Evolución de la Educación Superior en Panamá

  1. 1. Universidad del Istmo Especialización en Docencia Superior Antecedentes y Evolución de la Educación Superior en Panamá Políticas de la Universidad de Panamá Asignatura: Problemática y Desafíos de la Educación Superior Profesora: Emma Tapia Presentado por: Licda. Khenari Miranda Licdo. Douglas E. Pinto
  2. 2. La educación superior y, fundamental, la universitaria ha experimentado cambios importantes en sus objetivos, estructura y funcionamiento, a lo largo de su existencia
  3. 3.  Surgió en Europa en el siglo XII bajo influencia religiosa.  Fundamentalmente para difusión del pensamiento teológico y humanístico.  La primera universidad del Continente Americano se fundó en 1538, en la ciudad de Santo Domingo, bajo modelo de la Universidad de Salamanca y se organizó alrededor de los estudios de Derecho, Teología, Filosofía y Medicina (Bernal, 2001) A. Orígenes de la Educación Superior tanto Pública como Privada
  4. 4. B. Etapas de Evolución La Educación Superior en Panamá, presenta tres periodos claramente definidos:  Época Colonial: (1501 a 1821)  Época de la Unión a la Gran Colombia: (1821 a 19039  Época Republicana: (1903 a 2003)
  5. 5. La Educación Superior en el Periodo Colonial  El Seminario San Agustín y el Colegio de Panamá creado en 1608, fueron las instituciones precursoras de la Educación Superior en el Istmo.  Posteriormente el 3 de junio de 1749 se estableció la Real y Pontificia Universidad de San Javier, la cual fue reconocida por las autoridades coloniales el 24 de enero de 1750. Los estudios se orientaban a la Escolástica, Teología y la Filosofía; ofrecía:  Los grados de bachiller  Licenciado  Maestría  Doctor
  6. 6.  En 1767 cerró sus puertas ante la expulsión de la Compañía de los Jesuitas del Istmo, por orden del Rey Carlos II.  En 1824, después la independencia de España y de la unión a Colombia, se fundó en Panamá el Colegio del Istmo, en 1841 asume la condición de Universidad del Istmo.  Esta universidad ofrecía estudios en:  Gramática Castellana y latina.  Retórica  Teología  Derecho Público y Cánones. Esta institución desaparece con la guerra de “Mil Días” que azotó al país al inicio del siglo XX.
  7. 7. La Educación Superior en la Época de Unión a la Gran Colombia  Después de la independencia de España, se organizó en 1841, la Universidad del Istmo, para ofrecer “estudios de Gramática Castellana y latina, Retórica, Teología, Derecho Público y Cánones”.  Esta desapareció en 1852 y a partir de este momento hasta principios del siglo XX no se ofreció Educación Superior en el Istmo, solo algunos cursos de formación de maestros.
  8. 8. La Educación Superior en la época Republicana: 1903 - 2003  La constitución Política de la Republica de Panamá creo el marco jurídico para el establecimiento de centros de enseñanza secundaria y profesional y dispuso las carreras que habrían de ofrecerse.  La ley 11 del 23 de marzo de 1904 viabilizó la creación del Colegio Universitario de Panamá.  La ley 52 de 20 de mayo de 1904, autorizó la construcción de un edificio destinado a albergar a la universidad.  La ley 6 de 26 de septiembre de 1906 estableció una subvención del Estado y 7 becas destinas a estudiantes de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas del Colegio Universitario de Panamá. (Ceville, 2003)  En 1913 se organizó un Curso Profesional de Matemática con una duración de 3 años para formar educadores para la enseñanza de las Matemáticas. (Bernal, 2001)  En 1917 se crearon las Escuelas de Medicina y Cirugía y Cirugía Dental, instituyéndose la Escuela de Medicina y Cirugías en el Hospital Santo Tomás.
  9. 9.  En 1918 se creó la Escuela de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas y una Facultad Nacional de Derecho que se reorganizó en 1925 y que cerró en 1928. ( Ceville, 2003)  Desde 1920 se empezaron a ofrecer cursos universitarios de Farmacia y Agrimensura en el Instituto Nacional.  En noviembre de 1924 se crearon las Escuelas de Medicina, Lenguas Modernas y Pedagogía.  En 1930 se organizó con carácter Privado, la Escuela Libre de Derecho, reconocida por Decreto Ejecutivo en 1933. Este mismo Decreto, creó además la Facultad de Educación y reglamentó, al igual que el Instituto Pedagógico las Escuelas de Farmacia, Derecho y Agrimensura que pasarían a formar parte de la Universidad de Panamá desde su creación en 1935.  A nivel internacional Panamá propuso entre 1915 y 1940 la creación de 3 Universidades destinadas a servir al mundo desde la Capital del País.  Estas fueron La Universidad Panamericana, La Universidad Bolivariana y la Universidad Interamericana.
  10. 10. La Universidad en la Primera Etapa de la República (1903-1934)  La Ley 11 del 23 de marzo de 1904, orgánica de Instrucción Pública, creó las condiciones para establecer el Colegio Universitario de Panamá, el cual no logró su objetivo.  En ese periodo, a nivel de Educación Superior en el país, se dictaba el curso profesional de Matemáticas que se estableció en 1913, con una duración de tres años.  En 1918, con la creación de la Facultad Nacional de Derecho, integrada por las Escuelas de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas, (funcionó en las aulas del Instituto Nacional hasta el año 1930) la cual es considerada como la dependencia más antigua de la Universidad.  También funcionaron desde 1920, cursos universitarios de Farmacia, Agrimensura, Matemática, Educación, Castellano entre otros.
  11. 11.  En 1920, se promulga la ley orgánica de educación, la segunda, la cual introduce nuevos conceptos educativos:  Reitera la obligatoriedad y gratuidad de las escuelas primarias  Prevé la creación de una universidad  Crea las bases para elaborar nuevos planes y programas de estudios.  La idea de crear la Universidad de Panamá, cuando en el tercer congreso científico Panamericano, celebrado en lima, Perú en 1924, el doctor Octavio Méndez Pereira presentó la iniciativa en ese foro. El decreto de su creación se firma en junio de 1916, pero se postergó por falta de recursos económicos.  La iniciativa de Acción Comunal se funda la Universidad Popular, una institución orientada a la formación de los sectores más humildes del país, funcionaba en el antiguo edificio del Colegio Artes y Oficios y sus cursos estaban centrados en Derecho Usual Pedagogía, Estudios Sociales entre otros.  En 1933 se fundó el Instituto Pedagógico, cuya misión era la formación de docentes para los centros educativos del país.  Al lo que se refiere a la educación, este es un período de conformación del Estado nacional para crear instituciones de servicios básicos de salud y educación, una población pequeña, cerca de medio millón de habitantes.
  12. 12. La Institucionalización de la Educación Superior Universitaria (1935-1968).  La Universidad de Panamá se creó finalmente en 1935, bajo la gestión del Gobierno del Dr. Harmodio Arias, empezó a funcionar con 175 estudiantes en el Instituto Nacional, la Ley que reguló su funcionamiento se dictó en 1946.  La Universidad se organizó en Colegios:  Agrimensura  Ciencias Políticas y Economía  Derecho  Farmacia  Matemáticas  Filosofía y Letras.  Su orientación fue esencialmente profesionalizante y pretendía satisfacer las tareas esenciales del Estado y la empresa privada en ese momento.
  13. 13.  En 1950, pasa a funcionar en su propio edificio en el Campus, la institución se expande y se diversifica, estaba integrada por cuatro Facultades:  Filosofía, Letras y Educación, Ingeniería y Arquitectura, Ciencias Médicas, Bibliotecología y Administración.  En 1959 se crearon las Extensiones Universitarias de Chiriquí y Chitré.  En 1960 se crearon las Extensiones de Veraguas y Colón.  En 1965 se crearon las Extensiones de Penonomé y Las Tablas.  En 1965 se creo la Universidad Santa María La Antigua, institución privada de Educación Superior, administrada por el Arzobispado de Panamá.  Inició con tres facultades:  Filosofía  Letras y Educación  Ciencias Sociales y Administración  En 1970 diversificó su estructura académica y sus carreras, creó centros en Colón y David.  Para el golpe de Estado de 1968, la Universidad de Panamá fue cerrada en el marco de elegir un nuevo rector, a la espera de contar con un nuevo Estatuto Orgánico de la institución.
  14. 14. Democratización y Diversificación de la Educación Superior (1969-1989)  En 1969 abre sus puertas la Universidad de Panamá, bajo una nueva base jurídica (Decreto de Gabinete Nº 144 de junio de 1969).  En esta etapa empiezan a surgir establecimientos de Educación Superior no universitarios, que se especializan en una o pocas áreas de especialidad; carreras de corta duración que están conectadas a un oficio o actividad laboral en el mercado ocupacional, por ejemplo:  Centro Superior de Secretarias Ejecutivas Bilingües.  Instituto de Técnicas Especializadas  Instituto Superior de Turismo  Instituto Superior de Enseñanza  Centro de Estudios y Aplicación de Computadoras  Entre otros.
  15. 15.  La Universidad de Panamá se reestructuró a partir de la Ley 11 de junio de 1981, que sustentó su democratización y reguló su proceso de transformación.  Se crearon nuevas Facultades, Institutos, Centros de Investigación, Vicerrectorías, Centros Regionales, Universidades Populares, Carreras en relación con el sector productivo, entre otras.  En 1981 se creó la Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá (U. T .P), con carácter autónomo, Patrimonio propio y Personería Jurídica, la cual tuvo su origen en el Instituto Politécnico de la Universidad de Panamá; esta institución se orientó a las carreras de:  Ingeniería Civil  Ingeniería Eléctrica  Ingeniería Industrial  La Universidad se expandió con el patrón de Centros Regionales en el interior del país.
  16. 16.  El sector universitario privado se fortaleció con la creación de la Universidad del Istmo en 1985. En ese año existían en el país unas catorce instituciones de educación superior, de las cuales cinco eran universidades y el resto centros de educación superior no universitarios.  Con la Constitución Política de 1972, se establece un ordenamiento educativo renovado y le asigna a la Universidad del Estado la responsabilidad de fiscalizar las universidades particulares del país.
  17. 17. Un Subsistema Paralelo de Educación Superior  Hasta la década de 1980 funcionaron algunos centros de educación superior, en territorio panameño, bajo la jurisdicción norteamericana (Zona del Canal de Panamá).  Podemos mencionar los siguientes centros:  The Panama Canal College creado en 1933.  Florida State University en 1957.  Podemos mencionar el Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute institución de investigación, que ha jugado un papel importante en la generación de conocimientos científicos en nuestro país.
  18. 18.  Políticas Académicas  Políticas de Investigación  Políticas de Extensión
  19. 19.  Políticas Académicas 1. Adecuar la oferta y demanda de los estudios universitarios a las necesidades socioeconómicas, adecuando un nivel de pertinencia, relevancia y conexión entre teoría y práctica. 2. Consolidar los procesos de virtualización y flexibilización curricular hacia los nuevos modelos pedagógicos en los programas de formación. 3. Promover y fomentar el desarrollo y la implementación de modelos pedagógicos que centren atención en el aprendizaje de los estudiantes. 4. Promover creación de programas académicos de pregrado dirigidos a trabajadores y adultos, en modalidad de educación continua o educación a distancia. 5. Fomentar la vinculación de la docencia con el mundo del trabajo, de manera que los estudiantes a través de la práctica perfeccionen y profundizan la competencia profesional.
  20. 20. 6. Incorporar la supervisión y evaluación del personal académico como actividad orientada a garantizar la calidad del servicio ofrecido. 7. Asegurar una docencia de calidad y equidad, comprometida con la igualdad de oportunidades para el acceso al conocimiento y al desarrollo. 8. Promover y fomentar el desarrollo, la creatividad y actualización de las prácticas docentes, incorporando avances Pedagógicos y Tecnológicos haciendo más eficiente y participativo el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. 9. Disponer de recursos académicos que garanticen su oportuna y eficaz oportunidad. 10. Promover y fomentar la evaluación y la innovación de los planes y programas de estudio acorde a la necesidad de la región y del país. 11. Desarrollar plan de capacitación permanente que permita al docente incorporar competencias metodológicas que eleven la calidad de los procesos aprendizaje en el aula.
  21. 21.  Políticas de Investigación 1. Mejorar la capacidad de la universidad para la captación de recursos externos de investigación, desarrollo e innovación tecnológica, fomentando participación del profesorado en proyectos de investigación. 2. Promover, apoyar y fortalecer la generación y difusión del conocimiento científico y tecnológico como soporte y referente de calidad de los procesos de formación y articulación efectiva de la universidad y su entorno. 3. Promover la generación de líneas de investigación capaces de tener impacto en los diversos ámbitos de desarrollo regional y nacional. 4. Fomentar la formación de equipos de investigación multidisciplinarios, y su inserción en líneas de investigación nacionales e internacionales y su acceso a fuentes de financiamiento externas. 5. Privilegiar el desarrollo de la investigación científica, tecnológica, económica, social y cultural, considerándola como actividad fundamental para la creación y desarrollo de programas de postgrados. 6. Impulsar el desarrollo de investigaciones propias de la calidad en la enseñanza superior que incluya los actores sociales protagónicos de proceso de aprendizaje.
  22. 22.  Políticas de Extensión 1. Consolidar la presencia activa de la universidad en la sociedad con vocación de servicio público. 2. Propiciar la inserción laboral de los titulados, fomentando su fidelización a la universidad e impulsar la formación continua de profesionales. 3. Fortalecer la promoción, coordinación y seguimiento de actividades relacionadas con programas para egresados , educación continua, planes de capacitación institucional, contribuyendo a la proyección social de la universidad por medio de asesorías y consultorías. 4. Propiciar la articulación de convenios con instituciones nacionales o extranjeras para abrir opciones de relaciones de intercambio científico, tecnológico y humanístico, que le permita interactuar con el desarrollo científico emergente. 5. Impulsar programas y proyectos culturales, de servicio social y de carácter productivo que contribuyan al desarrollo de las artes, a la solución de problemas regionales y al mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de las personas, y a su vez estos se vinculen en actividades de docencia e investigación de la Institución.

