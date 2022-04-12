Successfully reported this slideshow.

Why study Day Trading if I can use a robot produced by professionals?

1

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
1 like 25 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Robo Trading with average accuracy of +70%! Produced by professionals!
Robo Trading with average accuracy of +70%! Produced by professionals!
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

Why study Day Trading if I can use a robot produced by professionals?

Apr. 12, 2022
1 like 25 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

You don't need to know anything about Day Trading at all! A team of professionals with over 20 years of experience have created a robot that can change your life in a fully automated way!

You don't need to know anything about Day Trading at all! A team of professionals with over 20 years of experience have created a robot that can change your life in a fully automated way!

Economy & Finance

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free

Why study Day Trading if I can use a robot produced by professionals?

  1. 1. WHY STUDY DAY TRADING IF I CAN USE A ROBOT PRODUCED BY PROFESSIONALS? God be praised
  2. 2. 24/04/2015 This indicator has been elaborated God be praised 27/06/2018 MAIN INDICATOR 2022 AbsolutelytheleadingForexindicator onthemarket!Ourindicatorprovidesa detailedanalysisofspecificparameters tofindinputswithprecisionand professionalbasis. DM Trader & Investiments This indicator was developed @DmTrader FOREX
  3. 3. Contact us via Telegram @DmTrader or email dmtrader.signals@gmail.com. Check other indicators or ours signal channel in MT2! Have you ever imagined being able to receive great FOREX entry opportunities for 24 hours, even while you are sleeping? Data Manager Trading has developed a graphical analysis and price action algorithm that can change the way you think and operate! EXPLORE YOUR FUTURE TODAY! GREAT OPPORTUNITIES AWAIT
  4. 4. Contact us via Telegram @DmTrader or email dmtrader.signals@gmail.com. Check other indicators or ours signal channel in MT2! https://uii.io/learn_trading https://uii.io/learn_trading1 https://uii.io/learn_trading2 https://uii.io/learn_trading3 https://uii.io/learn_trading4 I WILL SHOW YOU THE WAY! WOULD YOU LIKE TO LEARN TO TRADE FOR FREE?
  5. 5. See this example in EUR / USD in H4 Signal BUY Signal SELL 2060 PIPS WOULD YOU LIKE TO DO EVERYTHING IN A FULLY AUTOMATED WAY? dmtrader.signals@gmail.com
  6. 6. Our algorithm was developed 4 years ago by a team of experienced traders, investors and 'Forex' experts to predict and act on predetermined patterns. We cannot disclose its operating base but we use a set of indicators and standards to graphically analyze price action in highly volatile situations, can predict large trends! ALGORITHM
  7. 7. 1º) Graphic analysis: "New downtrend " Real exemple in EUR/USD ALGORITHM In this example we have 3 confirmation analyzes for input to be valid! 2º) Fibonacci 3º) Price Action: Resistance + Downtrend Line
  8. 8. HOW DO I USE THE INDICATOR? To use our indicator just click Open Data Folder in MT4. Right after inserting file into MQL4 > Indicators folder
  9. 9. HOW DO I USE THE INDICATOR? After inserting the file into the Indicators folder, you must update and open your MT4 platform again. Then you can use our indicator by loading it on any asset / currency and any timeframe! BUY SELL *Recommended M15, H1, H4... etc!
  10. 10. HOW DO I USE THE INDICATOR? When there is a signal you will be notified with an alert stating the asset / currency, time and timeframe used.
  11. 11. REAL EXEMPLE IN THIS MOUNTH GUARANTEED ACCURACY
  12. 12. REAL EXEMPLE IN THIS MOUNTH GUARANTEED ACCURACY
  13. 13. REAL EXEMPLE IN THIS MOUNTH GUARANTEED ACCURACY
  14. 14. REAL EXEMPLE IN THIS MOUNTH GUARANTEED ACCURACY
  15. 15. WARNING Just like any robot the indicator needs a human analysis so that its accuracy can be realized thus optimizing its performance filtering the best inputs sent by the signals. The indicator shows the signal (most of them call) but you need to predict situations like trending, volatility, filtering news hours, as well as other factors that change the price very easily, the stock market is unpredictable as much as our technique is. enhanced We cannot 100% accurately predict what will happen as many factors may influence price action! THANK YOU!

×