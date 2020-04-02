Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIRETORIA DE EDUCAÇÃO - DIED COORDENADORIA DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL- COEF NÚCLEO DE ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL – NUENF COMPONENTE CUR...
Para que você, querido aluno, conheça essa narrativa, disponibilizamos a versão em quadrinho. Baixe, leia, divida a leitur...
Fonte: https:// pt.org.br/coronavirus-populacao-em-situacao-de-rua-de-sao-paulo-esta-a-propria- sorte/. Texto III RELATO “...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aulalinguaportuguesaelizandra202

21 views

Published on

Elisandra Aulalinguaportuguesaelizandra202

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aulalinguaportuguesaelizandra202

  1. 1. DIRETORIA DE EDUCAÇÃO - DIED COORDENADORIA DO ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL- COEF NÚCLEO DE ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL – NUENF COMPONENTE CURRICULAR: LÍNGUA PORTUGUESA PROFESSORA FORMADORA: ELIZANDRA DA SILVA ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL CIII- CIII COMPETÊNCIA GERAL: HABILIDADE/BNCC: (EF69LP44) Inferir a presença de valores sociais, culturais e humanos e de diferentes visões de mundo, em textos literários, reconhecendo nesses textos formas de estabelecer múltiplos olhares sobre as identidades, sociedades e culturas e considerando a autoria e o contexto social e histórico de sua produção. EF69LP46) Participar de práticas de compartilhamento de leitura/recepção de obras literárias/ manifestações artísticas, como rodas de leitura, clubes de leitura, eventos de contação de histórias, de leituras dramáticas, de apresentações teatrais, musicais e de filmes, cineclubes, festivais de vídeo, saraus, slams, canais de booktubers, redes sociais temáticas (de leitores, de cinéfilos, de música etc.), dentre outros, tecendo, quando possível, comentários de ordem estética e afetiva. OBJETO DO CONHECIMENTO- Reconstrução das condições de produção, circulação e recepção, apreciação e réplica, Reconstrução da textualidade e compreensão dos efeitos de sentidos provocados pelos usos de recursos linguísticos e multissemióticos. OBJETIVO: Participar de práticas de leitura/recepção de obras literárias/artísticas, inferindo valores e visões de mundo, analisando a estrutura e posicionando-se criticamente em relação a esses gêneros. Parte I – Literatura e história em quadrinhos Estamos vivendo um momento difícil de nossa história. Não é fácil acordar todos os dias e ler notícias ruins nos vários meios de comunicação. Porém a humanidade já passou por outras situações igualmente ruins que mudaram decididamente o cotidiano de toda uma população, um exemplo disso foi a Segunda Guerra Mundial. Nesse período, milhões de pessoas morreram unicamente por serem diferentes, outras lutaram até o fim para que a vida de muitos fossem salvas. Devemos reconhecer a importância do próximo em nossas vidas, contribuir para o bem comum e amar o nosso semelhante ao ponto de não querer a ele aquilo que não desejamos a nós mesmos. Uma das histórias que fará você compreender o valor que tem a vida de cada pessoa e como é importante nos preocuparmos uns com outros etc é a narrativa de Anne Frank. Uma adolescente que enfrentou o horror de uma guerra e nos deixou valiosas lições de vida.
  2. 2. Para que você, querido aluno, conheça essa narrativa, disponibilizamos a versão em quadrinho. Baixe, leia, divida a leitura com seus familiares. Nesse período de quarentena, parece muito frustrante ficar tanto tempo em casa, mas é preciso. Fonte: https://www.kobo.com/br/pt/ebook/o-diario-de-anne-frank-em-quadrinhos. A partir da leitura do quadrinho acima, responda as questões (1 a 4) do questionário abaixo que possibilitarão percebermos quão bom leitor és. Parte II – Literatura e sociedade. TextoI Fonte: https:/ /www. rede brasilatual.com.br/saude-e-ciencia/2020/03/ coronavirus-populacao-de- rua/. Texto II
  3. 3. Fonte: https:// pt.org.br/coronavirus-populacao-em-situacao-de-rua-de-sao-paulo-esta-a-propria- sorte/. Texto III RELATO “Não é à toa que o irmão da rua tende a sofre com doenças respiratórias. Tomamos chuva e não temos para onde ir. O albergue durante o dia manda ir para rua e só voltar à noite. Se ficarmos dentro do comércio temporariamente, expulsam. Então para muitos resta ficarmos pelo chão, perambulando e expostos ao coronavírus. Fonte: https://saude. estadao. com.br/noticias/geral,moradores-de- rua-dormem- aglomerados-em-albergues-durante-crise-do-coronavirus,70003245443. Após a leitura dos textos acima, responda as questões (5 a 10) do questionário abaixo.

×