Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Estadística de las redes sociales 2020 Delmy Alejandra Orozco Alvarez Carné 21000593
Introducción En los últimos años, la tendencia por el uso de las redes sociales ha disminuido porque se han convertido en ...
Tabla de contenido 3 Introducción 2 Tabla de Contenido 3 Redes Sociales Incremento en su uso 4 – 7 Conclusiones 8 Referenc...
Redes Sociales A través de las diversas plataformas que las redes sociales ofrecen, la interacción con otras personas y em...
✓ Redes sociales profesionales, estas son utilizadas para publicar información de retos y logros profesionales, obtención ...
340,000,000 663,000,000 800,000,000 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,449,000,000 0 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 3,000,000,000 ...
Debido a la falta de interacción personal con otras personas, el hecho de realizar actividades fuera de casa o buscar alte...
Conclusiones Las redes sociales son plataformas que vinieron para permanecer en nuestras vidas, seguramente algunas irán m...
Referencias  Cooper, P. (20 de 04 de 2020). Hootsuite. Obtenido de https://blog.hootsuite.com/es/125-estadisticas-de-rede...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
14 views
May. 26, 2021

Estadística de las redes sociales 2020

Estadísticas de las redes sociales durante el 2020, como incrementó su uso y cómo son catalogadas.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estadística de las redes sociales 2020

  1. 1. Estadística de las redes sociales 2020 Delmy Alejandra Orozco Alvarez Carné 21000593
  2. 2. Introducción En los últimos años, la tendencia por el uso de las redes sociales ha disminuido porque se han convertido en “pan diario” para la mayoría de las personas. El uso de las mismas es una situación con la que vivimos diariamente para fines laborales, personales, sociales o educativos. La sensación que brinda la “conectividad” es en resumen, estar enterado de las novedades de cualquier índole. Pero, ¿qué es una red social? No es más que una plataforma por la que se pueden conectar a personas entre sí con fines en común, con el objetivo de lograr la comunicación e interacción entre ellos sin que precisamente se conozcan personalmente. Al inicio de la pandemia por COVID -19 cada una de las redes sociales incrementó su número usuarios, lo cual benefició a cada plataforma sin embargo, ¿Conocemos cuantitativamente este crecimiento? En la siguiente investigación llevaremos a cabo un registro de este crecimiento e indagaremos un poco más de las razones que elige una persona previo a registrarse en una red social. 2
  3. 3. Tabla de contenido 3 Introducción 2 Tabla de Contenido 3 Redes Sociales Incremento en su uso 4 – 7 Conclusiones 8 Referencias 9
  4. 4. Redes Sociales A través de las diversas plataformas que las redes sociales ofrecen, la interacción con otras personas y empresas se ha incrementado. Actualmente existen diferentes opciones de redes sociales según los intereses de cada usuario, se podrían identificar las siguientes categorías: ✓ Redes sociales personales, a pesar de que todas las redes son personales, existen algunas pensadas en conectar individuos entre si a través de sus conexiones personales, entre estas figuran: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. Podría incluir a Whatsapp en esta categoría porque aunque es una red que se limita a los contactos telefónicos, permite interacción con las demás personas, así como el envío de fotos, videos, contenido multimedia y demás. ✓ Redes sociales de entretenimiento, su principal cualidad es entretener a sus suscriptores claro que importa la interacción pero no es la prioridad, entre estas se encuentra YouTube, Pinterest y Tik Tok, con está ultima el énfasis existe porque la red tomo auge durante la pandemia por el COVID – 19 y actualmente existen millones de suscriptores y empresas que tienen presencia en esta red. 4
  5. 5. ✓ Redes sociales profesionales, estas son utilizadas para publicar información de retos y logros profesionales, obtención de títulos educativos, nuevos puestos laborales y vacantes. Un ejemplo claro de esta red es LinkedIn, ya que en esta plataforma se encuentran diversidad de perfiles empresariales y de aspirantes para laborar en empresas específicas. ✓ Redes sociales de nicho, en esta se encuentran los usuarios que comparten el gusto por algún tema o actividad en específico. Por ejemplo Happy Cow en la que los usuarios comparten sus experiencias con restaurantes veganos, o bien Hello Talk, enfocada en aquellas personas que deseen aprender un nuevo idioma a través de interacciones con personas de otros países. Existen infinidad de redes sociales que algunos no conocemos, por lo que es importante realizar la clasificación por temas para que cada una de éstas plataformas pueda adentrase en la que más encaje. 5
  6. 6. 340,000,000 663,000,000 800,000,000 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,449,000,000 0 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 3,000,000,000 Twitter LinkedIn TikTok Instagram Youtube Facebook Usuarios activos al mes El uso de las redes sociales se incrementó en el 2020 durante la pandemia por COVID -19, en la que todas las personas alrededor del mundo debían permanecer en sus casas como prevención de un contagio. Derivado de esto el número de usuarios incrementó, a continuación algunas gráficas de los usuarios activos al mes en el 2020 de las redes sociales más utilizadas. 6
  7. 7. Debido a la falta de interacción personal con otras personas, el hecho de realizar actividades fuera de casa o buscar alternativas estaba bastante limitada durante el 2020, el tiempo en el que pasaban las personas en redes sociales aumentó en cantidad considerable. Este hecho fue benéfico para algunas personas pero para otras represento fuertes golpes para la salud y bienestar mental y físico. En la gráfica se puede representar que en se consume mucho más el tiempo en redes sociales que en cualquier otra actividad, esto puede ser por temas laborales o entretenimiento personal. Es importante ser consciente de lo que sucede con estos casos, ya que puede generar ventajas al momento de publicitar ciertas marcas en horarios específicos, según el target al que se desee llegar. Las redes sociales son plataformas que forman parte de nuestro diario vivir, pero es importante darles un uso responsable para disfrutar de lo que ofrecen. 7
  8. 8. Conclusiones Las redes sociales son plataformas que vinieron para permanecer en nuestras vidas, seguramente algunas irán mejorando y otras desaparecerán con el tiempo, pero la mayoría serán útiles para el marketing organizacional. ✓ Durante el 2020 el uso de las redes sociales se incrementó debido a la pandemia COVID – 19. ✓ Una de las redes sociales que ha tenido mayor incremento en un tiempo relativamente pequeño, es Tik Tok, actualmente es utilizada por organizaciones para dar a conocer sus servicios o productos. ✓ Una de las ventajas de las redes sociales es la prontitud con la que se viraliza la información ya sea de índole noticioso o de algún hecho relevante. ✓ Entre las desventajas se encuentra el abuso a la privacidad. 8
  9. 9. Referencias  Cooper, P. (20 de 04 de 2020). Hootsuite. Obtenido de https://blog.hootsuite.com/es/125-estadisticas-de-redes-sociales/#generales  Galeano, S. (29 de 01 de 2021). Marketing 4 Ecommerce . Obtenido de https://marketing4ecommerce.net/cuales-redes-sociales-con-mas-usuarios-mundo- ranking/#:~:text=2019%20y%202020-,2020,con%202.000%20millones%20de%20usuarios.  Llonch, E. (25 de 05 de 2021). Cyberclick. Obtenido de https://www.cyberclick.es/numerical-blog/que-son-las-redes-sociales-y-cuales-son-las-mas- importantes  S., M. (10 de 08 de 2015). Human Level. Obtenido de https://www.humanlevel.com/articulos/redes-sociales-articulos/redes-sociales-nicho-una- oportunidad-para-tu- negocio.html#:~:text=Redes%20sociales%20generalistas%2C%20verticales%20y%20nicho %2C%20%C2%A1no%20me%20aclaro!&text=Si%20tenemos%20un%20negocio%2C%20 9

×