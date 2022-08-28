Successfully reported this slideshow.
About IPHONE 13.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
About IPHONE 13.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Sales

About iphone 13

About iphone 13

Sales

About IPHONE 13.pptx

  1. 1. ABOUT IPHONE 13 2 HARSH ROSE Harsh Rose Group Member S/o Dhirender Panchal Group Leader S/O Devender Panchal Shubham Kayat Group Member S/O DHIRENDER PANCHAL SHUBHAM KAYAT HIMANSHU ROSE Himanshu Rose Group Member S/O
  2. 2. UNIQUE Only product specifically dedicated to task management​ FIRST TO MARKET First beautifully designed product that's both stylish and functional TESTED Conducted testing with start ups in the area AUTHENTIC Designed with the help and input of software experts 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13
  3. 3. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 4 Apple's iPhone 13 features a ceramic shield front, Super Retina XDR display with True Tone and an A15 Bionic chip. The first design change users will notice is the smaller notch. After years of using the same-sized notch to house the Face ID components, Apple has finally reduced its size by 20%
  4. 4.  iOS 13.7 updates the Exposure Notification API with "Exposure Notifications Express," a feature that allows Exposure Notifications to work without an app.
  5. 5. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 The Apple A15 Bionic is a 64-bit ARM- based system on a chip (SoC) designed by Apple Inc. It is used in the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, and the 2021 I pad mini. Apple made no claims of increased performance from its predecessor SoC. Processor = Hexa-core Max. CPU clock rate To 2.93 GHz in iPad Mini 6 3.23 GHz in iPhone 13 Pro
  6. 6. 8/06/20XX BACK CAMERA ABOUT IPHONE 13 BACK CAMERA 12-megapixel (f/2.2) FRONT CAMERA First camera= 12- megapixel (f/1.6) Second camera= 12- megapixel (f/2.4)
  7. 7. Camera sample of iPhone 13 pro
  8. 8. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 9 Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
  9. 9. 8/06/20XX PITCH DECK 10  The Apple iPhone 13 packs a 2,438mAh battery.  iPhone 13 complete more than 5 hours in our battery
  10. 10. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 11 iPhone 13 contain only 1 sim slot. There is no extra space inside an iPhone. To add a second SIM slot would require making the phone larger or removing something else (if only a chunk of the battery.)
  11. 11. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 12 Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB Storage. 4GB Ram. NVMe
  12. 12. 8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 13 IPHONE 13 Iphone 13 contain more than 120fps in BGMI and COD likes games Iphone 12 contain more than 90fps in BGMI and COD likes games Iphone 11 contain more than 80fps in BGMI and COD likes games Iphone X contain more than 60fps in BGMI and COD likes games IPHONE 12 IPHONE 11 IPHONE X
  13. 13. • Harsh Rose ABOUT IPHONE 13 14

