About IPHONE 13.pptx

2.
ABOUT IPHONE 13
ABOUT IPHONE 13
Apple's iPhone 13 features a ceramic shield front,
Super Retina XDR display with True Tone and an
A15 Bionic chip. The first design change users will
notice is the smaller notch. After years of using the
same-sized notch to house the Face ID
components, Apple has finally reduced its size by
20%
iOS 13.7 updates the Exposure Notification API with
"Exposure Notifications Express," a feature that
allows Exposure Notifications to work without an app.
ABOUT IPHONE 13
The Apple A15 Bionic is a 64-bit ARM-
based system on a chip (SoC) designed by Apple
Inc. It is used in the iPhone 13 and 13
Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, and the
2021 I pad mini. Apple made no claims of
increased performance from its predecessor SoC.
Processor = Hexa-core
Max. CPU clock rate To 2.93
GHz in iPad Mini 6 3.23 GHz in
iPhone 13 Pro
BACK
CAMERA
ABOUT IPHONE 13
BACK
CAMERA
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
FRONT
CAMERA
First camera= 12-
megapixel (f/1.6)
Second camera= 12-
megapixel (f/2.4)
ABOUT IPHONE 13
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision,
800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
The Apple iPhone 13 packs
a 2,438mAh battery.
iPhone 13 complete more than
5 hours in our battery
8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 11
iPhone 13 contain only 1 sim slot.
There is no extra space inside an iPhone. To add
a second SIM slot would require making the phone
larger or removing something else (if only a chunk of
the battery.)
8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 12
Memory Card slot No
Internal 128GB Storage.
4GB Ram.
NVMe
8/06/20XX ABOUT IPHONE 13 13
IPHONE 13
Iphone 13 contain
more than 120fps in
BGMI and COD likes
games
Iphone 12 contain
more than 90fps in
BGMI and COD likes
games
Iphone 11 contain
more than 80fps in
BGMI and COD likes
games
Iphone X contain
more than 60fps in
BGMI and COD likes
games
IPHONE 12 IPHONE 11 IPHONE X