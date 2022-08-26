PETRONET_Presentation_1.pptx

1.
INTRODUCTION
Petronet LNG Ltd. is an Indian oil and gas company formed by government of
India on 2nd April,1998 to import liquefied natural gas(LNG) and set up LNG
terminals in the country.
It was Incorporated as a Joint Venture between GAIL, Indian Oil, Bharat
Petroleum & ONGC holding 12.5% each. The authorized capital is Rs.3000
crore ($420 million approx.)
4.
Shri Akshay Kumar Singh
Managing Director & Chief Executive
Officer Petronet LNG Limited (PLL)
Main Vision
"To be a key energy provider to the nation by leveraging
company's unique position in the LNG value chain
along with an international presence."
Mission
•
•
Create and manage world class
LNG infrastructure
• Pursue synergetic business
growth opportunities
• Continue excellence in LNGbusiness
• Maximize value creation for
the stakeholders
Maintain highest standards of
business ethics and values
5.
Major player in LNG supply:-
The company is in the business of transportation, storage and regasification of LNG. It owns and
operates 2 regasification terminals at Dahej (Gujarat) and Kochi (Kerala) with a combined capacity
of 22.5 MMTPA. It accounts for 40% of gas supplies in the country and handles ~75% of LNG
imports in India.
Major Customers:-
The company's major customers are GAIL, IOCL and BPCL. Together, they accounted for ~ 93%
revenues of the company in FY20
6.
MARKET SHARE OF THE COMPANY
PROS:-
• Company has been
Maintaining a healthy
Dividend payout of
65.10 %
CONS:-
• The Company has
delivered a poor
sales growth of -
0.83% over past five
years.
7.
Petronet is planning for expansion of the capacities at Dahej Terminal
to 22.5 MMTPA from the current 17.5 MMTPA. The expansion will
happen in 2 phases with 2.5 MMTPA coming up in first phase over next
three to four years from 2021 followed by second phase of similar
expansion.
Expansion plans for Dahej Terminal:-
8.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY SUSTAINABLE
ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
Petronet Limited Ltd., as responsible Corporate has been undertaking
Socio-Economic Development Projects/Programs and also
supplementing the efforts of the local institutions/NGOs/local
Government/implementing agencies in the field of Education,
Healthcare, Community Development, Entrepreneurship etc.
Implementing Partners:-
• Ladli Foundation Trust
• Uday Foundation
• Bal Raksha Bharat
• Indian Association of Muscular
Dystrophy
9.
CSR Financial Details (INR Cr.)
Year 2020-2021 2019-2020 2018-2019
Actual CSR 18.98 117.96 7.39
Prescribed
CSR
63.42 57.00
Thematic Areas:-
• Preventive Healthcare, Water and Sanitation
• Education Employability and Livelihoods
Enhancements
• Environmental Sustainability
• Armed Forces Veteran Welfare
11.
Petronet LNG is planning for construction of LNG regasification terminal at
Bangladesh. It has submitted detailed feasibility report for construction of storage
and gasification terminal in South Andaman. Similarly it is planning for setting up a
Floating storage & regasification terminal at Colombo, Sri Lanka along with
Japanese consortium.
New Ventures
