PETRONET_Presentation_1.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
PETRONET Company Analysis

PETRONET Company Analysis

  1. 1. S.R. LUTHRA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT SUBJECT- Accounting For Managers GROUP NO – 8 SUBJECT CODE – MGMB12101
  2. 2. Submitted to: Subject Faculty Dr. Delnaz Variava S.R. Luthra Institute of Management Submitted by: Group no.: 8 1. Bhavya Shah (115) 2. Harsh Vardhan Sharma (119) 3. Deep Shah (116) 4. Jigar Pokharna (95)
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Petronet LNG Ltd. is an Indian oil and gas company formed by government of India on 2nd April,1998 to import liquefied natural gas(LNG) and set up LNG terminals in the country. It was Incorporated as a Joint Venture between GAIL, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum & ONGC holding 12.5% each. The authorized capital is Rs.3000 crore ($420 million approx.)
  4. 4. Shri Akshay Kumar Singh Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) Main Vision "To be a key energy provider to the nation by leveraging company's unique position in the LNG value chain along with an international presence." Mission • • Create and manage world class LNG infrastructure • Pursue synergetic business growth opportunities • Continue excellence in LNGbusiness • Maximize value creation for the stakeholders Maintain highest standards of business ethics and values
  5. 5. Major player in LNG supply:- The company is in the business of transportation, storage and regasification of LNG. It owns and operates 2 regasification terminals at Dahej (Gujarat) and Kochi (Kerala) with a combined capacity of 22.5 MMTPA. It accounts for 40% of gas supplies in the country and handles ~75% of LNG imports in India. Major Customers:- The company's major customers are GAIL, IOCL and BPCL. Together, they accounted for ~ 93% revenues of the company in FY20
  6. 6. MARKET SHARE OF THE COMPANY PROS:- • Company has been Maintaining a healthy Dividend payout of 65.10 % CONS:- • The Company has delivered a poor sales growth of - 0.83% over past five years.
  7. 7. Petronet is planning for expansion of the capacities at Dahej Terminal to 22.5 MMTPA from the current 17.5 MMTPA. The expansion will happen in 2 phases with 2.5 MMTPA coming up in first phase over next three to four years from 2021 followed by second phase of similar expansion. Expansion plans for Dahej Terminal:-
  8. 8. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY Petronet Limited Ltd., as responsible Corporate has been undertaking Socio-Economic Development Projects/Programs and also supplementing the efforts of the local institutions/NGOs/local Government/implementing agencies in the field of Education, Healthcare, Community Development, Entrepreneurship etc. Implementing Partners:- • Ladli Foundation Trust • Uday Foundation • Bal Raksha Bharat • Indian Association of Muscular Dystrophy
  9. 9. CSR Financial Details (INR Cr.) Year 2020-2021 2019-2020 2018-2019 Actual CSR 18.98 117.96 7.39 Prescribed CSR 63.42 57.00 Thematic Areas:- • Preventive Healthcare, Water and Sanitation • Education Employability and Livelihoods Enhancements • Environmental Sustainability • Armed Forces Veteran Welfare
  10. 10. Shareholding Pattern
  11. 11. Petronet LNG is planning for construction of LNG regasification terminal at Bangladesh. It has submitted detailed feasibility report for construction of storage and gasification terminal in South Andaman. Similarly it is planning for setting up a Floating storage & regasification terminal at Colombo, Sri Lanka along with Japanese consortium. New Ventures Thank You

