Dedicated server brisbane

Published on

Dedicated server brisbane

Published in: Internet
Dedicated server brisbane

  1. 1. - Please select - Search Dedicated Server from Top Data Center Search Reset Location Processor RAM Bandwidth Hard Drive Price Brisbane Intel Xeon E3- 1241 v3 3.5 GHz 4 cores 32 GB DDR3 1 Gbps 4 TB 2× 1 TB (HDD SATA) or 2× 240 GB (SSD SATA) Configure Server Brisbane Intel Xeon E5- 2660 2.2 GHz 8 cores 64 GB DDR3 1 Gbps 4 TB 1× 2 TB (HDD SATA) and 2× 500 GB (SSD SATA) Configure Server Brisbane Intel Xeon E5- 2660 2.2 GHz 8 cores 64 GB DDR3 1 Gbps 4 TB 2× 1 TB (SSD SATA) and 1× 2 TB (HDD SATA) Configure Server Choose Dedicated Server from best Data Center Brisbane Get Lowest Latency Rate When Your Brisbane Customer Visit Your Mission Critical Application $333.00 $466.20 $538.20 Brisbane
  2. 2. Location Processor RAM Bandwidth Hard Drive Price Brisbane 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2620 2.00GHz 16 GB 2 TB 2x 1000 GB Configure Server Brisbane 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2640 2.50GHz 32 GB 2 TB 4x 1000 GB Configure Server Brisbane 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2650 2.00GHz 32 GB 2 TB 4x 1000 GB Configure Server Dedicated Servers in Brisbane: Why choose Dedicated Servers? If a business wants to be more exible and adaptable, dedicated servers are for them. Compared to shared servers these class of servers provides more uidity and stability to your business website. You should choose dedicated servers if you want to have dependable, customized and secure websites for your business. Business and Technology in Brisbane: Brisbane is the capital and the most populous city in the state of Queensland, Australia. Some of the top technology companies such as Queensland Motorways, Suncorp Group, and Queensland Energy Resources have set up their of ces in the city. To use the 5G network services one must have 5G network access and a 5G ready phone. Telstra is offering 5G network access for the  Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the OPPO Reno 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ. The company’s 5G coverage is limited to certain areas including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Brisbane. All the dedicated servers in Brisbane can be tailored-made based on the needs. The data center in Brisbane is stocked with 24x7 services from the technical staff, billing team, and sales executives. The premises also have tight security with regular CCTV checks, functional alarm systems, and video surveillance. There is keycard access to the center as well. Why choose Dedicated Servers in Brisbane? For any business in Brisbane that is getting increased traf c to the business site, a dedicated server hosting within the city will probably be ideal. Even if the business is outside of Brisbane but most of the clients or traf c the website receives comes from that city, a dedicated server hosting from Brisbane will help the website have the ideal performance. This is why Hosting Ultraso can be the right t since we provide you dedicated servers in 119+ cities including Brisbane in Australia. When your clients from Brisbane visit your website, we at Hosting Ultraso will provide you the lowest latency rate.  $1,269.00 $1,474.20 $1,899.00
  3. 3. Our servers and dedicated hosting services are effective, ef cient, and one of the best in the market. If you take a dedicated hosting service from us, we provide you several con gurations of servers based on your needs.  Note that whether you need one dedicated server from our Brisbane Top Data Center or you need a bunch of servers to build your own cloud server or content delivery network to provide service to your customers, we have a solution for you.  What are the types of Operating System provided? H o s t i n g U l t r a s o p r o v i d e s v a r i o u s t y p e s o f o p e r a t i n g s y s t e m s a n d y o u c a n c h o o s e b a s e d o n w h a t y o u w a n t t o h a v e . T h e s e i n c l u d e : CentOS CentOS   A free and community-supported computing platform, CentOS is a Linux distribution platform. This distribution platform is compatible with RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). Ubuntu Ubuntu   Another open source and free Linux distribution platform is Ubuntu. This platform is based on Debian. Debian Debian   Yet another open-source platform that belongs to the family of Linux is Debian. It is also known as Debian GNU. Fedora Fedora   Developed and supported by the Fedora Project community is Fedora which is also a Linux distribution platform.
  4. 4. What are the types of Dedicated Servers in Brisbane available? Hosting Ultraso provides six con gurations of dedicated servers in Brisbane that can be custom-tailored as desired. Brisbane Dedicated Server: We provide you powerfully-built and sturdy Intel Xeon processors. The type of hard drives, bandwidth, and RAM you receive depends on the availability and your needs. Five types of processors are provided: Xeon E3-1241, Xeon E5-2660, Intel Xeon E5-2620,  Xeon E5-2640, and Xeon E5-2650. The RAMs you receive include 16 GB, 32 GB, 32 GB DDR3, and 64 GB DDR3. The bandwidth varies between 1 Gbps 4 TB and 2 TB. Various sets of hard drives are available including 1 TB (HDD SATA), 240 GB (SSD SATA), 2 TB (HDD SATA),  500 GB (SSD SATA), 1 TB (SSD SATA), and 1000 GB, .   An additional IP address will be provided to you by us (for extra IPs please contact us). Also, we don’t charge any extra fees for setup. This is an unmanaged dedicated server. Hence you have to self maintain and self operate it throughout.  The server location is in the city of Brisbane, Australia. Some times the dedicated servers are in high demand. So, you may have to pay us for the backorder so that we can provide you access whenever its available.  What are the Benefits of Having a Dedicated Server in Brisbane from Hosting Ultraso? We at Hosting Ultraso provide one of the most affordable and dependable dedicated servers. We also have long-lasting clients and repeat customers. Choosing a dedicated server in Brisbane from Hosting Ultraso for your customers can have a considerable effect on your growing business. Here are some of the bene ts of having a dedicated server from us: Free BSD Free BSD   A Unix-like platform originated from the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) is a Free BSD. Windows Windows Server   All the operating systems that Windows provides together are branded as Windows Server. Note that this doesn’t include any other Windows products. It only includes the operating systems.
  5. 5. having a dedicated server from us: Additional IP: You get an extra IP address or Internet Protocol address for your site. An IP address is a unique address that every active site has. Managed Dedicated Server: Both basic and advanced management services are provided to you for your dedicated servers when you take those services from us.  Money-Back Guarantee: We provide you a money-back guarantee on the time left on your subscription if you are not satis ed with our service. Bitcoin Payment: We accept all types of payments including Bitcoin. 24/7 Support: Our management team will always be actively providing you and your business the support you need at any point in time. IPMI Access: Our dedicated servers come with IPMI (Intelligent Platform Management Interface). Operating System: You get to choose from a wide range of operating systems based on your requirements and your knowledge. All in all, if most of your clients and the related traf c are from Brisbane, irrespective of whether your business is in the city or not, you can choose one of our dedicated servers to provide the best possible service to your clients.    Note: Whether you need one dedicated server from our Brisbane Top Data Center or you need a cluster of dedicated servers to build cloud server or content delivery network to give service in Brisbane, we have the solution. If you need a customized dedicated server from our Brisbane Data Center, please contact us, we have the solution.
  + 91 9748820789 Give us a Call sales@hostingultraso.com Send us Message
  Dedicated Server in Our Best Data Center USA, North America Canada, North America Germany, Europe UK, Europe China, Asia Singapore, Asia Poland, Europe Spain, Europe Switzerland, Europe

