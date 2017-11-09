Perú traza camino para alcanzar a sus pares en TIC

TIC Informes de Inteligencia Per�trazacaminopara alcanzar a sus pares en TIC
Introducci�n Gr�fico - Cuotas del mercado m�vil en Per� Gr�fico - Cuotas de banda ancha fija en Per� De MTC a MTTIC Gr�fic...
Inkacel (ex-Virgin) Viettel Introducci�n La consultora espa�ola Frontier Economics afirm� recientemente queel alto volumen...
En el �ndice de Desarrollo TIC (IDI) de la UIT para 2016, Per� ocup� el lugar N�14 entre los principales pa�ses de Am�rica...
Gr�fico - Per� tiene las redes 4G m�s confiables de la regi�n 4G: Disponibilidad vs adopci�n, 1T17 Disponibilidad = porcen...
Paralelamente a la agenda digital 2012,el parlamento aprob� una ley de promoci�n de banda ancha, cuyos ingredientesprincip...
Reyesconfirmaquehoylaideadeunaagendadigitalsepuededividiraproximadamenteen unladode planificaci�nyunodepol�tica,dondePol�t...
presentarestapropuestaaunaconsultap�blica,despu�sdelocualemitir�unaresoluci�nfinalsobre velocidades m�nimas de banda ancha...
Abordar el d�ficit de infraestructura Hacepoco,BNamericasinform� quePer�est�dentro de cronograma para completarlared RDNFO...
Gr�fico - Per� atrasado en penetraci�n de banda ancha fija Penetraci�n banda ancha fija, 1T17 Cifras de Costa Rica, Urugua...
Talvez anticip�ndoseaestasmedidas,lospotencialesOMVhan estadoposicion�ndoseparalanzar operaciones. Elm�savanzadoenestesent...
Evoluci�n del modeloOIMR Mientrastanto,enunintentoporexpandirlacoberturam�vilsinnecesariamenteotorgarespectronuevo, existe...
Conclusi�n Per� aun se encuentra bajo el dominio de mercado de Telef�nica, pero la afluencia de nuevos competidores est� e...
  1. 1. TIC Informes de Inteligencia Per�trazacaminopara alcanzar a sus pares en TIC
  2. 2. Introducci�n Gr�fico - Cuotas del mercado m�vil en Per� Gr�fico - Cuotas de banda ancha fija en Per� De MTC a MTTIC Gr�fico - Per� tiene las redes 4G m�s confiables de la regi�n Allanando el camino hacia una nueva agendadigital Gr�fico - Baja participaci�n de la banda ancha fija considerando internet como un todo Abordar el d�ficit de infraestructura Gr�fico - Per� atrasado en penetraci�n de banda ancha fija Espacio para m�s operadores Evoluci�n del modelo OIMR Conclusi�n Contenido
  3. 3. Inkacel (ex-Virgin) Viettel Introducci�n La consultora espa�ola Frontier Economics afirm� recientemente queel alto volumen de n�meros m�viles portados en Per� es un indicador de competencia m�s importante quelas participaciones de mercado de los operadores, y esto podr�a ser suficiente para inspirar a nuevos operadores, especialmente los operadores m�viles virtuales (OMV), a entrar en el juego. EstocontrastafuertementeconelcontinuodominiodeTelef�nicaenserviciosdel�neafija,dondetiene unaparticipaci�nde76%enelmercadodebandaanchafija,peroelveredictodeFrontiersobrelatelefon�a m�vilpodr�aaplicarsealmercadoen general,yaquelabandaancham�vilrepresentael87%deltotalde banda ancha. Por lotanto,eselmomentoadecuadoparaquelasautoridadesaborden finalmentelatransici�n deun enfoque en cuestiones de telecomunicaciones e infraestructura a una coordinaci�n hol�stica de la econom�a digital. Gr�fico - Cuotas del mercado m�vil en Per� Cuotas de mercado m�vil en Per�, 2Q17 Muchos lo ven como un duopolio Entel Telef�nica Am�rica M�v il Gr�fico - Cuotas de banda ancha fija en Per� [GRAFICO:FIGURA:ID_5437] De MTC aMTTIC Fuente: BNamericas.com En mayo de este a�o, el subsecretario de comunicaciones Carlos Valdez lament� el hecho de que Per� se mantenga por debajo de sus pares de la regi�n en los rankings internacionales de TIC que publican el Foro Econ�mico Mundial (FEM) y la Uni�n Internacional de Telecomunicaciones (UIT).
  4. 4. En el �ndice de Desarrollo TIC (IDI) de la UIT para 2016, Per� ocup� el lugar N�14 entre los principales pa�ses de Am�rica Latina, aunque a nivel mundial hab�a subido una posici�n desde 2015, mientras que algunos de sus pares ubicados m�s arriba en la lista hab�an ca�do uno o dos lugares (cuatro en el caso de M�xico). En el a�o �ndice de Preparaci�n Tecnol�gica 2016del FEM (Network Readiness Index), Per� se ubic�en el puestoN�12entre lasnaciones de Am�rica Latina, cayendo dos posiciones respecto del lugarN�10del a�o anterior, si bien mantuvo su posici�n global 90� de un total de 143 pa�ses. Para el MTC y la mayor�a de los observadores de la industria en Per�, la clave para emular el estado de conocimiento de las TIC de los pa�ses vecinos es ampliar los poderes del ministerio para cubrir la econom�a digital completa, en lugar de solo los servicios de telecomunicaciones y la infraestructura de red. Siguiendo el ejemplo de Colombia y Brasil, esta estrategia comenzar� con cambios en el propio ministerio en cuesti�n, el MTC de Per� se convertir� en MTTIC, al igual que el Mincom de Colombia se convirti� en el Mintic en 2009 y Minicom de Brasil se convirti� en el MCTIC en 2016. A partir de octubre de 2016, el MTC comenz� a elaborar un proyecto de ley para esbozar como ser� esta transici�n y finalmente presentarla en el Consejo Presidencial de Ministros (CPM) en mayo de 2017. Este paso es crucialpara determinar c�mo funcionar�a el nuevo ministerio, ya queel CPM convoca a todas las dem�s carteras y la diferencia clave entre el MTC y el MTTIC es que este �ltimo coordinar� la adopci�n de estrategias digitales por parte de otros ministerios. Desafortunadamente, justo cuando el CPM estaba estudiando el proyecto de ley en mayo, el gobierno se vio obligado a reemplazar al titular del MTC Mart�n Vizcarra debido a la mala administraci�n de la concesi�n delaeropuertodeCusco.Deacuerdocon elanalistalocalCarlosHuam�n,elCPMdebeasegurarse de que el proyecto tenga la bendici�n del nuevo ministro Bruno Giuffra antes de que el documento pueda pasar al Congreso para su ratificaci�n. Huam�n cree que es poco probable que esto ocurra antes de fin de a�o, y el tambi�n consultor Felipe Reyes espera que la implementaci�n de la ley tome al menos seis meses m�s una vez aprobado por el Congreso, en cuyo caso el cambio probablemente no se har� efectivo sino hasta fines de 2018. Habiendo se�alado los pa�ses vecinos donde se produjo el cambio al ministerio de TIC, y que ha inspirado un cambio, tambi�n debemos se�alar que se considera que Chile y Uruguay est�n relativamente avanzados en adoptar una mentalidad digital, en comparaci�n con sus pares en la regi�n, si bien lo lograron sin modificar sus �rganos de gobierno Subtel yUrsec. Huam�n atribuye esto a que los reguladores en estos pa�ses experimentaron un cambio cultural varios a�os antes que el resto de la regi�n, y aunque tal cambio es posible sin un cambio estructural formal en la instituci�n, cree que para el MTC ser� mucho m�s r�pido con un cambio de nombre oficial. Es necesario cambiar tanto la sustancia como la forma, dice.
  5. 5. Gr�fico - Per� tiene las redes 4G m�s confiables de la regi�n 4G: Disponibilidad vs adopci�n, 1T17 Disponibilidad = porcentaje de tiempo cuando la se�al se recibe 80 60 40 20 0 Per� M�xico Panam� Costa Rica Chile Argentina Colombia Brasil Ecuador Disponibilidad 4G Porcentaje del�neas Fuente: GSMA, OpenSignal Allanando el camino hacia una nueva agenda digital Paralelamente a esta reestructuraci�n del MTC, durante 2016 varios expertos locales trabajaron en un marco para el establecimiento de objetivos en materia de pol�ticas para alinear a Per� con la "sociedad de la informaci�n",cuyoprop�sitoesserunagu�aparaelforonacionalmultipartidistaqueestablecelaspol�ticas, denominado Acuerdo Nacional. En agosto este documento se convirti� en el marco de pol�tica N�35 adoptado por el Acuerdo Nacional desde la creaci�n del foro en 2002. De acuerdo con el coautor de 'Politica 35' Erick Iriarte, el documento est� basado en cuatro principios fundamentales: Libertad de contenido de Internet, compatible con los derechos humanos b�sicos. Internetabierto,parapromoverlatransparenciayelaccesoalainformaci�np�blicaylosprocesos gubernamentales Internet neutro, atendiendo las necesidades de los usuarios sin importar la tecnolog�a que utilicen para acceder a la web Internet para todos, continuando con la b�squeda de una cobertura universal Politica35tambi�nestableceeltonoparalaredacci�ndelapr�ximaencarnaci�ndelaagendadigitalde Per�, que reemplazar� la agenda digital 2012-2016, la agenda de competitividad 2014-18 y el plan nacional de diversificaci�n productiva (PNDP)2014-2015. Porcentaje
  6. 6. Paralelamente a la agenda digital 2012,el parlamento aprob� una ley de promoci�n de banda ancha, cuyos ingredientesprincipalesfueronelmandatodedesplegarunaredtroncaldefibraalternativa,llamada RDNFO, y redactar una estrategia nacional de banda ancha. Ese mismo a�o, los analistas locales advirtieron sobre la naturaleza fragmentada de los diferentes programasqueten�analgoquedecirenla'agendadigital',unproblemaquesegu�avi�ndosedosa�os despu�s cuando el Ministerio de Econom�a y Finanzas formul� la agenda de competitividad , y el Ministerio de Producci�n (Produce)desarroll� el programa PNPD. Bruno Giuffra,actualtitular del MTC, comenz� encabezando Produce en la administraci�n del presidente PedroPabloKuczynski,yenesepapelcritic�elprogramaPNPDdelaadministraci�nanterior.Cit�un informedelaONUquecriticabaelplandeinversi�ndeUS$300millonesen40CentrosdeInnovaci�n Productiva y Transferencia Tecnol�gica (CITE) sobre la base de que eran necesarios muchos menos. Giuffrainterpret�quelascr�ticasdelaONUsignifican quemuchasempresasyentidadesyatienenlos conocimientos necesarios, y queen realidad es la burocracia lo queobstaculiza su capacidad para lanzar programas de innovaci�n internamente. Obligarlos a pasar por los CITE simplemente agrega otra capa de burocracia. El presidente Pedro Pablo Kuczynski y Bruno Giuffra asumen sus cargos en 2016 AunquemuchoslamentanlaposibilidaddequeelPNPDsedeshaga,Giuffraesbastantepopularynofui incluido en la reorganizaci�n del gabinete de Kuczynski en septiembre de 2017, lo que agrega peso al consenso general de que el programa ser� anulado.
  7. 7. Reyesconfirmaquehoylaideadeunaagendadigitalsepuededividiraproximadamenteen unladode planificaci�nyunodepol�tica,dondePol�tica35dicta-ent�rminosgenerales-c�mosedebeusarmejorla tecnolog�a;mientrasquelaimplementaci�npr�cticarecaeenelMTC:perfeccionandoelplannacionalde bandaanchayestableciendoelrango oficialdevelocidadesdeconexi�n quecalificancomodebanda ancha. Combinados, forman una visi�n conocida localmente como #PeruDigital. El siguiente paso es crear una agencia para coordinar las decisiones de pol�tica, en otras palabras, resumir y estructurar todas las ideas que se generan a trav�s de Acuerdo Nacional. Aunqueelmandatopararedactarunplannacionaldebandaanchaseremontaal2012,elMTCten�aun historial de centrarse exclusivamente en cuestiones de infraestructura de telecomunicaciones, y siempre faltaba la capacidad de incorporar las necesidades de otros ministerios. Politica 35 y la transici�n al MTTIC abordan este problema, en niveles ligeramente diferentes en la cadena de mando. ElMTCfuecapazdeavanzarbienconlaRDNFO,porejemplo,yporlotantoyaestabapromulgandouna suertedepol�ticadebandaancha,peronecesitabaserdotadooficialmenteconsuficienteautoridadpara coordinarlapol�ticadigitalentodaslasdem�sentidades,diceMorales.Politica35proporcionaalMTClas pautas necesarias para garantizar que todas las entidades est�n en sinton�a en lo que respecta al desarrollo digital. Enmayode2016,elMTCpublic�unapropuestapreliminardeloquecreedeber�aserunapol�ticanacional de banda ancha, pero la confirmaci�n del programa probablemente se retras� debido al cambio de gobierno m�s adelante ese a�o. Enfebrero,elMTCenumer�unaseriedeobjetivosparael2021,incluidounborradordelapol�ticanacional de banda ancha, quepresentaba muchas ideas familiares, como el papel de la RDNFO. Apartirdeunaseriedeotraspresentacionesrecientes,quenoest�ndisponiblesenInternet,Moralescree queelplannacionalexisteenpapel,yqueest�adecuadamentecompleto,sibiena�nnecesitaserpublicado como una resoluci�n para convertirse en oficial. Losobjetivos2021publicadosen febreromuestranqueelplantieneelementossimilaresalasagendas digitaleselaboradasenotrospa�ses,comoestrategiasparaapoyaryconstruirunacomunidaddefirmas enfocadasencontenidoyaplicacionesdigitales,queesunobjetivoimportanteenlaagendadigitalde Colombia. En el centro de esta meta se encuentra un plan para construir "Centros de Agregaci�n de Demanda" (CAD)en las180capitalesprovincialesdelpa�s.CadaCADofrecer�hardwareycapacitaci�n,y funcionar� como una especie de incubadora para empresas de contenido digital. A trav�s deldesarrollocontinuo de lared troncalde fibraRDNFO,elMTCesperaquelosnuevos competidores debandaanchafijatenganunaparticipaci�ndemercadode5%en2021,encomparaci�nconel1%actual. Adem�s,cadaCAD proporcionar� acceso a internet comunitario, ayudando a abordar ladisparidad de larga data entre el acceso a internet en las provincias y el acceso en Lima. Adem�s,elMTCfinalmenteest�tratandoconladefinici�ndevelocidadesdeconexi�ndebandaancha, luegodeanunciarrecientementeunapropuestaparaclasificarlosserviciosdebandaanchacomoB�sicos (4Mbps a9Mbps),Intermedios (10Mbpsa19Mbps)y Avanzados (20Mbpso m�s r�pidos).ElMTCsepreparaa
  8. 8. presentarestapropuestaaunaconsultap�blica,despu�sdelocualemitir�unaresoluci�nfinalsobre velocidades m�nimas de banda ancha. En mayo, el subsecretario de comunicaciones Carlos Valdez insinu� quelanueva agenda digital requerir�a la creaci�n de un Observatorio TIC, nuevamente emulando a Colombia, mencionando incluso a la misma consultora, Telecom Advisory Services, con la que Colombia est� trabajando para su observatorio. La prioridad ser� establecer primero una "mentalidad digital" en los segmentos de salud, educaci�n y seguridad, agreg� Valdez. A trav�s de la membrec�a de Per�en laAlianza Pac�fico,junto con M�xico, Colombia y Chile, el MTC tiene un acceso privilegiado a las agendas digitales de estos otros pa�ses, particularmente como parte del mandato de la Alianza de redactar su propia agendadigital. Gr�fico - Baja participaci�n de la banda ancha fija considerando internet como un todo Banda ancha fija como porcentaje de internet total 1T17 Argentina Colombia Uruguay Ecuador M�xico Chile Per� Brasil Costa Rica 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Porcentaje de conexiones Banda ancha fija Fuente: BNamericas.com
  9. 9. Abordar el d�ficit de infraestructura Hacepoco,BNamericasinform� quePer�est�dentro de cronograma para completarlared RDNFO de 44,000km hacia fines de 2021,cuando habr� agregado 21ramales regionales a la red dorsal principal de 13.500kmentregada por el consorcio Azteca-Tendai en julio de 2016. El proyecto completo de RDNFO tiene un presupuesto total aproximado US$1.600 millones. Los contratos para las primeras ocho de las 21 secciones regionales fueron adjudicados en 2015, y ProInversi�n abri� recientemente los procesos de licitaci�n para las pr�ximas siete secciones, mientras que los seis �ltimos proyectos se subastar�n durante 2018. El mes pasado, ProInversi�n tambi�n confirm� quetres proyectos queactualmenteest�n siendo dise�ados por el fondo de acceso universal Fitel involucrar�n fibra adicional que originalmente no estaba consideradaenelprogramaRDNFO.EstosserefierenadosproyectoseneldepartamentodeLoreto (proyectoNapo-PutumayoyproyectoManseriche)conunpresupuestoprovisoriodeUS$69millonesy prestaci�n de servicio en �reas aisladas (departamentos de Ucayali,Amazonas,Madre de Dios y Loreto)con un presupuesto de US$88millones. Fitelespera entregar estos proyectos para quelos analice el organismo de coordinaci�n de inversiones p�blicas SNIP antes de fin de a�o, un paso necesario antes de que ProInversi�n pueda hacerse cargo de ellos. Mientras laprimeradelasseccionessecundariasdelaRDNFOsetermina,suusoest�siendoreservadopara queelgobiernorealicepruebas,peroduranteela�o2018entrar�nenserviciocomercial,conloquelared activa llegar� a casi 24.000km. La RDNFO complementa 47.653km de redes troncales privadas operadas por Telef�nica, Internexa, Claro, Viettel, Winner System, Consorcio Optical y World's TV. Hay unas 30,000 comunidades rurales donde no es pr�ctico desplegar fibra, y la conectividad satelital es probablementelamejoropci�n.Enelpasado,Per�resolvi�esteproblemaotorgandocontratosde conectividadv�asatelitalymicroondasafirmascomoGilat,peroelpa�sahoraest�considerandosu propio sistema satelital. Lavisi�n2021delMTCpresentadaenfebrerotambi�n se�al�quePer�tienelaoportunidaddealquilar 17MHz de capacidad en el sat�lite Sim�n Bol�var 2 de Venezuela. Sin embargo, en febrero de este a�o, elCongresorecibi�unproyectodeleyquedetallaen qu�consistir�aunprogramanacionaldesat�litesy solicit�alMTCqueincorporedichoplan.Per�tienederechossobredos�rbitassatelitalesquenosehan utilizado hasta la fecha. Los autores del proyecto de ley creen que un sat�lite de comunicaciones nacional tambi�n podr�a proporcionarbackhaulparaelserviciom�vilenubicacionesremotas,incluidasempresasdistintasdelos operadores m�viles establecidos queconstruyen estaciones base en �reas remotas y luego las alquilan a los operadores bajo un modelo conocido localmente como OIMR.
  10. 10. Gr�fico - Per� atrasado en penetraci�n de banda ancha fija Penetraci�n banda ancha fija, 1T17 Cifras de Costa Rica, Uruguay son de 4T16 Uruguay Argentina Chile Brasil M�xico Costa Rica Colombia Ecuador Panam� Per� 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 L�neas cada 100 inhabitantes Banda ancha fija Fuente: BNamericas.com Espacio para m�s operadores A pesar de la evaluaci�n de Frontier de que el mercado m�vil es suficientemente competitivo, a las autoridades les preocupa quesolo haya un OMV activo en Per�, y ha aludido frecuentemente a planes para realizar cambios regulatorios que alienten el ingreso de nuevos OMV. Huam�naclaraques�,queelentornocompetitivoprobablementeseasuficienteparaquelasautoridades flexibilicenlaregulaci�nqueseaplicaalosderechosdelconsumidor,peroinsisteenqueaunserequierede intervenci�n para estimular la aparici�n de nuevos competidores. "Todav�a hay grandes diferencias en las participacionesdemercadodelosoperadores,ylospa�sesvecinostienen de8a10operadoressise incluyen los OMV, mientras que aqu� solo tenemos 5", dice. La situaci�n lleg� a un punto cr�tico en septiembre de este a�o cuando el OMV Virgin se retir� de Per�, vendiendo su operaci�n al grupo espa�ol InfoPyme, que cambi� el nombre del servicio a Inkacel. Huam�n sugiri� en ese momento queVirgin se hab�a equivocado al enfocarse solo en Lima y en el mercado juvenil en general en lugar de apuntar a un grupo de nicho dentro del grupo demogr�fico. Tambi�n sugiri� que los cambios regulatorios para abordar este tema debieran incluir tarifas de interconexi�n asim�tricas a favor de los OMV, eliminar las diferencias de precios para llamadas dentro y fueradelamismaredyl�mitesalosmontosquelosoperadoresderedpuedencobraralosOMVporel acceso a sus redes.
  11. 11. Talvez anticip�ndoseaestasmedidas,lospotencialesOMVhan estadoposicion�ndoseparalanzar operaciones. Elm�savanzadoenestesentidoesDolphin,queseadjudic�unalicenciadeOMVenfebrerode2016y recurri� a Entel Per� como su socio de red en agosto. Sin embargo, Entel quiso ganar tiempo cuestionando elderecho de Dolphin a operar como OMV,ya queposee espectro parasunegocio de trunking. Aprincipiosdeestemes,elMTCdictamin�queestenegocioindependientenoesimpedimentopara que Dolphin opere como OMV. Lostambi�n OMVFamagustayCuymobileobtuvieron permisosen junioyseptiembre,respectivamente. Ambos son de propiedad local, Famagusta es un emprendimiento del empresario local Peter Biese, quien anteriormente dirig�a NAP Center Per�, un integrador de sistemas de seguridad de TI y centro de llamadas. Esterecienteaumentoenlaactividadllev�alMTCapredecirqueelmercadotendr�cuatroOMVactivos dentro de un a�o, mientras queHuam�n estima quede hecho podr�a haber seis, adem�s de los operadores de red Movistar, Claro, Entel yViettel. A pesar de los comentarios acerca de los OMV, Osiptel enfatiz� en septiembre quela prioridad inmediata es establecernuevastarifasdeinterconexi�nm�vil,ylom�sprobableesquepubliqueunapropuestainicialen enero de 2018. Almismotiempo,Osiptelconfirm�quelaeliminaci�ndelastarifasdiferenciadasparallamadasdentroy fuera de la red tambi�n es una prioridad para 2018. Desdelaasignaci�ndelespectrode700MHzenmayode2016,nosehahabladodenuevassubastas, aunqueenunapresentaci�ndefebrerode2017quedescribelosobjetivospara2021,elMTCse�al�queun aspecto de su estrategia nacional de banda ancha a futuro consistir� en dar preferencia a los reci�n llegados a la hora de otorgar nuevo espectro. Adem�s, el MTC sugiere quecualquierganancia obtenida con la venta de futuras licencias de espectro debiese inyectarse al programa nacional de banda ancha.
  12. 12. Evoluci�n del modeloOIMR Mientrastanto,enunintentoporexpandirlacoberturam�vilsinnecesariamenteotorgarespectronuevo, existe la opci�n de licencias OIMR. Osipteladjudic�laprimeradeestaslicenciasaMayuTelecomunicacionesenmarzode2016,yaprob�un contrato entre Mayu y Telef�nica en septiembre de 2016.El regulador luego public� normas complementarias paralasOIMRenabrilde2017,aclarandopuntoscomolosrequisitost�cnicos,lasproyeccionesdetr�fico quehar�ajustificadalaopci�nOIMR,laspautasdefijaci�ndepreciosylasnormasdenegociaci�nentrelas partes. Osiptel estim� a mediados de 2016 quehab�a 62.616 comunidades rurales que carec�an de servicio m�vil, y Mayu comenz� con una obligaci�n contractual inicial de cubrir solo 100 de estas �reas. Y como no han surgido m�s OIMR, parece queProInversi�n se est� preparando para intervenir y ofrecer contratos de cofinanciaci�n para alentar a otros posibles interesados en licencias OIMR. Undocumento deplanificaci�n dejuniode2017publicadoporProInversi�nincluyeuncronograma envirtuddelcualunmodelodecontratopreliminarparacofinanciarlicenciasOIMRestar�alistoduranteel 4T17. La llegada de nuevos operadores con condiciones de financiamiento posiblemente ventajosas en comparaci�n con las obtenidas por Mayupodr�a hacer queeste precursor busquecondiciones alternativas para su contrato con Telef�nica, lo quepodr�a ser un rev�s, pero para Huam�n este es un problema menor en comparaci�n con la necesidad de atraer m�s OIMR (yOMV). "LasregulacionesOIMRsonmuycomplejas,ycrearlasfueunagrantareadelgobierno.Esunal�stimaque todoesetrabajohayaresultadoenunsolooperador",diceHuam�n,agregandoquecreequeelcaminoa seguir es definir los arreglos de precios con los operadores de red m�s claramente,y queesos precios est�n sujetos a una regulaci�n m�s cercana. Dado elinforme de Osipteldejuliode2017quese�alaqueelpa�srequerir�17.585estacionesbase adicionalesparaela�o2021,BNamericassepreguntasielmodeloOIMRpodr�autilizarseparaimpulsarel desplieguede torres, tal vez aplicado a las �reas donde hay m�s demanda. Sin embargo, Huam�n creequeel modelosoloesapropiado para�reas dondeloscostosoperativos son altosylademandaesbaja,yla mayor�a de las �reas urbanas no califican. Porotrolado,elfondodeaccesouniversalFitelapuntaa�reasquedesignacomo"zonasdeinter�ssocial preferencial", donde las condiciones socioecon�micas y la consiguiente falta de demanda no justifican el costo del despliegue. Hay �reas en laperiferia de las zonas urbanas querecaen en estacategorizaci�n, y Huam�n creequeesto es lo m�s cercano que el modelo OIMR podr�a llegar a servir a las �reas urbanas.
  13. 13. Conclusi�n Per� aun se encuentra bajo el dominio de mercado de Telef�nica, pero la afluencia de nuevos competidores est� en el horizonte tanto en el segmento fijo como en elm�vil. Elmercadodel�neafijasebeneficiar�en2021cuandolaredRDNFOlogresuextensi�ntotal,yaqueen teor�a representar�unaalternativade backhaulm�s asequibleparalos operadores peque�os y localizados. Es probable que la competencia en el segmento m�vil se aborde en tres frentes: con la probable incorporaci�n de nuevas reglas para alentar la participaci�n de OMV y proveedores de infraestructura rural (OIMR), as� como con adjudicaciones de espectro en los pr�ximos a�os. Losanalistasperuanoscreenqueelpa�sest�atrasadoent�rminosdeadoptarunenfoquedeecosistema digitalparaeldesarrollofuturo,alej�ndosedelenfoquetradicionaldemejorarlainfraestructura,peroPer� ha estado en conversaciones con las naciones pares que han hecho esta transici�n y tiene una idea clara de c�mo lograrlo. Los Militares 6191, Piso 6, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. tel�fono: +56 (2) 2941-0300 / Fax: +56 (2) 232-9376

