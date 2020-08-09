DAVID JAFFEE - HOW TO EARN MONEY ONLINE TRADING

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trading is one of the best way from last few years to earn money online . Trading is simply a process of buying or selling the things .Trading requires learning .

  1. 1. Q EASY MONEY MAKING WITH TRADING ? MAKE MONEY WITH TRADING ,HOW ? davidjaffee.com ???.......
  2. 2. MAKE MONEY QUICKLY WITH FEW DOLLARS ?  Can you really make money quickly investing with just few dollars from your pocket ?  Is there anyway where only mind trigger required to multiple your money ?   Yes Trading is option Remember online trading involves risks and costs Your mind game trigger to analyze market pit and fall ???.......
  3. 3. FEW BEST WAYS TO MAKE MONEY  ONLINE WRITING JOBS – If you have skill of writing you can start your blog .You can start income from there in just few months by targeting market from where you get paid. There are many other type wring job like webiste content ,promotion, reviews writing etc  YOUTUBE - Create videos on any niche , share them with relevant audience .Create regular videos for helping them so they subscribe to your channel . Earning a share of advertising revenue by playing short ads in your videos if able to get plenty visitors.  Online Selling Products – To sale the companies product online that value you for money .  Affiliate Marketing , Email Marketing ,Freelancing and Many more These are few ways that in count for earning money online .You have to work hard as theses are continuous process of earning .
  4. 4. IS TRADING AN OPTION FOR MAKING MONEY ONLINE ?  Yes Sure, What you requires here is you must have some pocket money to get start with trading  To start carrier with trading first check your pocket have some money to invest in trading .  Investing in Stock market is count as best investment from last few years . There are many people who get multiple income from trading .  Not that easy task , As this is also the process of leaning and art .
  5. 5. WHAT IS STOCK SHARE?  General meaning – To share something with anyone . Like we are four friends and have a bread , How we share it ? By dividing bread in four equal piece (Four Shares) .  Shares is a Certain number of equal portion a property or company capital is divided.  Company capital dividend into number of Shares that collectively show value of company .  Share is unit or portion of ownership in company  Each Share has a price .  Stock is set of all share a company have .
  6. 6. WHAT IS TRADING?  Trading is to to buy something or sale something  To buy at low and sale at hike or buy at high sale at low, but at low sale at same price .process may lead to profit or losses as per market demand.  Trading is process of buying , selling or exchanging or goods for money .  Trading in Financial Market work on same principle  Trading is Buying Share of a Company  Trading Share is buying or selling a portion of company in share market..
  7. 7. WHAT IS SHARE MARKET ?  A market is place where people come to buy products or sale products in exchange of money ,profit or loss .  In Share Market where buying and selling of shares of company by investors .  Investors hold shares and When share price increases then Selling Stock share at high prices to make profits.
  8. 8. WHAY TO BUY OR SALE SHARE  To make money from share market  If company in profit ,that profit will be shared with its share holders.  Demand of shares of company increases then price of share is also increases.  If a company get started and you found the idea is strong and company products grow in next few months or years then you not need to open a company against him ,Just buy share of that company .This avail you ownership of company and your are involve in every loss and profit of company.  So buy at low and sell at high brigs profit for you.
  9. 9. Before go to trade you need to learn some basic tricks from experience traders . Many traders , Trainers , Coaches provide training so you never face losses in market . You should know when to sell , when to buy , how to know company will grow or in loss . Learning makes you perfect . Learn Options Trading with David Jaffee
  10. 10. WHEN TO SELL A STOCK?  The decision to sell a stock is art.  To sell your holdings, both to lock in profits at the right time or to losses before they down fall .  Sell a less attractive stock if you believe you get better returns by investing elsewhere .  Sell if you predict stock that you hold may down in reference to any news or action in market.  Sell if you have other option to invest  Sell if overall market down .  Sell in recession
  11. 11. WHEN TO INVEST  Set and Determine your goals you have , a proper route chart to walk gently through the path that takes you to destination .  Not to invest all money , keep some money for living necessity ,Remember online trading involves risks  Start with minimum investment  Investor should analyze company profits.  Check investment is mean to actual investment for you by learning market .
  12. 12. TRADING IS MONEY MANAGEMENT ?  Trading is not for the faint of heart .  Yes its art of money management .  Yes its science of management.  Yes It is a game , Play well your score offer you celebration of ton .Not play without safety ,Set your stop-loss limits  Yes limitations are good than failures .Limited yourself for by setting target and goals .
  13. 13. HOW MUCH TO INVEST ?  Any amount ,that you choose is good for first investment .  Experience engage for you better investment plan  New Trader can start up with $50 to $ 500  Any amount of money can be invested in Trading
  14. 14. SET LIMIT UPPER AND LOWER  Use your mind by set price range which will consider ,yes its time to selling stock.  HOW TO SET LIMIT UN TRADING  YOU TRADING $500  SET LOWER LIMIT $450  SET UPPER LIMIT $550 If you find share signals up stay with it  If you find share signals down  and down even break your lower limit then ready to decide whether to continue or sale the stock? without more thinking sale stock from account as there are other trading option for you to buy later.
  15. 15. NOT THE DEED ?  Invest in trading and forget market up and fall is not the deed here. As Online trading is not always easy and there are no guarantees of profits.  Set a stock price target in mind where to in or exit as well as keeping an eye on corporate actions and news .
  16. 16.  THERE ARE MANY BOOKS AND CONSULTANTS ONLINE FROM WHERE YOU CAN LEAN AND GET EXPERIENCE ABOUT MARKET
  17. 17. HOW EARN PROFIT IN TRADING  Easy to ask but very Difficult to answer because this can't be answer in just few lines.  In a discussion Sumit Singh said it well with real life example  Move to next slide
  18. 18. UNDRESTAND IT WITH EXAMPLE  In your life have you seen any student directly coming in class 10 ?  To reach in class 10 students needs to pass from class 1 to class 9   The main problem is people don't complete Trading class of 1,2,3,4,5…9 They directly Jump to class 10 and think it's easy money making but this not how it works my friends.  Due you think you will survive in class 10th of trading? Where already Thousands of Experience traders are Making Money as well as losing money.
  19. 19. LEARNER ARE EARNER IN TRADING  Trading is just like any other Business.  We have to go through market risks and read all area ,news , market trend , best time management , risk management factors , when to sale , when to purchase ect. before investment  In trading by luck its possible to jump directly 10  I preferred to go through from 1 to 10 , Not Jump like Spiderman to 10  .When people lose all of their hard earned money then they think of study basics of stock market
  20. 20. POINTS : TO EARN PROFIT IN TRADING 1. First of all your Basics has to be clear. 2. Money management. Before entering in any trade you should already know how much you can afford to lose on this trade. 3. New Traders should never trade without Stop- loss. If you trade without Stop-loss you will regret this. 4. Don't bring your emotions in Trading. Be practical If trade going wrong cut in minimum loss.
  21. 21. POINTS : TO EARN PROFIT IN TRADING 1. Try to find the market direction and always go with market trends. 2. Keep your position light. 3. Don't be in hurry of making money Trust me, Market is not going anywhere. 4. Try to be consistent and Keep things realistic. The more you learn the more you make money in stock market.
  22. 22. TIPS TO MAKE MONEY TRADING  There are many Stock option trader & Coach Public speaker  They are expert in trading stock options.  Discover the best (and safest) way to make money in the stock market Read article https://beststockstrategy.com/best- options-trading-strategies/

