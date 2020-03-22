Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller Remoto Extra Clase

Taller de remoto extra No1.
definicion Calameo, Slideshare, Scribd.

Taller Remoto Extra Clase

  1. 1. Presentado Por: Cristian Pineda Rodríguez Para: Dacarth Sarmiento Porto Grupo:30106 Corporación Unificada Nacional de Educación Superior. Bogotá D.C
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES CALAMEO? Programa determinado que permite la creación de publicaciones web, para interactuar con personas, por medio de creaciones, proyectos, presentaciones y demás…
  3. 3. OPCIONES DE MANEJO. En este sitio se publican artículos, revistas, folletos, catálogos o cualquier publicación con contenido o información, este programa da muchas facilidades. Los formatos en que podemos subir nuestros documentos son: • Power Point • Word • Excell PDF.
  4. 4. ¿Que es SlideShare? Es un sitio Web que permite compartir y subir en internet diapositivas, documentos, entre otros. Este nos ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado archivos como: Microsoft Word y OpenOffice y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo.
  5. 5. Características de Sildeshare • Existe la posibilidad de buscar presentaciones, dejar comentarios a las mismas, compartirlas a través del correo. • Nos permite almanacenar archivos de hasta 20MB de espacio. • Cuando se almacena y se procesa nuestro archivo en sildeshare, se convierte en formato flash. • No tiene opción de privacidad.
  6. 6. ¿Que es Scribd? Sitio web para compartir y observar documentos de diferentes formatos y agregarlos a una pagina web utilizando su formato
  7. 7. Características de Scribd • Socializar con otros usuarios de Scribd siguiendo sus publicaciones y también permitiendo que otros nos sigan. • Subir archivos a la red. • Observar quien lee sus documentos. • Sincronizar nuestras redes sociales como Facebook y Twtter con scribd. • Scribd no es un simple repositorio de documentos, sus características de red social y la posibilidad de sincronizar las redes, nos lleva a la posibilidad de interconexión con tus amigos, personas y familiares.
  8. 8.  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scribd  https://documania20.wordpress.com/2012/06 /20/herramientas-en-la-web-2-0-calameo/  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/SlideShare

