Clinical Support Chile www: http://test-alcohol-drogas.cl
NUESTRA EMPRESA NOSOTROS Clinical Support Chile Limitada, suministra personal y salas de primeros auxilios para faenas min...
POLITICA DE SALUD Y SEGURIDAD • GESTIONAMOS NUESTRO NEGOCIO DE UNA MANERA QUE CREE UN AMBIENTE SANO Y SEGURO , PARA TODOS ...
PROFESIONALISMO Estamos enfocados en el bienestar de los trabajadores, realizando un trabajo seguro, además cuidando el me...
CAPACITACIONES Capacitaciones: - Primeros Auxilios - Rcp Básico - Quemaduras - Rescate Vehicular - Maniobra de Heimlich - ...
OBJETIVOS DE LA CAPACITACION • PROPORCIONAR A LA EMPRESA RECURSOS HUMANOS , CALIFICADOS EN TERMINOS DE CONOCIMIENTOOS , HA...
ACTITUD DE SERVICIO • ESTAMOS COMPROMETIDOS A BRINDAR AMBIENTES LABORALES QUE GARANTIZEN LA SALUD Y LA SEGURIDAD DE LOS TR...
RECURSOS HUMANOS Y EQUIPAMIENTO
Policlínicos y Salas de Primeros Auxilios
Personal Calificado para La Atención en Policlínico y Salas de Primeros Auxilio El Servicio Otorgado es de carácter perman...
CUMPLIMENTO DE LOS DEBERES • ESTA ENFOCADA A QUE EL PERSONAL DESEMPEÑE SUS FUNCIONES LIBRES DE FACTORES QUE AFECTEN NEGATI...
ALCOHOL Y DROGAS
INSUMOS
NUESTRO TRABAJO ES CUIDARTE EN EL TUYO
Clinical Support Chile SPA
Clinical Support Chile SPA
Clinical Support Chile SPA

Presentación de Clinical Support Chile

Clinical Support Chile SPA

