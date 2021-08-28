Successfully reported this slideshow.
Superintendencia de Servicios Sanitarios (. Moneda 673, Piso 7 Oficina Concepción OficinaPuerto Montt Código Postal:650072...
3.- Así, siendo pertinente exigir por regla general, acreditar el vínculo jurídico entre el inmueble y el peticionario o s...
28. Sr. Gerente ExplotacionesSanitariasS.A. 29. Sr. Gerente Comunidadde Servicios Remodelación San Borja 30. Sr. Gerente E...
Engineering
Aug. 28, 2021
Antecedentes máximos requeribles para factibilidad siss

antecedentes máximos exigibles para solicitud de factibilidad de agua potable y alcantarillado.

Antecedentes máximos requeribles para factibilidad siss

  1. 1. Superintendencia de Servicios Sanitarios (. Moneda 673, Piso 7 Oficina Concepción OficinaPuerto Montt Código Postal:650072 1 Teléfono: 382 4000 Fax: 382 4002 1382 4003 Santiago, Chile. e-mail:siss@iss.cl http://www.siss.cl e-mail concepcio@iss.cl e-mail: ptomont@iss.cl Calle San MartÍn No880, Teléfono: (04 I) 2 I4746 Fax: (04 I) 2 14880 Concepción,Chile Puerto MonK Chile Pedro Montt No72, Teléfono: (065) 343900 Fax: (065) 343903 Block B - Oficina 103 Piso 2 - Oficina 203 P l n m I 4 Y '6 QRD.@ - . . MAT.: Requisitos para otorgar factibilidad de servicios. SANTIAGO, DE: SUPERINTENDENTE DE SERViClQS SANITARIOS A: SEGÚN DISTRIBUCI~N 1.- CoEsiderando reiteradas consultas planteadas por parte de concesionarias de servicios sanitarios, resulta pertinente hacer de general conocimiento, el pronunciamiento emitido por esta Superintendencia (Oficio Ord. SlSS NO473 de 27 de febrero de 2004) con el propósito de precisar los requisitos a exigir por parte de las concesionarias, para la emisión del Certificado de Factibilidad de Servicio a que aluden las disposiciones del Reglamento de Instalaciones Domiciliarias de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado (RIDAA), D.S. MOP N050/02, en particular respecto de la persona del peticionario a quien se exige ser propietario del inmueble a atender, o en su defecto coníar con autorización de aquel. Valga considerar que el propósito al redactarse el actual RIDAA fue poner termino a una antigua practica por la cual algunas personas, muchas veces movidas por intereses comerciales especulativos, solicitaban y obtenían factibiiidad de servicio para inmuebles de propiedad de terceros, generando perjuicio a Ios propietarios. 2.- Sin embargo, si bien se privilegia una mayor protección de los intereses del propietario del inmueble, no se tuvo el propósito de imponer trabas adicionales a los peticionarios de servicio, o antecedentes difíciles u onerosos de obtener, razón por la cual, siempre que no conste a la concesionaria la propiedad o exista duda al respecto, sea que el peticionario se presente como propietario del inmueble o autorizado por él, es pertinente requerir acreditar tal propiedad, pese a no haber una exigencia formal en tal sentido en el citado Reglamento. En tal sentido, la exigencia de escritura pública inscrita al peticionario de servicio, como única prueba fehaciente del dominio, en muchos casos resulta excesiva
  2. 2. 3.- Así, siendo pertinente exigir por regla general, acreditar el vínculo jurídico entre el inmueble y el peticionario o su representante, atendiendo a lo dispuesto en los artículos 2" No 15 y la información exigida por el artículo 15" del RIDAA, tal relación debe ser acreditada fundamentalmente con la copia de la inscripción pertinente o por cualquier otro antecedente que, a juicio del prestador, le permita reconocer esa coridición. En definitiva, la solicitud de factibilidad debe considerar como aspectos a dernostrar al prestador, la propiedad del inmueble y la autorización del dueño, si éste fuera una persona distinta del peticionario, lo que se debe acreditar a través de cualquier instrumento que dé fe de su firma y consentimiento expreso. SiSS Of-216-0411ü.doc -&$ Saluda atentamente a Ud.,/) 1 Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Tarapacá S.A. 2. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Antofagasta S.A. 3. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Atacama S.A. 4. Sr. GerenteGeneral Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Coquimbo S.A. 5. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Aguas La Serena S.A. 6. Sr. Gerente Empresa de Servicios Totoralillo S.A. 7. Sr. Gerente Cooperativa de Servicios de Agua PichidanguiLtda. 8. Sr. Gerente General Empresade Agua Potable Los Molles S.A. 9. Sr. Gerente General ESVAL S.A. 1O. Sres. Asociación de Vecinos PoblaciónMirasol de Algarrobo (c.¡.) 11. Sres. Comunidad BalnearioBrisas de Mirasol (c.¡.) 12. Sres. Corporación BalnearioAlgarrobo Norte (c.¡.) 13. Sr. PresidenteCooperativa de Agua Potable Santo Domingo Ltda. 14. Sr. Gerente General Empresa Sanitaria Lago Peñuelas S.A. 15. Sr. Gerente Sociedad Agrícola y Servicios Isla de Pascua S.A. 16. Sr. Gerente GeneralAguas Andinas S.A. 17. Sr. Gerente GeneralAguas Cordillera S.A. 18. Sr. Gerente GeneralAguas Los Dominicos S.A. 19. Sr. GerenteGeneralAguas Manquehue S.A. 20. Sr. Gerente GeneralServicomunal S.A. 21, Sr. Director Servicio Municipalde Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Maipú 22. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios Lo Prado S.A. 23. Sr. GerenteGeneral Servicios de Agua Potable Barnechea S.A. 24. Sr. Gerente Empresade Servicios SanitariosAguas de Colina S.A. 25. Sr. Gerente General Aguas Santiago Poniente S.A. 26. Sr. Alberto PlanellaOrtiz (Santa Rosa del Peral) 27. Sr. GerenteGeneral Empresa de Agua Potable Melipilla Norte S.A. I II III IV IV IV IV IV V V V V V V V M M Ni M M M M M M M M M
  3. 3. 28. Sr. Gerente ExplotacionesSanitariasS.A. 29. Sr. Gerente Comunidadde Servicios Remodelación San Borja 30. Sr. Gerente Empresa de Agua Potable Lo Aguirre S.A. 31. Sr. Gerente Empresa Particular de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado La Leonera S.A. 32. Sr. Gerente GeneralAguas de Las Lilas S.A. 33. Sr. Gerente General Servicios Sanitarios Larapinta S.A. 34. Sr. Gerente General BCC S.A. 35. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios del Maule S.A. (c.¡.) 36. Sr. Gerente General Aguas Nuevo Sur-Maule S.A. 37. Sr. Gerente General Cooperativa de la Comunidad Maule Ltda. 38. Sr. Gerente General Comuna de la Sagrada Familia 39. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios del Bío Bío S.A. 40. Sr. Administrador Provisionalde concesiones AGUACOR S.A. 41. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios San Isidro S.A. 42. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de La Araucanía S.A. 43. Sr. Gerente General Comité y Alc. Quepe S.A. 44. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Los Lagos S.A. 45. Sr. Gerente GeneralAguas Décima S.A. 46. Sr. Gte. Gral. Soc. Inmobiliaria, Constructora y de Renta, Sanz Miletic Ltda. 47. Sr. Gerente General Empresa Aguas Patagonia de Aysén S.A.. 48. Sr. Gerente General Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Magallanes S.A. - Oficina Regional SlSS Concepción - Oficina Regional SlSS Pto. Montt - Fiscalía SlSS - División de Fiscalización SlSS (Áreas de empresas) - Oficina de Partes SlSS M M M M M M M VII VI1 VII VII Vlll Vlll IX IX IX X X X XI XII

antecedentes máximos exigibles para solicitud de factibilidad de agua potable y alcantarillado.

×