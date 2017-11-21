 Tot va començar amb les expressives línies del dibuixant José Guadalupe Posada un famós caricaturista del segle XIX que ...
 Les imatges d'esquelets i calaveres eren una forma comuna de denúncia i de crítica social en les publicacions de l'època...
Calaveras mexicanas
Power point fet per Àlex i Clara

  1. 1.  Tot va començar amb les expressives línies del dibuixant José Guadalupe Posada un famós caricaturista del segle XIX que va realitzar la primera calavera mexicana o catrina, com també se'ls coneix. L'objectiu d'aquesta producció va ser per a burlar-se de les males costums dels indígenes de l'època, ja que aquests pretenien adoptar costums europeus per distingir-se dels locals, encara que en realitat eren més autòctons que cap mexicà de "poble".
  2. 2.  Les imatges d'esquelets i calaveres eren una forma comuna de denúncia i de crítica social en les publicacions de l'època que van fer servir diversos caricaturistes comConstantino Escalante, Santiago Hernández i Manuel Manilla.

