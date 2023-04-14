Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Christopher Goisse Individual Bio.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Christopher Goisse Individual Bio An expert in both the public and private sectors, Christopher Goisse, is a psychiatric m...
Career Background During his long career, Christopher Goisse has had the opportunity to assist groups as diverse as prison...
trained and organized staff. Additionally, he oversaw two medical-surgical units with a combined staff of 64 patients, ten...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Cost of Big Pharma's Greed: Why They Keep You Sick Forever?
Raul Cruz
Preparation of documents for Export regd..pptx
Easy Concept
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF TEMPOROMANDIBULAR JOINT.pptx
SadhuAbhijeet
pni-180616152851.pptx
jomns
Scientists Regrow Frog’s Lost Leg.pptx
rawanzahr
Pancreatitis severity score.pptx
manzoorbhat7
Tips and Tricks for ASD Closure in Adult.pptx
JosAlonso37
running race tricks.pdf
PaulClaybrook
1 of 5 Ad

Christopher Goisse Individual Bio.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Christopher Goisse's thirst for knowledge drives him to improve and advance his skills in psychiatry constantly. He's a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Innovative Behavioral Medicine in Silver Spring, MD, treating patients aged 13 and up with disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Christopher Goisse's thirst for knowledge drives him to improve and advance his skills in psychiatry constantly. He's a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Innovative Behavioral Medicine in Silver Spring, MD, treating patients aged 13 and up with disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
926 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.1k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.1k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.4k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
678 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.7k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

The Cost of Big Pharma's Greed: Why They Keep You Sick Forever?
Raul Cruz
0 views
Preparation of documents for Export regd..pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF TEMPOROMANDIBULAR JOINT.pptx
SadhuAbhijeet
0 views
pni-180616152851.pptx
jomns
0 views
Scientists Regrow Frog’s Lost Leg.pptx
rawanzahr
0 views
Pancreatitis severity score.pptx
manzoorbhat7
0 views
Tips and Tricks for ASD Closure in Adult.pptx
JosAlonso37
0 views
running race tricks.pdf
PaulClaybrook
0 views
Growth and Development of mandible.pptx
SadhuAbhijeet
0 views
Comparison of various herbal pharmacopoeias.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
EATING HEALTHY
MohsinHaroon4
0 views
wuchereria bancrofti.pptx
AlidaExpress
0 views
musculoskeletal.pptx
TofikMohammed3
0 views
UPERIO in hospital initiation .pptx
muhammadqasim432
0 views
Seminar Topic 1 Power Point.pptx
MyatMin43
0 views
Pharmacovigilance & WHO Drug Monitoring Program.pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
NOS SCALE.ppt
ssuserf0d95a
0 views
UPDATED (Version 0.4) Systems Neurology (the only objective is My CAREER, on...
EmadfHABIB2
0 views
Agents Used in Dyslipidemia.pptx
Abraham Cruz
0 views
Electrolytes.pptx
muhammadqasim432
0 views
The Cost of Big Pharma's Greed: Why They Keep You Sick Forever?
Raul Cruz
0 views
4 slides
Preparation of documents for Export regd..pptx
Easy Concept
0 views
10 slides
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF TEMPOROMANDIBULAR JOINT.pptx
SadhuAbhijeet
0 views
40 slides
pni-180616152851.pptx
jomns
0 views
90 slides
Scientists Regrow Frog’s Lost Leg.pptx
rawanzahr
0 views
5 slides
Pancreatitis severity score.pptx
manzoorbhat7
0 views
37 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.1k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.6k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.1k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.6k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Christopher Goisse Individual Bio.pdf

  1. 1. Christopher Goisse Individual Bio An expert in both the public and private sectors, Christopher Goisse, is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP-BC) with almost 20 years of experience. His distinguished career includes accolades and awards from previous employers who appreciated his efforts in streamlining operations and identifying business opportunities to save money. Because of his thirst for knowledge, he is constantly looking for ways to help others live better lives and advance his own skills. Because of his extensive experience working in the public sector, Christopher is a skilled administrator and mental health nurse practitioner. His main goals are educating people about their mental health conditions and guiding them toward healthier lifestyles using tried-and-true therapeutic methods. Role & Tasks at the Moment Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Goisse practices at Innovative Behavioral Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. He sees patients aged 13 and up and treats illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, ADHD, depression, and anxiety. In his current position, he has been working for about four years. He is highly regarded by his patients, who believe he does a great job of encouraging them to talk about their mental health problems without passing judgment and in a compassionate manner.
  2. 2. Career Background During his long career, Christopher Goisse has had the opportunity to assist groups as diverse as prisoners, immigrants, and patients in for-profit healthcare facilities. He worked part-time as a psychiatric nurse at two hospitals for the first few years of his career. His primary responsibilities involved diagnosing and treating patients with mental health problems associated with adolescent, geriatric, and substance use issues. At WVU Hospitals' Ruby Memorial Hospital, he developed his administrative skills while gaining experience in various physical healthcare specialties, including ENT, general medicine, cardiology, and more. Along with managing staff and mentoring new hires, Christopher also
  3. 3. trained and organized staff. Additionally, he oversaw two medical-surgical units with a combined staff of 64 patients, ten registered nurses, and eight nursing assistants. Christopher began serving as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, in 2009. His first job was as a clinical nurse, where he provided direct medical care to prisoners. Later, he transitioned into administrative duties, where he improved, streamlined, and created new systems to evaluate various risks posed by the prison population and find ways to mitigate them for the safety of prisoners and staff. His other responsibilities included coordinating with public health authorities and reporting communicable diseases to federal and local health agencies. He was able to advance thanks to these abilities and land a job with the United States Marshals Service as an R.N. case manager. Goisse oversaw the care of 60,000 prisoners on average who were housed across the country in about 300 cities during his tenure with the United States Marshals Service. His duties included assisting with infectious disease issues, implementing the USMS National Managed Care Contract for the Western region of the U.S., and managing the medical care of inmates. They belonged to the Committee for Process Improvement. He also managed a group of three risk managers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who were responsible for 23 ICE detention facilities. Christopher began working for the U.S. Public Health Service in 2019 before transitioning to private practice in 2020. He now conducts sophisticated evaluations of psychiatric disorders, offers therapies and crisis intervention, and prescribes the right drugs for a given condition or disorder.
  4. 4. Academic Background Christopher Goisse enrolled in the Pennsylvania State University's Penn State Fayette - Eberly Campus in 2003 and graduated in 2005 with an associate's degree in nursing. After that, he went back to finish getting his BSN in nursing. He later enrolled at Waynesburg University to complete a dual degree program leading to an MBA and a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in Nursing Administration. He earned a post-master certificate in psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in 2017 and a degree in psychiatric/mental health nursing and nursing with clinical rotations in private outpatient practice and the care of people with severe/chronic mental illnesses. Throughout his career, Christopher has also attained the following certifications and licenses: Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) license with Suboxone waiver and Clozaril REMS certification Maryland-licensed tax preparer Correctional Healthcare Professional Certified
  5. 5. Accomplishments/Achievements Goisse has worked hard to make the organizations he has worked for better throughout his career. His efforts increased the standard of care for the people the agencies were in charge of and contributed to more effective healthcare procedures. His accomplishments include the following: By overhauling the ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) healthcare risk management program, the United States Marshals Service avoided spending $1.6 million on medical expenses during the 2016 budgetary year. They also passed the reviews from the American Correction Association (ACA) and the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JACHO). Awards For the work he did on behalf of the populations for which he was responsible and for the organizations for which he worked, Christopher Goisse has won accolades and been recognized throughout his career. His honors have included: Executive Unit Unit commendation from the FCC Warden, citation from the Assistant Director for IHSC Achievement, and medal from the Assistant Director of Prisoner Operations Division Awarded for improving a program's review rating from a low one to a high one. Individual Interests Goisse's passion is helping people live better lives by working in psychiatry. Although he currently works in the private sector, he has improved the public sector's methods for providing mental health care. His efforts result in better care for people in need of physical and mental health assistance. Christopher enjoys exploring new places and experiencing what the world has to offer when he isn't working to improve his clients' lives.

×