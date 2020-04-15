Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tres autopistas

para detonar iniciativas, se puede realizar por 3 autopistas: interna, mixta y externa

Tres autopistas

  1. 1. Tres autopistas que lo llevan a la meta linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela Las decisiones que tome para su reinvención pueden rodar por: #reinventionchallenge
  2. 2. linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela #reinventionchallenge Teniendo claro que solo no puede avanzar tan rápido como se lo demanda el mercado, y que no tiene suficiente tiempo, espacio, presupuesto, personal y conocimiento… 1. Seleccione las iniciativas que va a detonar 2. Identifique cuál es la autopista adecuada por donde debe rodar la iniciativa 3. Gestione los recursos 4. Ponga a rodar 5. Vaya midiendo los resultados Tenemos mucho trabajo! No tengo ni idea cómo hacer eso!
  3. 3. linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela Para identificar la autopista más adecuada, tenga en cuenta… Autopista Interna Autopista Mixta Autopista Externa Tipo de iniciativa Iniciativas que son sencillas, resuelve retos que son conocidos y familiares por la compañía Iniciativas que se deben resolver de una manera distinta y que necesitan llegar a soluciones diferentes Iniciativas retadoras para el negocio, que se deben resolver para ser competitivos en el mercado Incertidumbre Bajo Medio Alto Segmento Se conoce a profundidad el segmento objetivo al cual va a impactar Se conoce algo del segmento pero aún se debe profundizar en su comprensión de hábitos y comportamientos Se tiene un alto desconocimiento de los gustos, dolores, hábitos y comportamientos Equipo de la compañía Se tiene profesionales del negocio que se puede dedicar a desarrollar la iniciativa Se tienen unos pocos profesionales del negocio que se pueden dedicar a desarrollar la iniciativa No se tienen profesionales, sólo se le puede dedicar tiempo a supervisan y guían el trabajo del equipo externo Apoyo externo Es un mentor o facilitador en nuevas metodologías y herramientas El equipo externo es un cocreador con el equipo de la compañía Los profesionales externos interdisciplinarios son quienes desarrollan la iniciativa
  4. 4. linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela #reinventionchallenge Lo más importante… TENGA UN RADAR DE ALIADOS EXTERNOS 1. Startups 2. Consultoras 3. Universidades 4. Hackathones 5. Concursos públicos 6. Concursos privados 7. Expertos 8. Asociaciones 9. Competidores 10. …otros…
  5. 5. linkedin.com/in/carolinaorjuela comparta sus hallazgos y si tiene inquietudes, ¡no dude en contactarme! cualquier negocio (startup, independiente, pequeño, mediano, grande) esta invitado al… #reinventionchallenge

