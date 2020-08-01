Successfully reported this slideshow.
Referencias • Blanco, E. (1968). KARL POPPER Y EL FALSACIONISMO. Editorial Grijalbo S.A. • Burbano, R. (1986). Pensamiento...
Pensamiento y criterios de Karl Popper

Falsacionismo de karl popper

  1. 1. FALSACIONISMO DE KARL POPPER IMBABURA -ECUADOR PONTIFICIA UNIVERDIDAD CATÓLICA DEL ECUADOR SEDE IBARRA Carrera: Ingeniería Agropecuaria Nivel: 2do Asignatura: Metodología y Filosofía de las Ciencias Alumno: Jean Carlos Boada Docente: MSc. Franklin Miranda
  2. 2. KARL POPPER • Nació en Viena y se doctoró en filosofía por la universidad de su ciudad natal en 1928. • Filósofo de la ciencia británico, de origen austriaco, famoso por su teoría del método científico y por su crítica del determinismo histórico. • Desde 1937 hasta 1945 ejerció la docencia en la Universidad de Canterbury (Nueva Zelanda) y, más tarde, en la Universidad de Londres. • Propuso un criterio de comprobación que denominó falsabilidad, para determinar la validez científica, y subrayó el carácter hipotético deductivo de la ciencia. • Murió el 17 de septiembre de 1994.
  3. 3. EL FALSACIONISMO O RACIONALISMO CRÍTICO • El racionalismo crítico es la base principal de la filosofía de Karl Popper, consiste en hacer una crítica a las teorías establecidas por la ciencia y se opone expresamente al positivismo lógico. • Muestra la oposición de Popper al empirismo basado en el de la naturaleza y la experiencia de los sentidos. • La formación del conocimiento pasa a ser parte fundamental como un proceso evolutivo que parte de problemas y tiene intentos de solución y exclusión de intentos fallidos.
  4. 4. EL FALSACIONISMO • Para Popper, bastaría con delimitar rigurosamente el terreno propio de la ciencia, sin que fuera necesario negar la eficacia de otros discursos en ámbitos distintos al de la ciencia. • Dirigió sus críticas hacia el verificacionismo que mantenían los miembros del Círculo, y defendió que la ciencia operaba por falsación, y no por inducción. Ésta es, en rigor, imposible, pues jamás se podrían verificar todos los casos sobre los que regiría la ley científica. La base del control empírico de la ciencia es la posibilidad de falsar las hipótesis, en un proceso abierto que conduciría tendencialmente a la verdad científica. • Popper desarrolló este principio en La lógica de la investigación científica, donde estableció también un criterio para deslindar claramente la ciencia de los demás discursos: para que una hipótesis sea científica es necesario que se desprendan de ella enunciados observables y, por tanto, falsables, de modo que si éstos no se verifican, la hipótesis pueda ser refutada.
  5. 5. RACIONALISMO CRÍTICO • Los principales obstáculos en el progreso de la ciencia son de naturaleza social y se dividen en los económicos y los ideológicos, pero el mayor peligro en teoría científica es que se pueda convertir en una moda intelectual. • La ciencia se podría decir comienza con teorías, prejuicios, supersticiones y mitos o más bien, comienza cuando el mito es objeto de desafío. • Su tesis sostiene que no se empieza por observaciones sino, siempre a partir de problemas o a partir de una teoría que ha pasado por serias dificultades, es decir, una teoría que ha creado y decepcionado determinadas expectativas.
  6. 6. Reflexiones • No siempre hay realidades absolutas, sino aquellas que se están siempre transformando y por ello siempre es cuestionable su propia descripción de cada momento en el tiempo de cada instante de verdad relativa, con destellos de conocimiento mínimos de lo que está pasando en un universo basto, indescriptible, para muchos, para los más indiferente, solo vasta despertar y matar, despertar y destruir, despertar, y construir unos cuantos. • Ser más humildes cada día y buscar incansable con boca reseca, la sabiduría de todos los universos vivos y muertos.
  7. 7. Referencias • Blanco, E. (1968). KARL POPPER Y EL FALSACIONISMO. Editorial Grijalbo S.A. • Burbano, R. (1986). Pensamiento filosófico de Karl Popper. Editorial Tecnos S.A. • Manuel, B. (1987). La Ciencia, su Método y su Filosofía. Editorial Losada S.A.

