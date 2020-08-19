¿Que es linux?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Profe Carlos Lel Una breve introducción ¿Qué es Linux? Agosto 2020
¿Qué es un sistema operativo?
¿Qué es un sistema operativo? Expectativa Realidad Sistema Operativo Seguridad Administración de Memoria Interfaz de usuar...
Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para computadoras de escritorio y laptops) Microsoft Windows Mac Os –(Appl...
Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para dispositivos móviles) Android IOS
Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para dispositivos móviles) • 2015: • Lanzamiento de Windows 10 Mobile • La...
Sistemas operativos más populares (Para servidores) Microsoft Windows Server •Windows Server 2019 versión más actual •Su d...
Sistemas operativos más populares (Desktop y Laptop) (Estadísticas de https://netmarketshare.com)
Tipos de Dispositivos (Estadísticas de https://netmarketshare.com)
Todo esto suena muy interesante, pero antes de continuar… Para seguir hablando del GNU/Linux se necesita hablar de Softwar...
Software Libre La metáfora de la receta (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvLJ2JotttM)
Las cuatro libertades del software libre Software Libre Libertad 0: Uso La libertad de usar el programa, con cualquier pro...
Nacimiento de GNU/Linux Linux • Es un clon de UNIX UNIX • Nació en los laboratorios Bell de AT&T en 1969. • Los investigad...
Nacimiento de GNU/Linux • Creado para poder jugar un juego en una computadora • En 1971 la primera versión estable fue tra...
Introducción a GNU/Linux • Dos proyectos súper importantes: – Proyecto GNU: El proyecto GNU fue iniciado por Richard Stall...
¿Qué es GNU? • El sistema GNU fue diseñado para ser totalmente compatible con UNIX. • En 1985, Stallman creó la Free Softw...
¿Qué es Linux? • Linux es “solo” el kernel (http://www.kernel.org/ ) o núcleo del Sistema operativo. • Creado en 1991 por ...
El acta de nacimiento de Linux • 25 de agosto de 1991 Linus Torvalds envía un mensaje a un grupo de usuarios del sistema M...
¿Por qué "GNU/Linux" ? Interfase de Usuarios Drivers Kernel
El Pingüino • Tux es el nombre de la mascota oficial del kernel de Linux. • Creado por Larry Ewing en 1996, ganador de un ...
Las particularidades de GNU/Linux • Puede ser copiado, modificado y redistribuido sin restricciones, con otros sistemas op...
Las particularidades de GNU/Linux • Puede atender a varios usuarios al mismo tiempo, como si cada uno dispusiera de una má...
• ¿Quién usa Linux? – Buscar: Una empresas privadas, entes de estado y organizaciones académicas – Haciendo uso de: http:/...
Bibliografía • Datos tomados de Wikipedia • Imágenes tomadas de repositorios CC0 tales como: – www.Wikimedia.org – www.Pix...
¿Dudas? ¿Preguntas?
Título de la presentación: Autor: Carlos A. Leal S Lugar: Fecha: Licencia: Licencia: CC-BY-SA 4.0 Managua, Nicaragua Agost...
  1. 1. Profe Carlos Lel Una breve introducción ¿Qué es Linux? Agosto 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un sistema operativo?
  3. 3. ¿Qué es un sistema operativo?
  4. 4. ¿Qué es un sistema operativo? Expectativa Realidad Sistema Operativo Seguridad Administración de Memoria Interfaz de usuario Aplicaciones
  5. 5. Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para computadoras de escritorio y laptops) Microsoft Windows Mac Os –(Apple) GNU/Linux (Debian)
  6. 6. Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para dispositivos móviles) Android IOS
  7. 7. Sistemas operativos más populares en Nicaragua (Para dispositivos móviles) • 2015: • Lanzamiento de Windows 10 Mobile • Lanzamiento de la última versión estable de Windows RT • Se da de baja a Windows Phone • 2017: • Última versión estable de Windows 10 Mobile • Microsoft revela que no desarrollará nuevas funciones o hardware para teléfonos con Windows • El desarrollo de Windows 10 Mobile se limita a versiones y parches de mantenimiento. ¿Windows Mobile, Phone o Windows RT?
  8. 8. Sistemas operativos más populares (Para servidores) Microsoft Windows Server •Windows Server 2019 versión más actual •Su desarrollo se ha llevado a cabo simultáneamente junto a su homólogo Windows 10. •Lanzado en septiembre 2016 GNU/Linux • Hay distribuciones específicas que se utilizan como servidor o para implementar servicios en la nube • Se destacan Debian, Red Hat, Suse
  9. 9. Sistemas operativos más populares (Desktop y Laptop) (Estadísticas de https://netmarketshare.com)
  10. 10. Tipos de Dispositivos (Estadísticas de https://netmarketshare.com)
  11. 11. Todo esto suena muy interesante, pero antes de continuar… Para seguir hablando del GNU/Linux se necesita hablar de Software Libre
  12. 12. Software Libre La metáfora de la receta (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvLJ2JotttM)
  13. 13. Las cuatro libertades del software libre Software Libre Libertad 0: Uso La libertad de usar el programa, con cualquier propósito Libertad 1: Estudio La libertad de estudiar cómo funciona el programa, y adaptarlo a las necesidades propias de cada usuario. Libertad 2: Distribución La libertad de distribuir copias, ayudando a su vecino. Libertad 3: Mejora La libertad de mejorar el programa y hacer públicas las mejoras a los demás, de modo que toda la comunidad se beneficie.  Las libertades 1 y 3 requieren acceso al código fuente, estudiar y modificar software sin su código fuente es muy poco viable.
  14. 14. Nacimiento de GNU/Linux Linux • Es un clon de UNIX UNIX • Nació en los laboratorios Bell de AT&T en 1969. • Los investigadores fueron • Dennis M. Ritchie y • Ken Thompson ¿Por qué? Querían jugar algo llamado “La Excursión del Universo” para ello desarrollaron un sistema operativo simple para una computadora DEC PDP-7
  15. 15. Nacimiento de GNU/Linux • Creado para poder jugar un juego en una computadora • En 1971 la primera versión estable fue trasplantada a otra computadora usando lenguaje C. UNIX • Lenguaje C desarrollado para programar los módulos de UNIX • Lenguaje C está muy relacionado con GNU/Linux, por que Linux es en un clon de UNIX ¿Su relación con Linux?
  16. 16. Introducción a GNU/Linux • Dos proyectos súper importantes: – Proyecto GNU: El proyecto GNU fue iniciado por Richard Stallman con el objetivo de crear un sistema operativo completamente libre – Kernel de Linux: Núcleo de la mayoría de distribuciones, líder del proyecto Linus Torvalds
  17. 17. ¿Qué es GNU? • El sistema GNU fue diseñado para ser totalmente compatible con UNIX. • En 1985, Stallman creó la Free Software Foundation (FSF o Fundación para el Software Libre) para proveer soportes logísticos, legales y financieros al proyecto GNU. • La mascota del proyecto es un ñu Cualquier parecido es pura coincidencia
  18. 18. ¿Qué es Linux? • Linux es “solo” el kernel (http://www.kernel.org/ ) o núcleo del Sistema operativo. • Creado en 1991 por Linus Torvalds, en aquellos días un joven estudiante (universitario, Finlandia). • Como en todo proyecto libre existe una comunidad mundial. • El líder del proyecto es el propio Linus Torvalds.
  19. 19. El acta de nacimiento de Linux • 25 de agosto de 1991 Linus Torvalds envía un mensaje a un grupo de usuarios del sistema Minix. • Lo describe como un proyecto discreto: "Estoy haciendo un sistema operativo (gratuito) (sólo por hobby, no será nada grande y profesional como GNU) para clones AT 386(486)...“ • El mensaje original todavía se puede encontrar en https://bit.ly/1iXrEKd
  20. 20. ¿Por qué "GNU/Linux" ? Interfase de Usuarios Drivers Kernel
  21. 21. El Pingüino • Tux es el nombre de la mascota oficial del kernel de Linux. • Creado por Larry Ewing en 1996, ganador de un concurso y seleccionado por el mismo Linus Torvalds • Al adoptar Linux como sistema operativo, tambien se adopta a la mascota y puede modificarse de forma representativa
  22. 22. Las particularidades de GNU/Linux • Puede ser copiado, modificado y redistribuido sin restricciones, con otros sistemas operativos hacer este es un delito. Libre • Corre en casi cualquier Arquitectura hardware que tenga procesador y memoria Multiplataforma
  23. 23. Las particularidades de GNU/Linux • Puede atender a varios usuarios al mismo tiempo, como si cada uno dispusiera de una máquina exclusiva Multiusuario: • Se puede acceder a todos los archivos en un mismo sistema, sin importar su ubicación Sistema de jerarquía de archivos:
  24. 24. • ¿Quién usa Linux? – Buscar: Una empresas privadas, entes de estado y organizaciones académicas – Haciendo uso de: http://toolbar.netcraft.com/site_report
  25. 25. Bibliografía • Datos tomados de Wikipedia • Imágenes tomadas de repositorios CC0 tales como: – www.Wikimedia.org – www.Pixaby.com – www.pxhere.com
  26. 26. ¿Dudas? ¿Preguntas?
  27. 27. Título de la presentación: Autor: Carlos A. Leal S Lugar: Fecha: Licencia: Licencia: CC-BY-SA 4.0 Managua, Nicaragua Agosto, 2020 ¿Qué es Linux? – Una breve introducción

