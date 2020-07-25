San joaquin y Santa ana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. S A N J O A Q U I N Y S A N T A A N A P A D R E S D E L A V I R G E N M A R � A 2 6 D E J U L I O
  2. 2. "Los santos Joaqu�n y Ana forman parte de esa larga cadena que ha transmitido el amor de Dios, en el calor de la familia, hasta Mar�a que acogi� en su seno al Hijo de Dios y lo dio al mundo, nos los ha dado a nosotros. �Qu� precioso es el valor de la familia, como lugar privilegiado para transmitir la fe!" Papa Francisco. P A L A B R A S D E S A N J U A N E U D E S Habiendo Dios escogido a San Joaqu�n y a Santa Ana para ser el padre y la madre de la que hab�a de ser la Reina de todos los Santos, la Madre del Santo de los santos y la Esposa del Esp�ritu Santo, debemos estar persuadidos de que les llen� de todos los dones y gracias del mismo Esp�ritu Santo y de una santidad extraordinaria
  3. 3. Queriendo el Padre de las misericordias darnos por ellos a la que, despu�s de su Hijo, es el m�s excelente modelo de toda perfecci�n, el m�s alto trono de todas las virtudes y el m�s rico tesoro de toda santidad, �qui�n puede dudar que a los que hab�an de ser manantial y origen de un mar inmenso de gracias no les haya adornado de todas las virtudes y perfecciones imaginables y en alt�simo grado? Veamos tambi�n en ellos una fe viv�sima, una firm�sima esperanza, un ardent�simo amor a Dios, una caridad al pr�jimo perfect�sima, una profund�sima humildad, una abstinencia extraordinaria y una maravillosa pureza. Vean el vigor de su fe y la firmeza de su esperanza. La consideraci�n de su infecundidad debi� arrancarles toda creencia y toda esperanza de tener hijos; pero puede decirse de ellos lo que se dijo de su padre Abraham: Creyeron y esperaron contra toda esperanza (Rom 4, 18); lo que les hizo dignos de ser el padre y la madre de la Madre de Dios y de todos los hijos de Dios. P A L A B R A S D E S A N J U A N E U D E S
  4. 4. El �ngel les anuncia que Dios les dar� una hija que ser� la Madre del Salvador del mundo. Si miran a su esterilidad, lo creer�n imposible, como naturalmente lo es. Si dan o�dos a su humildad, �sta les persuadir� que su indignidad debe oponerse a semejante favor. Pero su fe es tan fuerte y su esperanza tan inquebrantable, que San Epifanio, San Gregorio Niseno, San Jer�nimo, San Germ�n de Constantinopla y otros aseguran que jam�s tuvieron la menor duda sobre todas las cosas que el �ngel les hab�a dicho. Aqu� tienen algo de la alt�sima santidad de aquellos por quienes nos dio Dios un tesoro inestimable de toda santidad en la persona de la sacrat�sima Virgen, hija �nica y muy amada de San Joaqu�n y de Santa Ana. �Qui�n podr� decir ahora el amor y reconocimiento de esta bienaventurada Virgen a sus santos padres, siendo como es fruto de su virtud y de su santidad? �Qui�n podr� pensar lo mucho que le agradar� la devoci�n que a sus padres se tiene? Si deseamos, pues, agradar a Mar�a, honr�mosles con un afecto particular, y reconozcamos, lo muy obligados que les estamos. Porque San Joaqu�n y Santa Ana han dado al Padre eterno una hija �nica y amad�sima, al Hijo una sant�sima Madre, al Esp�ritu Santo una dign�sima esposa, a la adorabil�sima Trinidad un templo august�simo, a los �ngeles una Reina, a los hombres una Soberana, a los cristianos una madre, a los afligidos una consoladora, a los hu�rfanos una protectora, a los pecadores una abogada, a todo el g�nero humano una mediadora, a todo el universo una reparadora. P A L A B R A S D E S A N J U A N E U D E S San Juan Eudes (O.C. V, 320-327)

