Cubed Short

Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 1 Duration 01:11 Dialog Notes TV sounds, rain sfx Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 2 Duration 00:...
Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 17 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 18 Duration 00:05 Dialog Notes *lightnin...
Scene 1 Duration 02:01 Panel 3 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 05:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:15 Dialog Notes (will be ad...
Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 2 Duration 00:06 Dialog Notes (lighting f...
Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 9 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration ...
Scene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 4 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 5 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 4 Duration 0...
Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 5 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 6 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 1...
Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 13 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:13 Panel 1 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 7 Duration 01:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 1 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 2 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 9 Duration 02:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 10 Duration 01:08 Dialog Notes (turning c...
Scene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 5 Duration 01:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 6 Duration 02:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:06 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 3 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 19 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 20 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 2 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 2 Duration 0...
Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 2...
Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 11 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 12 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 19 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 20 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 1 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 2 Duration 01:03 DialogScene 1 Duration 0...
Scene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 3 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 4 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 2 Duration 0...
Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 7 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 2...
Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 14 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 15 Duration 00:03 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 22 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 23 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 2 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 9 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 10 Duration 01:02 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 4 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 5 Duration 01:03 DialogScene 2 Duration 1...
Scene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 12 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 1 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration ...
Scene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 8 Duration 01:15 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 9 Duration 00:19 DialogScene 3 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 5 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 6 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 1...
Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 13 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:06 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 2 Duration 01:01 DialogScene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 3 Duration 01:10 DialogScene 3 Duration 0...
Scene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 4 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 5 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 1 Duration 0...
Scene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:11 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 7 Duration 02:19 DialogScene 3 Duration 2...
Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 7 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 8 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 2...
Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 15 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 16 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 23 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 24 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 31 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 32 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 39 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 40 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration...
Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 3 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 4 Duration 3...
Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 11 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 4 Duration...
Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 18 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 19 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 5 Duration...
Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 3...
Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration...
Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 23 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 24 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 5 Duration...
Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 31 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 32 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 5 Duration...
Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 39 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 1 Duration 06:08 Panel 1 Duration 06:08 DialogScene 1 Duration ...
Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 7 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 8 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 2...
Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 15 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 16 Duration 02:11 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 23 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 24 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 31 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 32 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration...
Cubed Short

  1. 1. Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 1 Duration 01:11 Dialog Notes TV sounds, rain sfx Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 3 Duration 00:20 Dialog Notes TV sounds, rain sfx Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 4 Duration 00:02 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 5 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 6 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 7 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 8 Duration 00:21 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 1/55
  2. 2. Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 11 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 12 Duration 00:23 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 13 Duration 00:22 Dialog *laughing sfx from tv* Dialog *laughing sfx from tv* Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 14 Duration 01:14 Dialog *"Heh." Dialog *"Heh." Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 15 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 16 Duration 02:02 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 2/55
  3. 3. Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 17 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 18 Duration 00:05 Dialog Notes *lightning/thunder cracking* Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 19 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 20 Duration 00:02 Dialo *lightning/thunder cracki Dialog *lightning/thunder cracking* Scene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 21 Duration 01:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 18:08 Panel 22 Duration 01:21 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:01 Panel 1 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:01 Panel 2 Duration 00:20 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 3/55
  4. 4. Scene 1 Duration 02:01 Panel 3 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 05:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:15 Dialog Notes (will be adding light beam and cat) Scene 2 Duration 05:22 Panel 2 Duration 01:15 Dialog Notes (will be adding light beam and cat) Scene 2 Duration 05:22 Panel 3 Duration 01:15 Dialo Notes (will be adding light beam and cat) Scene 2 Duration 05:22 Panel 4 Duration 01:01 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:08 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 4/55
  5. 5. Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 2 Duration 00:06 Dialog Notes (lighting flash) Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 3 Duration 00:02 Dialog Notes (lighting flash) Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 4 Duration 00:02 Dialo Notes (lighting flash) Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 5 Duration 01:08 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 7 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 8 Duration 00:15 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 5/55
  6. 6. Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 9 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 11 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 12 Duration 00:14 Dialo Scene 2 Duration 09:22 Panel 13 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 1 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 2 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 3 Duration 00:05 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 6/55
  7. 7. Scene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 4 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 01:23 Panel 5 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 4 Duration 01:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 4 Duration 01:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:17 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 1 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 2 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 3 Duration 03:03 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 4 Duration 01:09 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 7/55
  8. 8. Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 5 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 6 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 7 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 8 Duration 00:16 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 9 Duration 01:06 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 10 Duration 01:20 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 12 Duration 01:09 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 8/55
  9. 9. Scene 5 Duration 14:18 Panel 13 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:13 Panel 1 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:13 Panel 2 Duration 01:18 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 1 Duration 01:06 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 2 Duration 01:06 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 3 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 4 Duration 01:02 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 5 Duration 01:02 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 9/55
  10. 10. Scene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 7 Duration 01:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 8 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 9 Duration 01:13 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 10 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 11:12 Panel 11 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 01:13 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 DialogScene 1 Duration 01:13 Panel 2 Duration 00:18 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 10/55
  11. 11. Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 1 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 2 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 3 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 5 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 6 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 7 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 8 Duration 00:18 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 11/55
  12. 12. Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 9 Duration 02:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 10 Duration 01:08 Dialog Notes (turning cube) Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 12:18 Panel 13 Duration 01:14 Dialog Notes (turning cube) Scene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 1 Duration 01:12 Dialog Notes (turning cube) Scene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 2 Duration 05:15 Dialog Notes (alarm blaring, birds chirping) Scene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 3 Duration 02:04 Dialo Notes (sunlight through window) Cubed WIP Page 12/55
  13. 13. Scene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:18 Panel 7 Duration 01:11 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 1 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 2 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 3 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 13/55
  14. 14. Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 5 Duration 01:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 6 Duration 02:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 9 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 14/55
  15. 15. Scene 1 Duration 13:10 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:06 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 15/55
  16. 16. Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:18 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 16/55
  17. 17. Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 3 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 5 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 6 Duration 00:11 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 7 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 10 Duration 00:17 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 17/55
  18. 18. Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 13 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 14 Duration 00:06 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 15 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 16 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 17 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 18 Duration 00:10 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 18/55
  19. 19. Scene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 19 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 20 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 15:02 Panel 21 Duration 02:01 DialogScene 1 Duration 04:10 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 04:10 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 04:10 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 04:10 Panel 4 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 19/55
  20. 20. Scene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 2 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 5 Duration 00:08 Dialo Scene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:17 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 1 Duration 03:18 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 2 Duration 01:21 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 20/55
  21. 21. Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 5 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 6 Duration 00:04 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 7 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 8 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 9 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 10 Duration 00:05 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 21/55
  22. 22. Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 11 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 12 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 13 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 14 Duration 01:01 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 15 Duration 02:22 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 16 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 17 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 18 Duration 00:04 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 22/55
  23. 23. Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 19 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 20 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 21 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 22 Duration 00:14 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 23 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 24 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 25 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 1 Duration 20:14 Panel 26 Duration 01:14 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 23/55
  24. 24. Scene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 1 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 2 Duration 01:03 DialogScene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 3 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 4 Duration 01:07 Dialo Boss: "AH Dialog Boss: "AHEM" Scene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 5 Duration 02:04 DialogScene 1 Duration 08:21 Panel 6 Duration 01:21 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 1 Duration 01:15 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 2 Duration 01:03 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 24/55
  25. 25. Scene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 3 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 4 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 2 Duration 04:13 Panel 5 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 1 Duration 01:11 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 2 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 4 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 5 Duration 01:22 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 25/55
  26. 26. Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 7 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 8 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 9 Duration 00:09 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 10 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 11 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 12 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 13 Duration 01:04 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 26/55
  27. 27. Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 14 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 15 Duration 00:03 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 16 Duration 00:03 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 17 Duration 00:04 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 18 Duration 00:04 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 19 Duration 00:03 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 20 Duration 00:03 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 21 Duration 01:11 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 27/55
  28. 28. Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 22 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 23 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 24 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 25 Duration 02:05 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 26 Duration 01:14 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 27 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 28 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 25:16 Panel 29 Duration 01:22 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 28/55
  29. 29. Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 2 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 8 Duration 01:06 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 29/55
  30. 30. Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 9 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 10 Duration 01:02 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 11 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 12 Duration 00:07 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 10:23 Panel 13 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 1 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 2 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 3 Duration 02:02 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 30/55
  31. 31. Scene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 4 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 5 Duration 01:03 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 7 Duration 00:06 Dialo Scene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 9 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 10 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 11 Duration 00:17 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 31/55
  32. 32. Scene 2 Duration 10:03 Panel 12 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 1 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 2 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 3 Duration 01:12 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 4 Duration 02:15 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 5 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 7 Duration 01:12 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 32/55
  33. 33. Scene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 8 Duration 01:15 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 9 Duration 00:19 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 10 Duration 01:02 DialogScene 3 Duration 13:12 Panel 11 Duration 00:23 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 1 Duration 01:12 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 3 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 4 Duration 01:10 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 33/55
  34. 34. Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 5 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 6 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 7 Duration 01:17 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 11 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 12 Duration 00:14 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 34/55
  35. 35. Scene 1 Duration 10:21 Panel 13 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:06 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:06 Panel 2 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 03:06 Panel 3 Duration 00:06 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 03:06 Panel 4 Duration 01:13 DialogScene 2 Duration 03:13 Panel 1 Duration 01:04 DialogScene 2 Duration 03:13 Panel 2 Duration 02:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 1 Duration 00:16 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 35/55
  36. 36. Scene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 2 Duration 01:01 DialogScene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 3 Duration 01:10 DialogScene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 4 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 5 Duration 00:16 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 05:04 Panel 6 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 1 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 2 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 3 Duration 00:11 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 36/55
  37. 37. Scene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 4 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 5 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 1 Duration 02:14 Panel 6 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 1 Duration 00:09 Dialo Scene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 2 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 3 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 4 Duration 01:07 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 5 Duration 01:08 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 37/55
  38. 38. Scene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:11 DialogScene 2 Duration 08:16 Panel 7 Duration 02:19 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 3 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 4 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 5 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 6 Duration 00:13 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 38/55
  39. 39. Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 7 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 8 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 9 Duration 01:08 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 10 Duration 00:13 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 13 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 14 Duration 00:15 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 39/55
  40. 40. Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 15 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 16 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 17 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 18 Duration 00:12 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 19 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 20 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 22 Duration 00:08 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 40/55
  41. 41. Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 23 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 24 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 25 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 26 Duration 00:11 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 27 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 28 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 29 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 30 Duration 00:09 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 41/55
  42. 42. Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 31 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 32 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 33 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 34 Duration 00:18 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 35 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 36 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 37 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 38 Duration 00:05 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 42/55
  43. 43. Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 39 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 40 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 41 Duration 00:06 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 42 Duration 00:10 Dialo Scene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 43 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 44 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 3 Duration 24:01 Panel 45 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 43/55
  44. 44. Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 3 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 4 Duration 12:14 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 5 Duration 01:06 Dialo Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 6 Duration 00:22 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 7 Duration 01:10 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 8 Duration 01:13 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 9 Duration 01:13 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 44/55
  45. 45. Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 11 Duration 00:20 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 12 Duration 01:13 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 13 Duration 01:16 Dialo Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 14 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 17 Duration 00:15 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 45/55
  46. 46. Scene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 18 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 4 Duration 32:05 Panel 19 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 3 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 4 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 5 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 46/55
  47. 47. Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 9 Duration 01:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 11 Duration 01:01 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 12 Duration 00:05 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 13 Duration 01:01 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 47/55
  48. 48. Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 18 Duration 00:09 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 19 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 20 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 21 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 22 Duration 01:08 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 48/55
  49. 49. Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 23 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 24 Duration 00:09 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 25 Duration 00:17 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 26 Duration 00:17 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 27 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 28 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 29 Duration 00:08 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 30 Duration 00:08 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 49/55
  50. 50. Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 31 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 32 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 33 Duration 00:07 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 34 Duration 00:16 Dialo Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 35 Duration 00:12 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 36 Duration 01:18 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 37 Duration 01:14 DialogScene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 38 Duration 01:23 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 50/55
  51. 51. Scene 5 Duration 32:18 Panel 39 Duration 01:19 DialogScene 1 Duration 06:08 Panel 1 Duration 06:08 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 1 Duration 02:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 2 Duration 01:18 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 3 Duration 01:02 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 4 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 5 Duration 00:23 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 6 Duration 01:02 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 51/55
  52. 52. Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 7 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 8 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 9 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 10 Duration 00:13 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 11 Duration 02:05 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 12 Duration 00:18 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 13 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 14 Duration 00:13 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 52/55
  53. 53. Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 15 Duration 00:15 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 16 Duration 02:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 17 Duration 00:21 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 18 Duration 00:16 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 19 Duration 00:16 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 20 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 21 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 22 Duration 00:11 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 53/55
  54. 54. Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 23 Duration 00:10 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 24 Duration 00:11 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 25 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 26 Duration 00:13 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 27 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 28 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 29 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 30 Duration 00:13 Dialo Cubed WIP Page 54/55
  55. 55. Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 31 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 32 Duration 00:13 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 33 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 34 Duration 00:13 Dialo Scene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 35 Duration 00:14 DialogScene 1 Duration 29:12 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Dialog Cubed WIP Page 55/55

