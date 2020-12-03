Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISSN 2077-9534 Fundación Salvadoreña para el Desarrollo Económico y Social FUSADES Una publicación del Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas
Índice Resumen ...........................................................................................................
Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Índicedecuadros s/n Leyes,...
1 Resumen Este documento busca registrar la oferta de leyes, políticas públicas y programas existentes en el país orientad...
2 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Leyes, políticas y progra...
3 Introducción El objetivo de este documento es identificar la oferta de leyes, políticas públicas y programas en el país ...
4 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Gráfico 1 Inserción de lo...
5 2. Marco regulatorio relacionado con la educación La educación pública es gratuita. La Constitución de la República (19...
6 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación reducir la deserción y, a...
7 millones y en 2018 cubrió al 99% de los centros escolares públicos –aproximadamente 1.2 millones de estudiantes–. El Sub...
8 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación y motivarlos a permanecer...
9 Cuadro 2 Leyes, políticas y programas relacionados con la inserción educativa (E: Factores de Empuje (push); A: Factores...
10 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Además, la Ley de Protec...
11 Cuadro 3 (continuación) Resumen de leyes relacionadas con la inserción laboral Ley Finalidad Aspectos incluidos Ley de ...
12 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Cuadro 3 (continuación) ...
13 5. Políticas y programas relacionados con la inserción laboral La Política Nacional de la Juventud (2012) fue creada co...
14 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Trabajo como un espacio ...
15 más rápido que otros jóvenes y ocho de cada diez obtenían empleos relacionados con las habilidades que desarrollan en e...
16 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Brinda viáticos para cub...
17 de la cooperación internacional que también buscan favorecer la inserción laboral de jóvenes que ya están fuera del sis...
18 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Cuadro 4 Leyes, política...
19 6. ¿Trabajan en sinergia las instituciones? En este mapeo se ha identificado una serie de instituciones que apoyan la ...
20 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Diagrama1 Articulaciónen...
21 Diagrama2 Articulaciónentreprogramasquetrabajanparafavorecerlainsercióneducativaolaboraldejóvenes Nota:cadacírculorepre...
22 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación 7. Evaluaciones de los p...
23 Cuadro 6 Principales resultados de las evaluaciones de programas Nombre del programa Tipo de evaluación Metodología Var...
24 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Cuadro 6 (continuación) ...
25 8. Conclusiones y recomendaciones El país cuenta con leyes, programas y políticas que buscan favorecer la inserción y p...
26 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Dinarte, L. (2017). Peer...
27 Ministerio de Trabajo y Previsión Social. Plan de Acción Nacional de Empleo Juvenil 2012 – 2024. El Salvador. Ministeri...
28 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Anexo 1 Programas públic...
29 Anexo 1 Programa Año de inicio Población objetivo Diagnóstico que motiva la intervención Descripción del programa De cu...
  31. 31. 26 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Dinarte, L. (2017). Peer Effects in After-School Programs. Experimental Evidence in El Salvador. Doll, J.J., Eslami, Z. and Walters, L. (2013). Understanding why students drop out of high school, according to their own reports: Are they pushed or pulled, or Do they fall out? A comparative analysis of seven nationally representative studies. Econometría Consultores (2014). Evaluación de Procesos del Programa Presidencial de Dotación de Uniformes, Zapatos y Útiles Escolares para estudiantes de Educación Parvularia y Básica de Centros Educativos Públicos. Informe Final. Secretaría Técnica de la Presidencia. Unidad del Sistema de Protección Social Universal. Gobierno de El Salvador (2015). Plan Quinquenal de Desarrollo 2014 – 2019: El Salvador productivo, educado y seguro. Secretaría Técnica y de Planificación, Gobierno de El Salvador, Santa Tecla. Instituto Nacional de la Juventud (2013). Política Nacional de Juventud 2010 / 2024 Menezes-Filho, N. A. (2003). Adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean: How Do They Decide to Allocate their Time? Critical decisions at a critical age, page 91. Microanalítica (2015). Estudio de impacto. Oportunidades. Fundación Gloria de Kriete. Presentación Power Point Ministerio de Educación (2015). Ejes Estratégicos del Plan Nacional de Educación en Función de la Nación: Educar para el desarrollo de capacidades productivas y ciudadanas. Gestión 2014 – 2019. Gobierno de El Salvador, San Salvador. Ministerio de Educación (2018). Observatorio MINED 2018 sobre los centros educativos públicos y subvencionados de El Salvador. 9. Referencias Banco Agrícola (2018). Memoria de labores. Beltrán, M.A. y Savenije, W. (2014). Evaluación Externa del Programa Jóvenes Constructores en El Salvador. Informe Final para Catholic Relief Services. Beneke de Sanfeliú, et al. (2018). Oportunidades para los jóvenes del Área Metropolitana de San Salvador. Capítulo cinco en: Millenials en América Latina y el Caribe: ¿trabajar o estudiar? Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo. Beneke de Sanfeliú, M., Polanco, D. y Chávez, M. (2014). Responsabilidad Social Empresarial en El Salvador: Prácticas y estrategias para prevenir el crimen y la violencia. Bustelo, M., Martínez, S., Pérez, M., y Rodríguez Silva, J. (2016). Evaluación de impacto del Proyecto Ciudad Mujer en El Salvador. Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo. Carcach, C.A. (2015). Evaluación del Programa ¡Supérate! (resultados) Contreras, I. (2017). Juventudes en el Mercado Laboral: El Efecto de las Violencias Cuéllar-Marchelli, H., y Góchez, G. (2017). La pertinencia de las estrategias para prevenir la violencia escolar en El Salvador. Serie de investigación, 1-2017. Departamento de Estudios Sociales, FUSADES. De Hoyos, R., Rogers, H. y Székely, M. (2016).“Ninis en América Latina: 20 millones de jóvenes en busca de oportunidades”. Banco Mundial, Washington DC.
  32. 32. 27 Ministerio de Trabajo y Previsión Social. Plan de Acción Nacional de Empleo Juvenil 2012 – 2024. El Salvador. Ministerio de Trabajo y Previsión Social (2017). Política Nacional de Empleo Decente. PONED 2017 – 2030. Gobierno de El Salvador, San Salvador Olmos G., R. (2014). Informe Final de la Evaluación del Impacto del Programa Empresa Centro Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (UCA) (2017). Informe Final. Evaluación de Impacto del Programa Hábil Técnico Permanente, ejecutado en el año 2014. Urrutia Loucel, S. (2009). Evaluación del Programa de Alimentación Escolar desde la perspectiva económica, social y política. Gobierno de El Salvador. Programa Escuela Saludable. San Salvador.
  33. 33. 28 Centro de Investigación y Estadísticas • Serie de investigación 1 - 2019Serie de investigación Anexo 1 Programas públicos relacionados con la inserción educativa o la permanencia de los jóvenes en el sistema educativo Programa Año de inicio Población objetivo Diagnóstico que motiva la intervención Descripción del programa De cuál institución depende Cobertura Recursos Evaluación externa Modalidades Flexibles 2005 Jóvenes vulnerables, con sobreedad, que están fuera del sistema educativo o que no han finalizado la educación básica o el bachillerato En 2003 la tasa de deserción en noveno grado era 12.5%. En 2004 la tasa de sobreedad en noveno grado era 12.4%. El 25.9% de jóvenes entre 19 y 25 años no había finalizado la primaria y 61% no habían completado la secundaria Ofrece servicios educativos flexibles a través de: -Entrega de módulos de autoestudio y cuadernillos de trabajo -tutorías Ministerio de Educación (MINED) Entre 2006 y 2018 atendió 450,350 jóvenes (15 - 24 años) $4,627,844 Presupuesto para 2018 No Sistema de Educación Técnica Profesional 2009 Estudiantes del sector público inscritos en 3er Ciclo de Básica, educación Media, Técnica o Tecnológica Superior Surge para fortalecer la educación Media Técnica y Tecnológica Superior y responder a las demandas económicas y productivas del país Formar personas en áreas técnicas y tecnológicas a través de: -Fortalecimiento técnico metodológico de docentes -Adecuación de infraestructura y equipamiento de centros educativos -Entrega herramientas, materiales y estipendios a estudiantes -Diversificación de carreras -Seguimiento a la calidad educativa -Se desarrolla a través de distintos proyectos y subprogramas entre ellos: subprograma Becas GOES y subprograma Sigamos Ministerio de Educación (MINED) no disponible no disponible No Sub Programa Becas GOES 2009 Estudiantes de Educación Media o Superior de la red MEGATEC, de escasos recursos y con deseos de superación Se creó para dar oportunidad a jóvenes de escasos recursos económicos que están estudiando bachillerato y educación superior (en áreas técnicas) Entrega una cantidad mensual de dinero en efectivo no reembolsable para cubrir matrícula, mensualidades, guías de trabajo, uso de laboratorios y otros. Entrega de estipendio para alimentación y transporte Ministerio de Educación (MINED) Entre 2009 y 2018 entregó un promedio anual de 14,527 becas para educación Media y 24,162 para educación Técnica Superior en sedes MEGATEC Presupuesto 2018: US $210,000 para educación Media y US $ 5,312,296 para para educación Superior No Sub Programa Sigamos Estudiando 2010 Estudiantes de 9° grado y 2° año de bachillerato del sector público Surgió para dar información sobre la oferta de bachilleratos técnicos, del sistema educativo nacional. También buscaba reducir la deserción escolar causada por la falta de claridad sobre su elección vocacional Busca implementar un servicio de orientación vocacional y profesional para incentivar a jóvenes a continuar sus estudios, incluye: -Capacitación de docentes -Orientación vocacional en 9° y Bachillerato -Charlas a padres de familia Ministerio de Educación (MINED) Entre 2010 y 2018 ha atendido un total de 17, 110 estudiantes de 9° grado y 5,873 estudiantes de Media Durante 2018 no se realizó inversión en este programa No
  34. 34. 29 Anexo 1 Programa Año de inicio Población objetivo Diagnóstico que motiva la intervención Descripción del programa De cuál institución depende Cobertura Recursos Evaluación externa Programa Seamos Productivos 2010 Estudiantes del Bachillerato Técnico Vocacional y del nivel Técnico Superior del modelo MEGATEC Los egresados de bachilleratos técnicos y de institutos del modelo MEGATEC, tenían dificultades para insertarse en el mercado laboral. Algunos de ellos a pesar de tener competencias técnicas e ideas emprendedoras desconocían los conceptos, procesos y herramientas para iniciar un negocio Busca fomentar una cultura emprendedora en los estudiantes, a través de: -Capacitar y dar asistencia técnica a docentes -Diseñar material educativo -Incorporar módulos de emprendedurismo en la currícula -Fomentar la formación de cooperativas o asociaciones entre estudiantes -Ofrecer fondos concursables para capital semilla -Asistencia técnica a negocios Ministerio de Educación (MINED) Entre 2010 y 2018 ha atendido 166,619 estudiantes US$174,000 Presupuesto 2018 Evaluación de impacto (2014) Programa Educación Inclusiva 2010 Estudiantes del sector público con necesidades individuales especiales o en situación de riesgo social 12.4% de hogares en pobreza extrema, lo que favorece la exclusión educativa. Surge para promover una cultura más sensible a la necesidad de la población en condición de segregación, marginación y exclusión en el sistema educativo Es un programa transversal al resto que busca el acceso, permanencia y aprendizaje de estudiantes con discapacidad o en riesgo social, a través de: -Capacitar y dar asistencia técnica a docentes -Entrega de material didáctico y herramientas tecnológicas a escuelas -Paquete escolar para estudiantes -Alfabetización estudiantes con discapacidad -Orientación psicopedagógica a estudiantes, docentes y padres Ministerio de Educación (MINED) Entre 2010 y 2018 ha atendido un total de 431,046 estudiantes Presupuesto en 2018: US$506,260 No Programa Recreación y Deporte, Arte y Cultura (Un sueño posible) 2010 Población escolarizada desde parvularia hasta media Falta de experiencias educativas institucionalizadas en áreas artísticas (música, danza, teatro, dibujo y pintura), y ausencia de actividades recreativas y culturales en torno a la comunidad educativa Busca contribuir a la formación integral y al desarrollo de habilidades que favorezcan la convivencia escolar a través de: -Desarrollo de talleres artístico culturales -Fomento de prácticas deportivas y de esparcimiento -Dotación de equipos, instrumentos y materiales a las escuelas Ministerio de Educación (MINED) 2,185 centros escolares atendidos en 2018 De 2010 a 2018 se invirtieron US$ 6.2 millones Evaluación de Medio Término (2012)

