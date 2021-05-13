Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acute Care EHR Application Bharath Kumar Reddy Chinta Physiotherapist/Health Informatics specalist
Introduction Clinical care touches all aspects of hospital operations EHR in acute care helps in providing improved patien...
Clinical component comprising an EHR Result management Point-Of-Care (POC) documentation Computerized provider order en...
Relation with health informatics Healthcare Informatics is the application of information processing EHR is the system u...
Roles of health informatics specialist in Acute care EHR application It is challenge to define the health information tec...
Obstacles in EHR application These are the most complex applications to implement and to get people to use Unintended cons...
Factors to be considered SEQUENCING OF APPLICATION TECHNICAL INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS OPERATIONAL AND POLICY ISSUES
Impact of acute care EHR application in healthcare Paper records are severely limited Improved efficiency and productivity...
Adoption of electronic health record systems
Conclusion EHR application opportunity as well as challenge supported with federal incentive Important factors ◦ having cl...
Acute care Electronic Health Records (EHR) application

The presentation is about an introduction to EHR Applications in health care. The EHR application, opportunities as well as challenges are discussed in brief.

Acute care Electronic Health Records (EHR) application

