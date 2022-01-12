Successfully reported this slideshow.
With the Omicron wave upon us, it would be Pollyannaish to get overly enthused about the economy’s prospects in the new year. But if the economy’s performance last year is a guide, we should not be too pessimistic either. Despite being hit hard by the Delta wave of the virus, the economy grew like gangbusters in 2021.

On the Bumpy Road to Recovery

  1. 1. Overcoming the Pandemic Mark Zandi, Chief Economist January 2022 XXXXX, Title
  2. 2. January 2022 2 Overcoming the Pandemic U.S. real GDP, trillions 2012$ 17 18 19 20 21 22 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Sources: BLS, Moody’s Analytics Delta wave Full employment Fed begins to normalize policy Build Back Better Vaccines Pre-pandemic trend Real GDP falls by 10% Trade war Omicron ARP CARES
  3. 3. January 2022 3 Net out-migration from urban core, ths, 12-moving sum 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Sources: Equifax, Moody’s Analytics Remote Work Is Here to Stay New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
  4. 4. January 2022 4 What Could Derail the Recovery? Source: Moody’s Analytics High Likelihood of Shock Low Low High Economic Severity of Shock Crypto crash Persistently high inflation U.S.-China tensions Forbearance cliff Corporate debt meltdown Geopolitical conflict Government shutdown Sovereign debt crisis Federal Reserve missteps China slowdown Social and political unrest Energy prices spike House prices decline Pandemic intensifies Build Back Better fails Climate change Financial market sell-off CRE prices fall
  5. 5. January 2022 5 Economy Remains Tetherred to the Pandemic Sources: CDC, BLS, Moody’s Analytics 0 50 100 150 200 250 -500 -250 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 Sep-20 Nov-20 Jan-21 Mar-21 May-21 Jul-21 Sep-21 Nov-21 COVID cases (Ths. per day, R) Change in jobs (Ths., L)
  6. 6. January 2022 6 Inflation Is Peaking… Consumer price inflation, % change yr ago 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 19 20 21 22 23 24 Sources: BLS, Moody’s Analytics Pandemic Recession Vaccine Rollout Delta Wave Federal Reserve Target American Rescue Plan
  7. 7. January 2022 7 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Jan-20 Apr Jul Oct Jan-21 Apr Jul Oct Energy Supply/Demand Reopening Normalization Supply-chain bottlenecks …As the Pandemic Recedes… Contribution to yr-over-yr CPI growth, ppt Sources: BLS, Moody’s Analytics
  8. 8. January 2022 8 …and Inflation Expectations Hold Firm % 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 20 21 22 5-year, 5-year Forward 5-year Breakeven Sources: BEA, Moody’s Analytics
  9. 9. January 2022 9 Asset Markets Are Stretched… Sources: BEA, Federal Reserve, Moody’s Analytics Economy-wide price-to-earnings multiple 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.0 7.5 '50 '60 '70 '80 '90 '00 '10 '20 This chart shows the ratio of the value of assets owned by households to GDP. In other words, an economy-wide price earnings multiple. The multiple should be high given record low interest rates. But the surge in the multiple during the pandemic is not sustainable as monetary and fiscal policy normalizes.
  10. 10. January 2022 10 …Very Stretched Sources: CoreLogic, Moody’s Analytics 0 5 10 15 20 25 10 15 20 25 30 19 20 21 House price growth (% chg year ago, R) Investor share of home sales (%, L)
  .
