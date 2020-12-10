Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP 1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK- KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM Module 5: Kanak-kanak sememangnya boleh membaca
Module 5 Kanak-kanak sememangnya boleh membaca

Module 5 lmcp1602

  1. 1. LMCP 1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK- KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM Module 5: Kanak-kanak sememangnya boleh membaca AZZA MALISA BINTI DIN A170514 PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. ayah
  3. 3. susu
  4. 4. emak
  5. 5. kakak
  6. 6. sayur
  7. 7. tidur
  8. 8. makan
  9. 9. menangis
  10. 10. mandi
  11. 11. katil

