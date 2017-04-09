Métodos de transformación de agua salada a potable Por: Atahualpa Fernández
Transforma el agua salada en agua dulce con estos métodos caseros.

Atahualpa Fernandez: Métodos de transformación de agua salada a potable

  1. 1. Métodos de transformación de agua salada a potable Por: Atahualpa Fernández
  2. 2. Desalinización del agua  Es bien sabido que el ser humano no puede consumir agua salada, ya que enfermaría al cuerpo.  La desalinización es el proceso que consiste en eliminar la sal presente en el agua salada.  Te demostraremos dos formas sencillas de desalinizar el agua.
  3. 3. 1er método  Necesitarás una olla grande con tapa y un vaso vacío. El vaso debe ser del tamaño perfecto para que entre en la olla y esta pueda ser tapada.  Vierte agua salada en la olla y que esta no alcance la orilla del vaso para evitar salpicaduras de agua salada hacia el interior del mismo.  Coloca la tapa al revés en la olla, esto causará que el vapor se condense en la tapa y caigan gotas dentro del vaso.  Calienta el agua sin necesidad de mucha llama ya que puede romperse el vaso, este proceso dura 20 minutos aproximadamente mientras se llena el vaso con el vapor condensado.  Espera un poco luego de que el vaso esté lleno, luego retíralo y listo.
  4. 4. 2do método  Coloca el agua salada en un tazón o recipiente, no lo llenes por completo. Asegúrate que el recipiente sea hermético y que haya gran cantidad de luz solar.  Coloca un vaso más pequeño dentro del recipiente con el agua salda, con cuidado para que no salpique en el interior.  Cubre el recipiente con un envoltorio plástico, no muy flojo ni muy apretado.  Coloca una piedra sobre el envoltorio, exactamente sobre el vaso, esto hará que el envoltorio se hunda, haciendo que el agua dulce entre en el vaso.  El sol causará la condensación del agua salada, para convertirse en agua dulce y caiga sobre el vaso.
  5. 5. Referencias  http://es.wikihow.com/convertir-el-agua- salada-en-agua-potable  Imágenes gracias a: http://es.wikihow.com/

