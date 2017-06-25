EMBELLECEDOR MASCULINO Arpon Files 2017
Embellecedor masculino

  EMBELLECEDOR MASCULINO Arpon Files 2017
  ¿ Es usted feo ?  ¿ Es usted gordo ?  ¿ Todas dicen que usted huele mal ?
  ¿ Las mujeres no lo miran por la calle ? ¿ Queda usted siempre mal parado, cuando intenta conquistar a una mujer ?
  NO DESESPERE...
  ¡ Llega al mercado el nuevo embellecedor masculino !
  Con él, las mujeres mas difíciles no podrán resistir su encanto...
  ¡¡Embellecedor masculino!!  ¡ Un producto único !  ¡ Impar !  ¡ Último concepto en productos de belleza en la línea masculina !
  ¡ De venta ya ! En los mejores negocios del ramo
×