In the Message Portfolio, learn to answer 7 leadership questions, which leadership voice to use, and where these questions will come up.



1) Who are you? = voice of a contributor

2) When have you succeeded? = voice of a storyteller

3) Which do you recommend? = voice of a trusted advisor

4) What is possible? = voice of a visionary

5) Where are we going? = voice of a leader

6) How will we get there? = voice of a teacher

7) Why is this important? = voice of a changemaker.