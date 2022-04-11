Successfully reported this slideshow.

7 Leadership Questions

Apr. 11, 2022
7 Leadership Questions

Apr. 11, 2022
Leadership & Management

In the Message Portfolio, learn to answer 7 leadership questions, which leadership voice to use, and where these questions will come up.

1) Who are you? = voice of a contributor
2) When have you succeeded? = voice of a storyteller
3) Which do you recommend? = voice of a trusted advisor
4) What is possible? = voice of a visionary
5) Where are we going? = voice of a leader
6) How will we get there? = voice of a teacher
7) Why is this important? = voice of a changemaker.

×