BSides Iowa 2018: Windows COM: Red vs Blue

BSIDES IOWA 2018 ANDREW FREEBORN WINDOWS COM:  RED VS BLUE
NEW PHONE; WHO DIS ▸IT Internal Audit Manager, Red Team at ACI Worldwide ▸Previously: Red Team, Pen Tester, IT ▸@maendarb ...
AGENDA ▸COM background ▸Red: COM exploitation ▸Blue: COM defense
SURPRISE, C++ https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20040205-00/?p=40733
WHAT’S THIS WINDOWS COM THING? ▸ Stands for “Component Object Model” ▸ Designed in the 90s to be interoperable, portable ▸...
WHAT’S THIS WINDOWS COM THING? RULE #1: WE DON’T SPEAK ABOUT COM ▸ Used everywhere in Windows ▸ When a user copies ﬁles, e...
COM BACKGROUND: COM LIVES EVERYWHERE ▸ Obligatory COM history ▸ Precursor to .NET ▸ Meant to solve problems with developer...
COM BACKGROUND: COM ON PAPER IS SUPER EASY TO WORK WITH ▸ Access COM things thru interfaces and objects ▸ Scripting.FileSy...
COM BACKGROUND: COM MAKES YOU WORK FOR IT ▸ COM is a hot mess
COM BACKGROUND: ITS LIKE COM MAKES UP THE RULES AS IT GOES ALONG ▸ COM is a hot mess and can live in: ▸ Windows Registry ▸...
COM BACKGROUND: COM MAKES YOU WORK FOR IT ▸ WScript.Shell demo
COM BACKGROUND: COM+ ZeroSum tweeted about a COM+ scriptlet, but how would you know it’s COM+ and not COM?
COM BACKGROUND: COM+ SCRIPTLET? (MOST LIKELY IT WAS JUST COM) ▸ Scriptlets come in both COM and COM+ ﬂavors ▸ They allow y...
HAX: REGSVR32 /S /N /U /I:BACKDOOR-MINIMALIST.SCT SCROBJ.DLL ▸ subTee example: COM manifest ﬁle ▸ Demo! https://gist.githu...
COM BACKGROUND: BREAKING DOWN THAT REGSVR32 HAX ▸ regsvr32 is used to register many things in the registry ▸ /s runs it si...
COM BACKGROUND: COM+ ▸ COM+ meant to solve the problems in COM like: ▸ Quickly implement common conﬁgurations for COM comp...
COM BACKGROUND: COM+ ▸ COM+ also came with rad icons in the GUI ▸ Demo! https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/d...
COM BACKGROUND: DCOM ▸ DCOM is “Distributed COM” ▸ “Helps you” in COM and COM+ with distributed transactions ▸ Slings COM ...
COM BACKGROUND: .NET TO COM (BECAUSE LEGACY APPS AND SADNESS) ▸ .NET can work with COM for interoperability ▸ “The Runtime...
COM BACKGROUND: BREAKING DOWN THAT SWEET RCW GOODNESS ▸ This is what PowerShell uses to call into COM objects https://gith...
COM BACKGROUND: COM TO .NET (BUT WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS) ▸ COM can work with .Net thru COM Callable Wrappers ▸ “When a COM ...
COM BACKGROUND: DEEP TECHNICAL DETAIL OF THAT MAGIC ▸ James Forshaw talked about .Net and COM interoperability at DerbyCon...
COM BACKGROUND: THE DEEPER YOU GO, THE MORE C/C++ YOU’LL KNOW ▸ To dig in more, you’re going to have to know C, C++ https:...
COM EXPLOITATION: KNOWING THE C++ STORY CAN BE HELPFUL ▸ QueryInterface is how you query… for interfaces ▸ This is how you...
COM EXPLOITATION: USE AFTER FREE HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ISSUE ▸ Raymond Chen talked about this in 2004      ▸ Exploit DB has s...
COM EXPLOITATION: COM, THE NEVER-ENDING STRUGGLE BUS ▸ Microsoft is still ﬁxing COM related issues ▸ CVE-2018-0880/0882 ; ...
COM EXPLOITATION: WHAT ARE FUN WAYS COM HAS BEEN EXPLOITED? ▸ How is COM exploited? ▸ UACMe    ▸ James Forshaw    ▸ Casey ...
COM EXPLOITATION: WHAT TOOLS CAN I USE TO LEARN MORE? ALL FREE! ▸ Microsoft Process Explorer ▸ Find medium to high integri...
WINDOWS COM, MICROSOFT’S GIFT TO THE RED TEAM ▸ Holy attack surface Batman! Thanks OleViewDotNet! ▸ 3,592 ways to see if y...
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I PRESS THIS BUTTON? ▸ Hey kid, wanna crash something? (this can peg your CPU) ▸ Watch with Process Moni...
WE NEED THE BLUE TEAM, AND THEY NEED US ▸ There’s a lot of fun things that leverage COM ▸ ZeroSum’s Koadic: COM C&C ▸ MITR...
BLUE TEAM FUN! ▸ Are you running Windows 10 RS4 / Windows Server 2016? ▸ SpecterOps Device Guard conﬁgs / guide ▸ Are you ...
ITS ALMOST TIME TO GO, LETS REVIEW QUICKLY ▸ COM is everywhere as it was ~20 years ago ▸ Lots of things not covered like “...
LEARN MORE AND CONTACT ME BELOW ▸ For more info about COM: ▸ https://vivirytech.blogspot.com ▸ @maendarb ▸ Slack: https://...
BSides Iowa 2018: Windows COM: Red vs Blue

Presentation at BSides Iowa 2018 discussing the background of Windows COM, red team value of Windows COM, and how blue teams can also use this knowledge.

BSides Iowa 2018: Windows COM: Red vs Blue

