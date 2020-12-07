Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stratégie digitale carrefour Réalisé par : Elani Amal
2 03 04 01 02 Stratégie digitale carrefour Conclusion Présentation sur Carrefour Définition de la stratégie digitale Plan
1. Présentation du Carrefour l’entreprise Carrefour l’un du secteur de la grande distribution dans le monde. son chiffre d...
5 2 Définition de la stratégie digitale
3 la stratégie digitale carrefour 6 Nos jour tous les activités sont touchées par la transformation digitale la pluspart d...
Carrefour est mise en place d’un écosystème omni-canal est une condition nécessaire à la croissance au futur. a. Investiss...
b. Classement des distribution du carrefour sur les média sociaux en Tunisie. 8
c. Le service client via les réseaux sociaux 10
c. Le service client via les réseaux sociaux 11 @Carrefourfrance : qui gére le service client. @carrfour_spect : de mise e...
12 d. Carrefour lance les premières session de live shopping de NOËL
Conclusion 13 Carrefour reconnaît la valeur du digital et du multi-canal dans son développement. Mais il estime que le con...
14 Merci 14
● https://www.carrefour.com/fr/newsroom/2020/chiffre-daffaires-t1-2020 4/11/2020 ● https://www.usine-digitale.fr/article/c...
  1. 1. Stratégie digitale carrefour Réalisé par : Elani Amal
  2. 2. 2 03 04 01 02 Stratégie digitale carrefour Conclusion Présentation sur Carrefour Définition de la stratégie digitale Plan
  3. 3. 1. Présentation du Carrefour l’entreprise Carrefour l’un du secteur de la grande distribution dans le monde. son chiffre d’affaires en 2019 environ 80 milliards d’euros et augmente de 7,8% au premier trimestre en 2020, grâce à la forte demande de ses clients suite à la crise du covid-19. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 2 Définition de la stratégie digitale
  6. 6. 3 la stratégie digitale carrefour 6 Nos jour tous les activités sont touchées par la transformation digitale la pluspart des sociétés qui ont investi à la digitalisation ont reconnu très grande augmentation de CA.
  7. 7. Carrefour est mise en place d’un écosystème omni-canal est une condition nécessaire à la croissance au futur. a. Investissement digital du carrefour 7
  8. 8. b. Classement des distribution du carrefour sur les média sociaux en Tunisie. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. c. Le service client via les réseaux sociaux 10
  11. 11. c. Le service client via les réseaux sociaux 11 @Carrefourfrance : qui gére le service client. @carrfour_spect : de mise en vente de billets et bon plan. @groupe_carrefour : pour les actualités institutionnelles.
  12. 12. 12 d. Carrefour lance les premières session de live shopping de NOËL
  13. 13. Conclusion 13 Carrefour reconnaît la valeur du digital et du multi-canal dans son développement. Mais il estime que le contact physique crée une confiance irremplaçable.
  14. 14. 14 Merci 14
  15. 15. ● https://www.carrefour.com/fr/newsroom/2020/chiffre-daffaires-t1-2020 4/11/2020 ● https://www.usine-digitale.fr/article/carrefour-2-8-milliards-d-euros-pour- devenir-omnicanal.N642203 4/11/2020 ● https://www.tunisienumerique.com/le-secteur-de-la-grande-distribution-sur- le-web-et-les-medias-sociaux-avril-2020-carrefour-numero-1-monoprix- dernier/ 5/11/2020 ● https://ruche-pollen.com/blog-social-media/grande-distribution-reseaux- sociaux 8/11/2020 ● https://www.carrefour.com/fr/actuality/carrefour-lance-les-premieres- sessions-de-live-shopping-de-noel 6/12/2020 ● https://www.larevuedudigital.com/carrefour-le-magasin-est-le-lieu-de- convergence-du multicanal/?fbclid=IwAR32YyTgld_p_5Hwce5jiILKd9NFWtDyoOjwj9fk Bfs89ZxClVO7F_jBHsI Webographie RESOURCES 15

