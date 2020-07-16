Successfully reported this slideshow.
the_night_tailor
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 1/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 2/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 3/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 4/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 5/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 6/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: Remember last time you tried to open it? Scarlett: Okay, bu...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: AND HOW DID THAT GO? We can't run down this store again, do...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: what's up? the_night_tailor Page 9/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: Oh, Aggie! Just in time---I want you to gaze upon this ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: Oh, Aggie! Just in time---I want you to gaze upon this ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: Oh, Aggie! Just in time---I want you to gaze upon this ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 13/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: The wishing cube! the_night_tailor Page 14/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 15/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 16/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Hears laughter and pauses the_night_tailor Page 17/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA the_night_tailor Page 18/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA the_night_tailor Page 19/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 20/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 21/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 22/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 23/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 24/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 25/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: HAHAHAHA!!!! the_night_tailor Page 26/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 27/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: That's just a rubik's cube. the_night_tailor Page 28/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Stares at each other in confusion the_night_tailor Page 29/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Both of them stare at her, perplexed the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 31 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: You know....a rubik's cube? The toy that kids play with al...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 32 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Both of them stare at her, perplexed the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Both of them stare at her, perplexed the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 34 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Both of them stare at her, perplexed the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 35/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Groans loudly the_night_tailor Page 36/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Groans loudly the_night_tailor Page 37/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Groans loudly the_night_tailor Page 38/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: Give it. the_night_tailor Page 39/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Swipes it from Scarlett and begins to play around with the ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 41/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 42 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 42/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 43 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 43/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 44 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 44/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 45 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 45/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 46 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 46/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 47 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Intensely working on it the_night_tailor Page 47/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 48 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Cube floats away and all of them stare in shock. the_night_...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 49 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Continues to stare at cube. the_night_tailor Page 49/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 50 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Cube still floating in air. the_night_tailor Page 50/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 51 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Cube begins to glow brightly. the_night_tailor Page 51/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 52 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Cube begins to glow brightly. the_night_tailor Page 52/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 53 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Cube begins to glow brightly. the_night_tailor Page 53/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 54 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Slowly backs away. the_night_tailor Page 54/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 55 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Slowly backs away. the_night_tailor Page 55/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 56 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Light fades away to reveal a man. the_night_tailor Page 56/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 57 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Light fades away to reveal a man. the_night_tailor Page 57/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 58 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Light fades away to reveal a man. the_night_tailor Page 58/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 59 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Light fades away to reveal a man. the_night_tailor Page 59/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 60 Duration 01:00 Dialog Annie: What....is that? the_night_tailor Page 60/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 61 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The man opens an eye to look at all of them the_night_tailo...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 62 Duration 01:00 Action Notes POOFS the_night_tailor Page 62/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 63 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The entity begins to observe them swiftly. the_night_tailor...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 64 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The entity begins to observe them swiftly. the_night_tailor...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 65 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: Ah! So you're my new owners. Action Notes Pops back to ori...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 66 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: My name is G---short for Genie. I'm here to make any of yo...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 67 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: My name is G---short for Genie. I'm here to make any of yo...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 68 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: Wait---so you're the_night_tailor Page 68/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 69 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: OH YES, we've been waiting for you! I'm the owner of th...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 70 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: Whoa, whoa---calm down, lady. Your turn can wait. I mean, ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 71 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: Whoa, whoa---calm down, lady. Your turn can wait. I mean, ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 72 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: Whoa, whoa---calm down, lady. Your turn can wait. I mean, ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 73 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie and Jason snicker in the back. the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 74 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie and Jason snicker in the back. the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 75 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie and Jason snicker in the back. the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 76 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: Each of you can get a wish, since I'm only able to make th...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 77 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: So wish to your heart's content! As you can see, these pas...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 78 Duration 01:00 Dialog Genie: So wish to your heart's content! As you can see, these pas...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 79 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Just make sure you wish the_night_tailor Page 79/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 80 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Them the_night_tailor Page 80/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 81 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Carefully the_night_tailor Page 81/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 82 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Any questions? the_night_tailor Page 82/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 83 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Any questions? the_night_tailor Page 83/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 84 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: Alright, I'll start. I wish I had a--- the_night_tailor Pa...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 85 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason pushes her aside, interrupting her. the_night_tailor ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 86 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: I HAVE ONE! the_night_tailor Page 86/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 87 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: I wish I had a million followers on my social media accoun...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 88 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: So I can be one of the top influencers on there! the_night...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 89 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie snarls at Jason. the_night_tailor Page 89/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 90 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie snarls at Jason. the_night_tailor Page 90/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 91 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G stares at him. the_night_tailor Page 91/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 92 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G waves his finger. the_night_tailor Page 92/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 93 Duration 01:00 Action Notes There is a poof coming from his pocket. the_night_tailor Pa...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 94 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason takes his phone out. the_night_tailor Page 94/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 95 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason stares at it the_night_tailor Page 95/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 96 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason seems extremely angered, teeth gritted the_night_tail...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 97 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: DID YOU JUST TURN MY ACCOUNT INTO A CAT ACCOUNT? Action No...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 98 Duration 01:00 Action Notes His phone reveals his (now) account. the_night_tailor Page ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 99 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Scrolls the_night_tailor Page 99/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 100 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Scrolls the_night_tailor Page 100/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 101 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Another section of cat pictures the_night_tailor Page 101/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 102 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Relax buddy! I did what you wanted me to do. Action Notes Poo...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 103 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: I gave it an improvement. Everyone loves cats nowadays. the_n...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 104 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: They're the future! the_night_tailor Page 104/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 105 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: Excuse me, I have one! the_night_tailor Page 105/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 106 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: I want the most expensive wine in my very palms right ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 107 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Opens her hands in front of him, anticipated the_night_tai...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 108 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G snaps the_night_tailor Page 108/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 109 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 109/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 110 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A glass of red wine appears in her hand the_night_tailor P...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 111 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Scarlett is ecstatic over it the_night_tailor Page 111/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 112 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Scarlett takes a sip of her wine, while Jason is ready to ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 113 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Alright, now we're waiting on you, miss! See how everyone is ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 114 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G hears Jason growling from behind the_night_tailor Page 1...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 115 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G snaps his finger, as a puff of air begins to form around...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 116 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: WHAT THE--- Action Notes Jason begins to wiggle his now m...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 117 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 117/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 118 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: C'mon, you can tell me Action Notes G poofs behind Aggie the_...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 119 Duration 01:00 Dialog Gs': C'mon you can do it! just tell us! Action Notes More G chim...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 120 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: We're here to listen to anything that you want! Action Notes ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 121 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G's voice echoes in the BG, as the camera pans in on her f...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 122 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G's voice echoes in the BG, as the camera pans in on her f...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 123 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: OKAY! I WISH I HAD A PET! the_night_tailor Page 123/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 124 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A smile forms on G's face the_night_tailor Page 124/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 125 Duration 01:00 Action Notes G snaps the_night_tailor Page 125/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 126 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 126/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 127 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: What--- Action Notes The ground begins to shake the_night...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 128 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 128/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 129 Duration 01:00 Dialog Jason: What's going on now? Action Notes Scarlett and Jason both...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 130 Duration 01:00 Action Notes They all begin to look up the_night_tailor Page 130/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 131 Duration 01:00 Action Notes They all begin to look up the_night_tailor Page 131/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 132 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 132/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 133 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A black vortex crashes through the roof the_night_tailor P...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 134 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 134/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 135 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 135/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 136 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 136/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 137 Duration 01:00 Action Notes It lands on the ground in between all of them the_night_ta...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 138 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 138/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 139 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: YES---RISE MY CREATION! RISE! the_night_tailor Page 139/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 140 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: For it will be your greatest day of your life. the_night_tail...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 141 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Vortex steadies on ground the_night_tailor Page 141/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 142 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A form begins to emerge from within the vortex the_night_t...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 143 Duration 01:00 Action Notes It becomes more apparent that it's an animal figure the_ni...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 144 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Close up of the creature. the_night_tailor Page 144/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 145 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Appears as a wolf-like creature the_night_tailor Page 145/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 146 Duration 01:00 Action Notes It's heaving heavily the_night_tailor Page 146/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 147 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 147/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 148 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Creature drools the_night_tailor Page 148/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 149 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 149/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 150 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie is stunned in fear, not knowing what to do and feels...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 151 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason and Scarlett come through to protect her the_night_t...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 152 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: COME NEAR HER AND WE'LL PULVERIZE YOU INTO PARTICLES. ...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 153 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Scarlett unleashes her magic the_night_tailor Page 153/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 154 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 154/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 155 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Black claws cover her hands the_night_tailor Page 155/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 156 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The creature begins to approach the_night_tailor Page 156/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 157 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 157/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 158 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 158/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 159 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie begins to step back the_night_tailor Page 159/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 160 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 160/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 161 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie doesn't notice the hanger on the ground the_night_ta...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 162 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie trips over the hanger the_night_tailor Page 162/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 163 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 163/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 164 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 164/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 165 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 165/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 166 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie crashes onto the ground the_night_tailor Page 166/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 167 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 167/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 168 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 168/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 169 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The creature stares at her the_night_tailor Page 169/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 170 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 170/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 171 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The creature pounces up into the air the_night_tailor Page...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 172 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 172/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 173 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The creature aims for Aggie's face the_night_tailor Page 1...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 174 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 174/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 175 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie awaits her impending doom the_night_tailor Page 175/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 176 Duration 01:00 Dialog Scarlett: AGGIE! Action Notes Scarlett and Jason turn around the...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 177 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The pair pause and stare at the creature and Aggie, confus...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 178 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Aggie is laughing as the creature seems to be tickling her...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 179 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: Alright! Calm down, calm down! the_night_tailor Page 179/...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 180 Duration 01:00 the_night_tailor Page 180/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 181 Duration 01:00 Dialog Aggie: You were just excited, huh? the_night_tailor Page 181/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 182 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The creature licks her face, and she laughs more. the_nigh...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 183 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Jason and Scarlett stare at the creature and Aggie, seemin...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 184 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: WELL! That settles it for today---y'all seem like a great fam...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 185 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: And what better way to make a family better none other than a...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 186 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Amirite? Action Notes G looks at both of them the_night_tailo...
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 187 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: Huh? Am I? the_night_tailor Page 187/189
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 188 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: I think I'll stick around for a while. I like you guys a lot....
Scene 1 Duration 03:09:00 Panel 189 Duration 01:00 Dialog G: And I have a feeling we'll all get along just fine. Action No...
