Simetria teoria del d.

  1. 1. Simetría Grupo 15 Equipo: Janeth Herminia Fuentes Angel Mendoza Gil Alfredo Villanueva Curiel
  2. 2. Simetría 2 Primero que nada hay que deﬁnir la palabra: La simetría es un rasgo geométrico, matemático, sistemático e incluso de objetos tratándose de posición, forma y tamaño, respecto a un punto, una línea o un plano, de los elementos de un conjunto o de dos o más conjuntos de elementos entre sí. Ahora daremos dos conceptos clave: Eje de simetría es la línea que divide una ﬁgura en dos partes simétricas. El plano de simetría, m, o de reﬂexión, reﬂeja partes, o todos, idénticos del objeto a través de un plano. Existen ocho tipo de simetría:
  3. 3. Simetría Esférica Es una simetría espacial alrededor de un punto, en la que se rota un objeto alrededor del punto 180º en todas las direcciones posibles. Los granos de polen o los radiolarios son ejemplos de simetría esférica. 3
  4. 4. Simetría Axial O Cilíndrica 4 Aparece cuando los elementos iguales de una figura se encuentran a igual distancia, pero opuestos, de una recta llamada eje de simetría, También se podría rotar un objeto alrededor de un eje 180º, así las piezas de revolución tienen simetría cilíndrica.
  5. 5. Simetría Reﬂectiva Un tipo de simetría donde una mitad es el reﬂejo de la otra mitad. Se podría doblar la imagen y hacer que las dos mitades encajen a la perfección. 5
  6. 6. Simetría de traslación Simetría que tiene una ﬁgura si se puede hacer que coincida exactamente en la original cuando se traslada una distancia dada en una dirección dada. La simetría de traslación sólo existe para patrones inﬁnitos. Cuando se trabaja con un patrón ﬁnito, se entiende que la simetría de traslación sólo sería verdadera si el patrón fuera a continuar indeﬁnidamente. 6
  7. 7. Simetría de ampliación Las partes del plano se extienden del centro hacia fuera, ampliando el tamaño de este. En esta simetría la figura central es súper importante, ya que de ahí se va desprendiendo la misma imagen pero con más tamaño, así consecutivamente hasta que desees. 7
  8. 8. Simetría de abatimiento Cuando la imagen se desplaza de forma idéntica en un giro de 180º La simetría de abatimiento consta de la imagen original y la misma imagen repetida pero girada a 180 grados, usualmente debajo de la original para apreciar el efecto. 8
  9. 9. Simetría Bilateral Implica la división del organismo en una mitad derecha y una mitad izquierda, separadas por un eje.Si se tomaría un plano frontal (perpendicular) en lugar del plano sagital, el cuerpo quedaría dividido en una mitad ventral y una mitad dorsal. (En Biologia) El término se emplea con referencia a la correspondencia que se registra en la posición, el tamaño y la forma de las partes que componen un todo. Bilateral, por su parte, es aquello que se vincula a las dos partes o los dos lados de algo. 9
  10. 10. Simetría Radial 10 Se establece cuando cuando la disposición de las partes de una figura es de tal manera que al cortar por el centro de simetría se producen siempre dos mitades iguales.
  11. 11. “ La simetría en diseño 11 --Ocupa un equilibrio visual, misma altura en cada componente, misma selección cromática, texturas y semejar un espejo entre sí. -Todo depende del lado izquierdo y derecho, que se “pueda doblar”, mismas características y elementos. -La simetría puede no siempre estar pero brinda imágenes sólidas, formales y con el sentido de orden que ciertos trabajos necesitan.
  12. 12. La simetría en el arte -Se muestran formas representativas que la mayoría pueden traza varios ejes de simetría. - Tienen Equilibrio Visual para no tener solo simetría en forma sino incluso también en color. 12 Ejemplo: Roseton
  13. 13. Simetría en el dibujo 13 ● Cada dibujo se divide en dos pero según cuál objeto se trate hay unas pequeñas consideraciones. ● El concepto de Simetría apunta a evaluar el nivel de equilibrio interno del sujeto, técnicamente esto se determina trazando una línea vertical sobre el dibujo. ● La simetría consiste en trazar un eje o línea en sentido vertical que atraviese por la mitad el dibujo analizado.
  14. 14. Simetría en la arquitectura ● Similitud de partes de las partes opuestas ● Reproducción exacta de la izquierda de un eje, a lo que hay en la derecha. ● si lo ves de frente y trazas un eje imaginario al centro, verás que se trata del mismo reﬂejo a izquierda y derecha. 14
  15. 15. Diferencia entre Simetria y Asimetria Una figura es simétrica siempre que exista una correspondencia exacta en tamaño, forma y posición de las partes de la misma. Por otra parte la asimetría es la ausencia de simetría, es decir, no hay correspondencia exacta entre sus partes. 15

