Sustancias peligrosas (1)

1
 Sustancia peligrosa: Produce o puede producir daños a la salud, ambiente o instalaciones.  Comburente: Sustancia que pr...
¿Qué son las Sustancias Peligrosas?  Las sustancias químicas peligrosas, son aquellos elementos químicos y sus compuestos...
Clasificación de Sustancias Peligrosas  Clasificación de sustancias químicas según la ONU  Clase 1. EXPLOSIVOS  Clase 2...
Clase 1. EXPLOSIVOS  Son sustancias sólidas o líquidas, o mezclas de ellas, que por sí mismas son capaces de reaccionar q...
Clase 2. GASES  Clase 2. GASES. Son sustancias que se encuentran totalmente en estado gaseoso a 20ºC y una presión estánd...
Clase 3. LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES  Clase 3. Líquidos Inflamables. Son líquidos o mezclas de ellos, que pueden contener sólido...
Clase 4. SÓLIDOS CON PELIGRO DE INCENDIO  Clase 4. Sólidos con peligro de incendio. Constituyen cuatro subdivisiones: Sub...
Clase 5- OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS  Subclase 5.1: Sustancias oxidantes. generalmente contienen oxígeno y causan la ...
Clase 6. SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS E INFECCIOSAS  El término tóxico puede relacionarse con "venenoso" y la clasificación para es...
Clase 7. MATERIALES RADIOACTIVOS  Son materiales que contienen radionúclidos y su peligrosidad depende de la cantidad de ...
Clase 8. SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS  Corresponde a cualquier sustancia que por reacción química, puede causar daño severo o de...
Clase 9. SUSTANCIAS Y ARTÍCULOS PELIGROSOS MISCELÁNEOS  Son materiales que no se encuentran incluidos en las clases anter...
Resumen de Clasificación 14
ALMACENAMIENTO - COMPATIBILIDADES 15
El Código NFPA 4040 establecer un sistema de identificación de riesgos para que en un eventual incendio o emergencia, las ...
Rombo N.F.P.A. 17
18
NUMERO 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 X TIPO DE RIESGO EMISION DE GASES DEBIDO A LA PRESION O REACCION QUIMICA INFLAMABILIDAD DE LIQUIDOS...
¿Qué es una Hoja Informativa sobre Sustancias Peligrosas (MSDS)?  Es una Hoja de Datos de Seguridad de Materiales que per...
Que Contienen Las Hojas de Seguridad MSDS 1. Identificación del producto y la compañía. 2. Composición e información de lo...
¿Qué una Tarjeta de Emergencia?  Es el documento que contiene información básica: “Qué material es y qué necesito saber i...
23
Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
Sustancias peligrosas (1)

Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
sp

Sustancias peligrosas (1)

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2.  Sustancia peligrosa: Produce o puede producir daños a la salud, ambiente o instalaciones.  Comburente: Sustancia que proporciona el oxigeno para una combustión  Combustible: Sustancia que es capaz de entrar en combustión  Combustión: Oxidación de una sustancia por acción de oxigeno u otro comburente, con desprendimiento de calor, gases y llama.  Inflamación: Iniciación de la combustión provocada por la elevación local de temperatura. 2 DEFINICIONES A CONSIDERAR
  3. 3. ¿Qué son las Sustancias Peligrosas?  Las sustancias químicas peligrosas, son aquellos elementos químicos y sus compuestos, tal y como se presentan en su estado natural o como se producen por la industria que puedan dañar directa o indirectamente a personas, bienes y/ o medio ambiente 3
  4. 4. Clasificación de Sustancias Peligrosas  Clasificación de sustancias químicas según la ONU  Clase 1. EXPLOSIVOS  Clase 2. GASES  Clase 3. LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES  Clase 4. SÓLIDOS CON PELIGRO DE INCENDIO  Clase 5- OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS.  Clase 6. SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS E INFECCIOSAS  Clase 7. MATERIALES RADIOACTIVOS.  Clase 8. SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS  Clase 9. SUSTANCIAS Y ARTÍCULOS PELIGROSOS MISCELÁNEOS 4
  5. 5. Clase 1. EXPLOSIVOS  Son sustancias sólidas o líquidas, o mezclas de ellas, que por sí mismas son capaces de reaccionar químicamente produciendo gases a tales temperaturas, presiones y velocidades que pueden ocasionar daños graves en los alrededores. Se consideran 6 subclases de acuerdo con la forma como una sustancia puede explotar. Subclase 1.1: corresponde a sustancias o artículos que ofrecen peligro de explosión en masa. Es decir, que afecta toda la carga en forma instantánea. Subclase 1.2: Sustancias o artículos que ofrecen peligro de proyección mas no explosión en masa. Subclase 1.3: sustancias o artículos que ofrecen peligro de fuego y en menor grado proyección de partículas, o ambos, mas no peligro de explosión en masa. Subclase 1.4: Sustancias o artículos que no representan peligro significativo. Pueden entrar en ignición eventualmente. Subclase 1.5: Sustancias o artículos muy insensibles que ofrecen en condiciones especiales, peligro de explosión en masa. Subclase 1.6: Sustancias o artículos extremadamente insensibles que no tienen peligro de explosión en masa. Ejemplos de sustancias o artículos explosivos son: La Dinamita, el TNT, Pólvora negra, Nitroglicerina, Nitrato de pentaeritritol. 5
  6. 6. Clase 2. GASES  Clase 2. GASES. Son sustancias que se encuentran totalmente en estado gaseoso a 20ºC y una presión estándar de 101.3 Kpa. Existen gases: COMPRIMIDOS, que se encuentran totalmente en estado gaseoso al ser empacados o envasados para el transporte, a 20ºC. Ej. Aire comprimido LICUADOS, que se encuentran parcialmente en estado líquido al ser empacados o envasados para el transporte a 20ºC. Ej. GLP CRIOGÉNICOS, que se encuentran parcialmente en estado líquido al ser empacados o envasados para el transporte a muy bajas temperaturas. Ej. Nitrógeno criogénico EN SOLUCIÓN, que se encuentran totalmente disueltos en un líquido al ser empacados o envasados para el transporte. Ej. Acetileno (en acetona) Con respecto al tipo de riesgo que ofrecen, los gases se clasifican en tres subdivisiones: Subclase 2.1: Gases Inflamables, pueden incendiarse fácilmente en el aire cuando se mezclan en proporciones inferiores o iguales al 13% en volumen. Ej. Gas Propano, Aerosoles. Subclase 2.2: Gases No-inflamables, no tóxicos; Pueden ser asfixiantes simples u oxidantes. Ej. Nitrógeno. Subclase 2.3: Gases Tóxicos; ocasionan peligros para la salud, son tóxicos o corrosivos. Ej. Cloro. 6
  7. 7. Clase 3. LÍQUIDOS INFLAMABLES  Clase 3. Líquidos Inflamables. Son líquidos o mezclas de ellos, que pueden contener sólidos en suspensión o solución, y que liberan vapores inflamables por debajo de 35ºC (punto de inflamación). Por lo general son sustancias que se transportan a temperaturas superiores a su punto de inflamación, o que siendo explosivas se estabilizan diluyéndolas o suspendiéndolas en agua o en otro líquido. Ej. Gasolina, benceno y nitroglicerina en alcohol. 7
  8. 8. Clase 4. SÓLIDOS CON PELIGRO DE INCENDIO  Clase 4. Sólidos con peligro de incendio. Constituyen cuatro subdivisiones: Subclase 4.1: Sólidos Inflamables. Son aquellos que bajo condiciones de transporte son combustibles o pueden contribuir al fuego por fricción. Ej. Fósforo  Subclase 4.2: Sólidos espontáneamente combustibles. Son aquellos que se calientan espontáneamente al contacto con el aire bajo condiciones normales. Ej. Hidrosulfito de sodio  Subclase 4.3: Sólidos que emiten gases inflamables al contacto con el agua. Son aquellos que reaccionan violentamente con el agua o que emiten gases que se pueden inflamar en cantidades peligrosas cuando entran en contacto con ella. Ej. Metales alcalinos como sodio, potasio. 8
  9. 9. Clase 5- OXIDANTES Y PERÓXIDOS ORGÁNICOS  Subclase 5.1: Sustancias oxidantes. generalmente contienen oxígeno y causan la combustión o contribuyen a ella. Ej. Agua oxigenada (peróxido de hidrógeno); Nitrato de potasio.  Subclase 5.2: Peróxidos orgánicos. Sustancias de naturaleza orgánica que contienen estructuras bivalentes -O-O-, que generalmente son inestables y pueden favorecer una descomposición explosiva, quemarse rápidamente, ser sensibles al impacto o la fricción o ser altamente reactivas con otras sustancias. Ej. Peróxido de benzoílo, Metiletilcetona peróxido. 9
  10. 10. Clase 6. SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS E INFECCIOSAS  El término tóxico puede relacionarse con "venenoso" y la clasificación para estas sustancias está dada de acuerdo con la DL50 oral, inhalatoria y dérmica. Existen dos subdivisiones:  Subclase 6.1: Sustancias Tóxicas. Son líquidos o sólidos que pueden ocasionar daños graves a la salud o la muerte al ser ingeridos, in halados o entrar en contacto con la piel. Ej. Cianuros, Sales de metales pesados.  Subclase 6.2: Materiales infecciosos. Son aquellos microorganismos que se reconocen como patógenos (bacterias, hongos, parásitos, virus e incluso híbridos o mutantes) que pueden ocasionar una enfermedad por infección a los animales o a las personas. Ej. Ántrax, VIH, E. Coli. 10
  11. 11. Clase 7. MATERIALES RADIOACTIVOS  Son materiales que contienen radionúclidos y su peligrosidad depende de la cantidad de radiación que genere así como la clase de descomposición atómica que sufra. La contaminación por radioactividad empieza a ser considerada a partir de 0.4 Bq/cm2 para emisores beta y gama, o 0.04 Bq/cm2 para emisores alfa. Ej. Uranio, Torio 232, Yodo 125, Carbono 14. 11
  12. 12. Clase 8. SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS  Corresponde a cualquier sustancia que por reacción química, puede causar daño severo o destrucción a toda superficie con la que entre en contacto incluyendo la piel, los tejidos, metales, textiles, etc. Causa entonces quemaduras graves y se aplica tanto a líqudos o sólidos que tocan las superficies como a gases y vapores que en cantidad suficiente provocan fuertes irritaciones de las mucosas. Ej. Ácidos y cáusticos 12
  13. 13. Clase 9. SUSTANCIAS Y ARTÍCULOS PELIGROSOS MISCELÁNEOS  Son materiales que no se encuentran incluidos en las clases anteriormente mencionadas y por tanto pueden ser transportados en condiciones que deben ser estudiadas de manera particular. Ej. Asbesto, fibra de vidrio, sílice. Dentro de este grupo se han incluido las sustancias que ocasionan de manera especial, contaminación ambiental por bioacumulación o por toxicidad a la vida acuática (polutantes marinos) o terrestre (contaminante ambiental). Ej. 1,2- Dibromoetano. 13
  14. 14. Resumen de Clasificación 14
  15. 15. ALMACENAMIENTO - COMPATIBILIDADES 15
  16. 16. El Código NFPA 4040 establecer un sistema de identificación de riesgos para que en un eventual incendio o emergencia, las personas afectadas puedan reconocer los riesgos de los materiales respecto del fuego, aunque éstos no resulten evidentes. Este código ha sido creado para la utilización específica de los cuerpos de bomberos. • ESTRUCTURA DEL ROTULADO: SALUD: Azul. INFLAMABILIDAD: Rojo. REACTIVIDAD: Amarillo. RIESGO ESPECIAL: Blanco. SALUD INFLAMABILIDAD REACTIVIDAD RIESGO ESP. National Fire Protection Association 16
  17. 17. Rombo N.F.P.A. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. NUMERO 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 X TIPO DE RIESGO EMISION DE GASES DEBIDO A LA PRESION O REACCION QUIMICA INFLAMABILIDAD DE LIQUIDOS (VAPORES) Y GASES O LIQUIDOS QUE EXPERIMENTAN CALENTAMIENTO ESPONTANEO INFLAMABILIDAD DE SOLIDOS O SÓLIDOS QUE EXPERIMENTAN CALENTAMIENTO ESPONTANEO EFECTO OXIDANTE (COMBURENTE) TOXICIDAD RADIACTIVIDAD CORROSIVIDAD RIESGO DE REACCION VIOLENTA ESPONTANEA LA SUSTANCIA REACCIONA VIOLENTAMENTE CON EL AGUA X423 1428 PROHIBICION DE USAR AGUA RIESGO DE LA SUSTANCIA NUMERO DE NACIONES UNIDAS CLASIFICACION 19
  20. 20. ¿Qué es una Hoja Informativa sobre Sustancias Peligrosas (MSDS)?  Es una Hoja de Datos de Seguridad de Materiales que permite comunicar, en forma muy completa y clara, los peligros que ofrecen los productos químicos tanto para el ser humano como para la infraestructura y los ecosistemas (salud, ambiente y seguridad) También informa acerca de las precauciones requeridas y las medidas a tomar en casos de emergencia. 20
  21. 21. Que Contienen Las Hojas de Seguridad MSDS 1. Identificación del producto y la compañía. 2. Composición e información de los componentes. 3. Identificación de los peligros. 4. Medidas de primeros auxilios. 5. Medidas para extinción de incendios. 6. Medidas en caso de escape accidental. 7. Manejo y almacenamiento . 8. Control de exposición y protección personal. 9. Propiedades físicas y químicas. 10. Estabilidad y reactividad. 11. Información toxicológica. 12. Información ecológica. 13. Disposiciones del producto. 14. Información transporte. 15. Información reglamentaria. 16. Información adicional. 21
  22. 22. ¿Qué una Tarjeta de Emergencia?  Es el documento que contiene información básica: “Qué material es y qué necesito saber inmediatamente en caso de emergencia”. 22
  23. 23. 23

sp

