Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx
ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
Herpesviridae Presentation
SanskarVirmani
CRYOTHERAPY.pptx
maria ansari
Immunity - Types and Importance
Rajesh998132
TBL Anxiety (Group 1).pptx
NURALIASUFIABINTIAMR
Plastic Surgery Failure.pptx
EsteeZ
PULMONARY EMBOLISM.pptx
Drbhagya3
Untitled design (2).pdf
bunnysid
1 of 71 Ad

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx
AgrashiAgrawal1
0 views
71 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
89k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.5k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.5k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
0 views
Herpesviridae Presentation
SanskarVirmani
0 views
CRYOTHERAPY.pptx
maria ansari
0 views
Immunity - Types and Importance
Rajesh998132
0 views
TBL Anxiety (Group 1).pptx
NURALIASUFIABINTIAMR
2 views
Plastic Surgery Failure.pptx
EsteeZ
0 views
PULMONARY EMBOLISM.pptx
Drbhagya3
0 views
Untitled design (2).pdf
bunnysid
0 views
saz4.pptx
CipzerCare4
0 views
BLS CHILD.pptx
Sheikh Irfan
2 views
MUMBAISEXTOY (1).pptx
Mumbai Sextoy
0 views
Rabies
IrfanAhmed155051
0 views
Strange Ice Water Trick Dissolves 1.5 lbs Every 24 Hours
LisaLisa466943
0 views
Daibetes Mellitus .ppt
AmanKarn5
0 views
Rh incom .ppt
MinhajulIslam83
0 views
POOR SELF-ESTEEM.pptx
AparnaAshok20
0 views
SEMESTER 6 PLANNER - Sheet1.pdf
AmalAhamed3
0 views
antidepressants-tcassri-090907232222-phpapp02.pptx
HungryHostellite
0 views
NEW AGE ADC IN LUNG CANCER 2022.pptx
madurai
0 views
copd.pptx
AbdirisaqJacda1
0 views
Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
0 views
10 slides
Herpesviridae Presentation
SanskarVirmani
0 views
35 slides
CRYOTHERAPY.pptx
maria ansari
0 views
45 slides
Immunity - Types and Importance
Rajesh998132
0 views
2 slides
TBL Anxiety (Group 1).pptx
NURALIASUFIABINTIAMR
2 views
41 slides
Plastic Surgery Failure.pptx
EsteeZ
0 views
11 slides

Featured (20)

10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
Advertisement

ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER.pptx

  1. 1. ORAL MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC MEDICAL DISORDER MODERATER/GUIDE: DR. KAVITA BENDWAL MAM ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR RDGMC UJJAIN PRESENTER: DR. AGRASHI AGRAWAL (JR1)
  2. 2. ORAL CAVITY
  3. 3. CLASSIFICATION •SYSTEMIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE •CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASE •GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASE •HEMATOLOGICAL DISEASE •ENDOCRINE DISEASE •NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCY •DRUG REACTION/ RADIOTHERAPY •DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASE
  4. 4. SYSTEMIC INFECTIOUS DISEASES •Viral •Bacterial •Fungal •Protozoal
  5. 5. VIRAL DISEASES 1. Primary herpatic gingivostomatitis 2. Recurrent herpes labialis 3. Recurrent intraoral herpes simplex 4. Chickenpox 5. Herpes zoster 6. Infectious mononucleosis 7. Herpengina 8. Hand foot and mouth disease 9. Primary HIV infection
  6. 6. HERPES ZOSTER Usual location: Cheek, tongue, gingiva, or palate
  7. 7. PRIMARY HERPATIC GINGIVOSTOMATITIS Usual location: lip and oral mucosa
  8. 8. RECURRENT HERPES LABIALIS Usual location: Mucocutaneous junction of lip, perioral skin
  9. 9. RECURRENT INTRAORAL HERPES SIMPLEX Usual location: Palate and gingiva
  10. 10. CHICKENPOX Usual location: Gingiva and oral mucosa
  11. 11. INFECTIOUS MONONUCLEOSIS Usual location: Oral mucosa
  12. 12. HIV INFECTION Usual location: Gingiva, palate, and pharynx
  13. 13. HIV ORAL MANIFESTATIONS
  14. 14. BACTERIAL DISEASES 1. Acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis (“trench mouth”) 2. Prenatal (congenital) syphilis 3. Primary syphilis (chancre) 4. Secondary syphilis 5. Tertiary syphilis 6. Gonorrhea 7. Tuberculosis
  15. 15. ACUTE NECROTIZING ULCERATIVE GINGIVITIS (“TRENCH MOUTH”) Usual Location: Gingiva
  16. 16. SYPHILIS
  17. 17. Primary syphilis (chancre) Lesion appearing where organism enters body; may occur on lips, tongue, or tonsillar area Secondary syphilis Oral mucosa frequently involved with mucous patches, which occur primarily on palate and also at commissures of mouth Tertiary syphilis Palate and tongue
  18. 18. GONORRHEA Usual Location: Lesions may occur in mouth at site of inoculation or secondarily by hematogenous spread from a primary focus
  19. 19. TUBERCULOSIS Usual Location: Tongue, tonsillar area, soft palate
  20. 20. FUNGAL DISEASES 1. Cervicofacial actinomycosis 2. Histoplasmosis 3. Candidiasis
  21. 21. CERVICOFACIAL ACTINOMYCOSIS
  22. 22. CERVICOFACIAL ACTINOMYCOSIS Usual Location: Swellings in region of face, neck, and floor of mouth Infection may be associated with extraction, jaw fracture, or eruption of molar tooth; in acute form, resembles acute pyogenic abscess, but contains yellow “sulfur granules” (gram-positive mycelia and their hyphae)
  23. 23. HISTOPLASMOSIS
  24. 24. HISTOPLASMOSIS Ususal Location: Any area of the mouth, particularly tongue, gingiva, or palate Nodular, verrucous, or granulomatous lesions; ulcers are indurated and painful; usual source hematogenous or pulmonary, but may be primary
  25. 25. CANDIADIASIS
  26. 26. CANDIADIASIS Usual location: Any area in mouth Clinical feature: Pseudomembranous type (“thrush”): creamy white curdlike patches that reveal a raw, bleeding surface when scraped; found in sick infants, debilitated elderly patients receiving high-dose glucocorticoids or broad-spectrum antibiotics, and patients with AIDS Erythematous type: flat, red, sometimes sore areas in same groups of patients Course same as for pseudomembranous type Candidal leukoplakia: nonremovable white thickening of epithelium due to Candida Angular cheilitis: sore fissures at corner of mouth
  27. 27. CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISORDERS Systemic lupus erythematosus Discoid lupus erythematosus Sjogrens syndrome Scleroderma Sarcoidosis Wegner’s Granulomatosis Behecet’s Syndrome Amyloidosis Kawasaki Disease Cowden Disease
  28. 28. SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHROMATOSUS
  29. 29. DISCOID LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS
  30. 30. SJOGRENS SYNDROME
  31. 31. SJOGRENS SYNDROME
  32. 32. SCLERODERMA
  33. 33. AMYLOIDOSIS
  34. 34. SARCOIDOSIS
  35. 35. BEHECET’S SYNDROME
  36. 36. WEGNER’S GRANULOMATOSIS
  37. 37. KAWASAKI DISEASE
  38. 38. COWDEN DISEASE
  39. 39. DERMATOLOGIC DISEASES Mucous membrane pemphigoid Stevens-Johnson syndrome Pemphigus vulgaris Lichen planus
  40. 40. MUCOUS MEMBRANE PEMPHIGOID Usual Location: Typically produces marked gingival erythema and ulceration; other areas of oral cavity, esophagus, and vagina may be affected
  41. 41. STEVENS-JOHNSON SYNDROME
  42. 42. PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS Usual Location: Oral mucosa and skin; sites of mechanical trauma (soft/hard palate, frenulum, lips, buccal mucosa)
  43. 43. LICHEN PLANUS
  44. 44. LICHEN PLANUS Usual Location: Oral mucosa and skin White striae in mouth; purplish nodules on skin at sites of friction; occasionally causes oral mucosal ulcers and erosive gingivitis
  45. 45. HEMAOLOGICAL DISORDERS •Iron deficiency anemia •Pernicious anemia •Plummer vinson syndrome •Leukaemia
  46. 46. IRON DEFICIENCY ANEMIA
  47. 47. PLUMMER VINSON SYNDROME
  48. 48. PLUMMER VINSON SYNDROME
  49. 49. LEUKAEMIA (USUALLY MONOCYTIC) Usual Location: Gingiva
  50. 50. GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES Inflammatory bowel diseases  Crohn’s disease  Ulcerative colitis Gastroesophageal reflux disease Celiac disease Chronic liver disease Malabsorption syndrome
  51. 51. CROHNS DISEASE
  52. 52. CELIAC DISEASE
  53. 53. CHRONIC LIVER DISEASE
  54. 54. PEUTZ JEGHER’S SYNDROME
  55. 55. DIABETES MELLITUS
  56. 56. ADDISON’S DISEASE Usual Location: Any area of mouth, but mostly buccal mucosa Blotches or spots of bluish-black to dark-brown pigmentation occurring early in disease, accompanied by diffuse pigmentation of skin; other symptoms of adrenal insufficiency
  57. 57. NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES •Vitamin B2 deficiency •Vitamin B3 deficiency •Vitamin C deficiency •Vitamin B12 Deficiency
  58. 58. VITAMIN B2 DEFICIENCY
  59. 59. VITAMIN B3 (NIACIN) DEFICIENCY
  60. 60. VITAMIN C DEFICIENCY
  61. 61. VITAMIN 12 DEFICIENCY (PERNICIOUS ANEMIA)
  62. 62. PERNICIOUS ANEMIA Atrophic glossitis in a patient with pernicious anemia. Mucosal atrophy appears as smooth, bald areas devoid of lingual papillae on the dorsal tongue.

Editor's Notes

  • Linear ulceration at the depth of the left mandibular buccal vestibule in a patient with Crohn disease.

    Erythematous, polypoid nodule of the superior buccal mucosa in a patient with Crohn disease.

×