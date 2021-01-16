Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja side mount prezentacja p

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIDEMOUNT DIVER Specjalizacja PADI
Wstęp • Przedstawienie • Wymagania wstępne • Wymagania sprzętowe • Opis kursu – Sesja teoretyczna: 1 – Sesja praktyczna – ...
Cel kursu • Przygotować do nurkowań w konfiguracji sidemount w zakresie uprawnień, które dotychczas posiada nurek • Sidemo...
Sesja teoretyczna PADI Sidemount Diver
Rys historyczny • Lata 60-te – brytyjski nurek Mike Boone jako pierwszy użył tej konfiguracji • Główne zastosowania: trudn...
Zalety konfiguracji sidemount 1. Bardziej opływowa sylwetka 2. Łatwiejszy transport sprzętu 3. Uniwersalność 4. Zwiększony...
Zalety konfiguracji sidemount 5. Ułatwiony dostęp do sprzętu pod wodą 6. Możliwość dokładnego dopasowania sprzętu do nurka...
Wady konfiguracji sidemount 1. Większa ilość sprzętu 2. Bardziej skomplikowane zarządzanie gazem 3. Brak standaryzacji spr...
Podstawy konfiguracji sidemount Sesja teoretyczna
Główne składowe • Uprząż i worek • Butle • Systemy balastowe • Kieszenie / miejsca mocowania dla akcesoriów • Brak zamocow...
Uprzęże i worki • Typy – zalety i wady: – Multiuse – Systemy dedykowane – Inne • System mocowania butli • Inflator • Pojem...
Butle • Materiał butli – aluminiowe vs. stalowe • Typy mocowań – zalety i wady: – Typowy stage techniczny – Zmodyfikowany ...
Automaty • Typy konfiguracji – wady i zalety – Standardowe konfiguracje backmount – Dedykowane • Dwa krótkie węże • Bogaer...
Automaty - konfiguracja • Prawy automat: – Długi wąż (1,5 – 2 m) • Zrywalny karabinek do automatu – Manometr na krótkim wę...
Automaty - konfiguracja • Lewy automat: – Krótki wąż • Łącznik kątowy • Guma na szyję – Manometr na krótkim wężu – Zasilan...
Systemy balastowe • Typy – zalety i wady: – Pas balastowy – Dodatkowe kieszenie balastowe – Mocowane na uprzęży – Mocowane...
Dodatkowe elementy • Dostępne miejsca – zalety i wady: – „Butt plate” – Tylna część pasa krocznego – Kieszenie w skafandrz...
Procedury nurkowania w sidemount Sesja teoretyczna
Zakładanie butli • Przygotuj cały sprzęt i załóż skafander • Załóż uprząż i worek • Zawory butli otwarte na głębokiej wodz...
Zakładanie butli – kontynuacja • Prawa butla – Załóż butlę w identycznej kolejności jak lewą – Wyciągnij tylko odpowiednią...
Wejście do wody • Wejście bez butli – Napompuj kamizelkę – Załóż butle zgodnie z instrukcją z poprzednich slajdów • Wejści...
Wyważenie • Wyważenie jest identyczne jak w konfiguracji backmount – Z pustą kamizelką na wdechu utrzymywać się do poziomu...
Zarządzanie gazem - ogólne • Prawidłowe zarządzanie gazem oznacza, że: – masz wystarczającą ilość gazu do wykonania nurkow...
Zarządzanie gazem - sidemount • Dodatkowo w sidemount będziesz utrzymywał podobne ciśnienie w obydwu butlach, aby: – móc p...
Zarządzanie gazem - sidemount • Metody – zalety i wady: – 1/3 – Co 30 bar – Co 10 – 20 bar • Rozpoczęcie od lewej vs. praw...
Właściwy trym / opływowa sylwetka • Zacznij od zawiśnięcia w toni oraz rozluźnienia • Prawidłowa pozycja zawisu • Właściwe...
Techniki pływania • Tradycyjna vs. frogkick • Wyjściowa pozycja do płynięcia • Elementy prawidłowego ruchu – Wykonuj pojed...
Wypinanie butli pod wodą • Używa się go do zmniejszenia obrysu nurka • Wypinasz dolny karabinek butli • Zależenie od pływa...
Wychodzenie z wody • Wyjście z butlami – Zabezpiecz butle karabinkami przed wyjściem • Wyjście bez butli
Sytuacje awaryjne Sesja teoretyczna
Brak gazu • 1 opcja: przełączyć automat na drugi – W przypadku freeflow powinieneś zakręcić butlę • 2 opcja: skorzystać z ...
Sprawdzian wiedzy i omówienie Sesja teoretyczna
Sesja praktyczna – konfiguracja sprzętu PADI Sidemount Diver
Sesja praktyczna - konfiguracja • Uprząż i worek - dopasowanie • Butle – prawidłowa konfiguracja • Automaty – prawidłowa k...
Zajęcia basenowe PADI Sidemount Diver
Na powierzchni na płytkiej stronie • Założenie butli • Prawidłowe wyważenie i dopasowanie uprzęży / butli • Zmiana automat...
Zanurzenie 1 • Sprawdzenie ciśnienia – 2 butle • Zmiana automatów • Napełnianie / spuszczanie skrzydła • Prawidłowy trym •...
Zanurzenie 2 • Frogkick – 24 metry • Helikopter – 180 stopni • Backkick • Płynięcie z 1 lub 2 butlami z przodu • Wynurzeni...
Nurkowania na wodzie otwartej PADI Sidemount Diver
Nurkowanie 1 • Sprawdzenie wyważenia kursantów • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • Sprawdzenie ciśnie...
Nurkowanie 2 • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • S-drill dawca / biorca - 15 metrów płynięcia • Zawiś...
Nurkowanie 3 • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • S-drill dawca / biorca - 15 metrów płynięcia • Zawiś...
  1. 1. SIDEMOUNT DIVER Specjalizacja PADI
  2. 2. Wstęp • Przedstawienie • Wymagania wstępne • Wymagania sprzętowe • Opis kursu – Sesja teoretyczna: 1 – Sesja praktyczna – konfiguracja sprzętu: 1 – Zajęcia basenowe: 1 – 2 – Nurkowania na wodzie otwartej: 3 • Logistyka i harmonogram kursu • Koszty
  3. 3. Cel kursu • Przygotować do nurkowań w konfiguracji sidemount w zakresie uprawnień, które dotychczas posiada nurek • Sidemount ma wiele zastosowań w tym takie związane ściśle z nurkowanymi tec • Certyfikat PADI Sidemount Diver nie daje CI uprawnień nurka technicznego
  4. 4. Sesja teoretyczna PADI Sidemount Diver
  5. 5. Rys historyczny • Lata 60-te – brytyjski nurek Mike Boone jako pierwszy użył tej konfiguracji • Główne zastosowania: trudne penetracje w jaskiniach • Naleciałości z nurkowań jaskiniowych • Zastosowanie w wodzie otwartej • Sidemount vs. backmount
  6. 6. Zalety konfiguracji sidemount 1. Bardziej opływowa sylwetka 2. Łatwiejszy transport sprzętu 3. Uniwersalność 4. Zwiększony zapas gazu
  7. 7. Zalety konfiguracji sidemount 5. Ułatwiony dostęp do sprzętu pod wodą 6. Możliwość dokładnego dopasowania sprzętu do nurka 7. Więcej możliwości przy rozwiazywaniu problemów
  8. 8. Wady konfiguracji sidemount 1. Większa ilość sprzętu 2. Bardziej skomplikowane zarządzanie gazem 3. Brak standaryzacji sprzętowej z nurkami backmount
  9. 9. Podstawy konfiguracji sidemount Sesja teoretyczna
  10. 10. Główne składowe • Uprząż i worek • Butle • Systemy balastowe • Kieszenie / miejsca mocowania dla akcesoriów • Brak zamocowanej fajki
  11. 11. Uprzęże i worki • Typy – zalety i wady: – Multiuse – Systemy dedykowane – Inne • System mocowania butli • Inflator • Pojemność worka
  12. 12. Butle • Materiał butli – aluminiowe vs. stalowe • Typy mocowań – zalety i wady: – Typowy stage techniczny – Zmodyfikowany stage techniczny – Do systemów dedykowanych • Zawory
  13. 13. Automaty • Typy konfiguracji – wady i zalety – Standardowe konfiguracje backmount – Dedykowane • Dwa krótkie węże • Bogaerthain
  14. 14. Automaty - konfiguracja • Prawy automat: – Długi wąż (1,5 – 2 m) • Zrywalny karabinek do automatu – Manometr na krótkim wężu – Zasilanie do suchego skafandra (opcjonalne)
  15. 15. Automaty - konfiguracja • Lewy automat: – Krótki wąż • Łącznik kątowy • Guma na szyję – Manometr na krótkim wężu – Zasilanie do inflatora
  16. 16. Systemy balastowe • Typy – zalety i wady: – Pas balastowy – Dodatkowe kieszenie balastowe – Mocowane na uprzęży – Mocowane na butlach – Dedykowane kieszenie w uprzęży • Wiele systemów nie jest dostosowanych do większej ilości balastu na zimne wody – konieczne jest mieszanie systemów
  17. 17. Dodatkowe elementy • Dostępne miejsca – zalety i wady: – „Butt plate” – Tylna część pasa krocznego – Kieszenie w skafandrze – Dodatkowe kieszenie (pouch) – Inne miejsca
  18. 18. Procedury nurkowania w sidemount Sesja teoretyczna
  19. 19. Zakładanie butli • Przygotuj cały sprzęt i załóż skafander • Załóż uprząż i worek • Zawory butli otwarte na głębokiej wodzie • Zacznij od lewej butli – Przypnij dolny karabinek do uprzęży – Uwolnij wąż automatu – Zamocuj butlę w górnej części uprzęży – Podnieś butlę i podłącz wąż do inflatora – Załóż i zorientuj automat – Sprawdź czy jesteś w stanie dosięgnąć manometru
  20. 20. Zakładanie butli – kontynuacja • Prawa butla – Załóż butlę w identycznej kolejności jak lewą – Wyciągnij tylko odpowiednią długość węża i załóż go z przodu i dookoła szyi – Podłącz wąż suchego skafandra (nad długim wężem) – Sprawdź czy jesteś w stanie dosięgnąć manometru • Zakładanie butli na powierzchni
  21. 21. Wejście do wody • Wejście bez butli – Napompuj kamizelkę – Załóż butle zgodnie z instrukcją z poprzednich slajdów • Wejście z butlami – Załóż butle używając odpowiednego systemu – Duży krok – Z siedzenia
  22. 22. Wyważenie • Wyważenie jest identyczne jak w konfiguracji backmount – Z pustą kamizelką na wdechu utrzymywać się do poziomu oczu i zanurzyć po wydechu – Dołóż około 2 kg na każdą pełną butlę • Cel to utrzymać się w neutralnej pływalności na koniec nurkowania na przystanku bezpieczeństwa
  23. 23. Zarządzanie gazem - ogólne • Prawidłowe zarządzanie gazem oznacza, że: – masz wystarczającą ilość gazu do wykonania nurkowania – kończysz nurkowanie z rezerwą wystarczającą do poradzenia sobie z sytuacjami awaryjnymi – określisz ciśnienie zwrotu, czyli takie, które pozwoli Ci skończyć zawrócić w takim miejscu, aby zakończyć nurkowanie z założoną rezerwą
  24. 24. Zarządzanie gazem - sidemount • Dodatkowo w sidemount będziesz utrzymywał podobne ciśnienie w obydwu butlach, aby: – móc poradzić sobie z sytuacjami awaryjnymi – utrzymywać podobną pływalność obydwu butli • Oddychasz z obydwu butli, zmieniając automaty
  25. 25. Zarządzanie gazem - sidemount • Metody – zalety i wady: – 1/3 – Co 30 bar – Co 10 – 20 bar • Rozpoczęcie od lewej vs. prawej butli • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie!
  26. 26. Właściwy trym / opływowa sylwetka • Zacznij od zawiśnięcia w toni oraz rozluźnienia • Prawidłowa pozycja zawisu • Właściwe umiejscowienie balastu • Sprawdź ułożenie butli i dopasuj je – Flare – Tilt • Zmiana pływalności butli
  27. 27. Techniki pływania • Tradycyjna vs. frogkick • Wyjściowa pozycja do płynięcia • Elementy prawidłowego ruchu – Wykonuj pojedyncze ruchy – Nie opuszczaj kolan – Wyginaj stopy • Backkick jest odwróceniem frogkicka
  28. 28. Wypinanie butli pod wodą • Używa się go do zmniejszenia obrysu nurka • Wypinasz dolny karabinek butli • Zależenie od pływalności butli płyniesz z 1 lub 2 butlami z przodu • Po zapięciu butli sprawdź ich ułożenie
  29. 29. Wychodzenie z wody • Wyjście z butlami – Zabezpiecz butle karabinkami przed wyjściem • Wyjście bez butli
  30. 30. Sytuacje awaryjne Sesja teoretyczna
  31. 31. Brak gazu • 1 opcja: przełączyć automat na drugi – W przypadku freeflow powinieneś zakręcić butlę • 2 opcja: skorzystać z gazu partnera – Zależna od tego, z którego automatu oddycha partner – Priorytety dla biorcy to: • utrzymywanie kontaktu wzrokowego z biorcą • zapewnienie sobie gazu – Biorca zawsze przytrzymuje długi wąż ręką – Dawca płynie zawsze za biorcą
  32. 32. Sprawdzian wiedzy i omówienie Sesja teoretyczna
  33. 33. Sesja praktyczna – konfiguracja sprzętu PADI Sidemount Diver
  34. 34. Sesja praktyczna - konfiguracja • Uprząż i worek - dopasowanie • Butle – prawidłowa konfiguracja • Automaty – prawidłowa konfiguracja • System balastowy • Dodatkowe elementy (bojka, latarka, kask, itp.)
  35. 35. Zajęcia basenowe PADI Sidemount Diver
  36. 36. Na powierzchni na płytkiej stronie • Założenie butli • Prawidłowe wyważenie i dopasowanie uprzęży / butli • Zmiana automatów – przypomnij o regularnych zmianach
  37. 37. Zanurzenie 1 • Sprawdzenie ciśnienia – 2 butle • Zmiana automatów • Napełnianie / spuszczanie skrzydła • Prawidłowy trym • Płynięcie w trymie wykorzystując frog kick • Odnalezienie automatu (długi wąż) ze zmianą automatów • Odnalezienie automatu (długi wąż) • Zawiśnięcie w toni - 1 minuta (pozycja horyzontalna) • S-drill dawca / biorca - 15 metrów płynięcia – 1 opcja: dawca oddycha z długiego węża – 2 opcja: dawca oddycha z krótkiego węża • Zakręcenie zaworu ze zmianą automatu - 2 butle • Przystanek bezpieczeństwa – 3 minuty (okno 2 metry) • Wynurzenie • Zdjęcie i założenie butli na powierzchni na głębokiej stronie
  38. 38. Zanurzenie 2 • Frogkick – 24 metry • Helikopter – 180 stopni • Backkick • Płynięcie z 1 lub 2 butlami z przodu • Wynurzenie • Wyjście i wejście z butlami do wody
  39. 39. Nurkowania na wodzie otwartej PADI Sidemount Diver
  40. 40. Nurkowanie 1 • Sprawdzenie wyważenia kursantów • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • Sprawdzenie ciśnienia – 2 butle • Płynięcie w trymie wykorzystując frog kick – 24 metry • Odnalezienie automatu • Zakręcenie zaworu ze zmianą automatu - 2 butle • Wycieczka • Wynurzenie z przystankiem bezpieczeństwa • Holowanie nurka – na powierzchni
  41. 41. Nurkowanie 2 • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • S-drill dawca / biorca - 15 metrów płynięcia • Zawiśnięcie w toni - 1 minuta (pozycja horyzontalna) • Zakręcenie zaworu ze zmianą automatu – 1 butla do wyboru • Płynięcie z 1 lub 2 butlami z przodu • Wycieczka • Wynurzenie z przystankiem bezpieczeństwa
  42. 42. Nurkowanie 3 • Pamiętaj o regularnej zmianie automatów • Zanurzenie • S-drill dawca / biorca - 15 metrów płynięcia • Zawiśnięcie w toni - 1 minuta (pozycja horyzontalna) • Wycieczka • Wynurzenie z przystankiem bezpieczeństwa

