Soal 60 nomor TIK

1) Alat yang berfungsi memproses masukan yang diterima oleh komputer sehingga dihasilkan informasi yang sesuai dengan kebu...
9) Piranti berikut yang termasuk alat input adalah ... a) Monitor b) Printer c) Scanner d) Speaker 10) Berikut yang termas...
17) Istilah lain yang digunakan untuk e-mail adalah . . . . a) faksmile b) surat elektronik c) surat keterangan d) surat k...
25) Dalam suatu jaringan terdapat pola hubungan antarkomputer yang disebut . . . . a) protokol b) receiver c) transmitter ...
33) Cara lain untuk membuka dokumen baru adalah ... a) Ctrl+M b) Ctrl+W c) Ctrl+N d) Ctrl+F1 34) Dalam pengetikan, tombol ...
41) Kita dapat menerima berita secara rutin dari grup diskusi yang sering disebut juga …. a) chatting b) buletin c) e-mail...
49) Berikut ini yang mempengaruhi kecepatan akses sebuah ISP, kecuali. a) Bandwitch yang lebar b) Memiliki teknologi kompr...
56) Microsoft Excel adalah program aplikasi yang digunakan untuk ... a) mengolah kata b) mengolah data c) mengolah angka d...
64) Agar paragraf yang dibuat menjadi rata kanan kiri maka dapat diatur menggunakan menu dari paragraph, yaitu ……… a) Left...
Tugas TIK Membuat Soal Jawaban 70 Nomor Disusun Oleh : A. Abitzar Alghiffari Kelas IX A SMPN 1 Watampone
  1. 1. 1) Alat yang berfungsi memproses masukan yang diterima oleh komputer sehingga dihasilkan informasi yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan disebutalat .... a) input b) output c) process d) access 2) Processor terdiri atas dua bagian utama yaitu .... a) unit kendali dan unit skala b) unit kendali dan unit tidak terkendali c) unit kendali dan unir aritmetika d) unit aritmetika dan unit logika 3) Internet dapat didefinisikan sebagai .... a) gabungan beberapa topologi komputer. b) gabungan beberapa jaringan komputer. c) gabungan beberapa topologi komputer yang menggunakan protokol TCP/IP. d) gabungan jaringan komputer berskala dunia yang menggunakan protokol TCP/IP 4) Kegunaan intranet adalah .... a) dapat dipakai secara umum b) dapat menjaga kerahasiaan perusahaan tertentu c) memudahkan pengambilan data oleh orang lain d) merapihkan informasi 5) Perangkat Lunak komputer yang digunakan untuk pengolahan angka antara lain adalah .... a) Corel Draw b) MS.Word c) MS. Excel d) Lembar Kerja 6) Satuan yang digunakan untuk menyatakan laju transfer data adalah …. a) Bps b) Bandwidth c) Byte d) Biner 7) Model network yang menempatkan sebuah komputer sebagai pemberi servis bagi komputer lain disebut .... a) P2P b) Sharing Internet c) Client/ server d) FTP 8) Sistem penamaan alamat situs Internet, seperti www. google.com, disebut .... a) Host b) Nama domain c) IP address d) Protokol
  2. 2. 9) Piranti berikut yang termasuk alat input adalah ... a) Monitor b) Printer c) Scanner d) Speaker 10) Berikut yang termasuk contoh perangkat lunak sistem operasi adalah ... a) spreadsheet b) MS-Word c) Adobe Photoshop d) Windows 11) Salah satu keuntungan program pengolah kata adalah .... a) Pengerjaan lama akan tetapi hasilnya bagus b) Pengeditannya lebih mudah c) Perhitungan lebih cepat d) Hasil file lebih kecil 12) Nama program aplikasi yang berguna untuk pengolah kata adalah .... a) Microsoft Windows b) Microsoft Word c) Microsoft PowerPoint d) Microsoft Excel 13) Jika kamu ingin mendengarkan musik, kamu dapat menggunakan program ... a) Microsoft Word b) Adobe Acrobat c) Winamp d) Encharta 14) Tahapan pengolahan data yang benar adalah ... a) proses-alat keluaran b) proses-alat keluaran-proses c) alat keluaran-proses-alat masukan d) alat masukan-proses-alat keluaran 15) Memori yang dapatdiaksesolehprogrammeruntukdiambil isinyadandapatdiisi kembali adalah ... a) RAM b) ROM c) DVD d) Storage 16) Salah satu program pengolah video adalah ... a) Microsoft Video b) Adobe Premier c) Windows Draw d) Sql Server
  3. 3. 17) Istilah lain yang digunakan untuk e-mail adalah . . . . a) faksmile b) surat elektronik c) surat keterangan d) surat komunikasi 18) Kita dapat menerima berita secara rutin dari grup diskusi yang sering disebut juga . . . . a) chatting b) buletin c) e-mail d) mailinglist 19) Komputer yang digolongkan berdasarkan data yang diolahnya adalah ... a) komputer analog b) komputer special-purpose c) komputer portable d) personal computer 20) Langkah-langkah untuk mematikan komputer adalah ... a) klik Start – Program – pilih Shutdown – OK b) klik Start – Turn Off Computer – klik Turn Off c) tekan tombol Power dengan lama d) lepas langsung kabel listriknya 21) Persamaan Internet dan Intranet adalah .... a) menggunakan protokol TCP/IP. b) menggunakan Qmail c) ukurannya cukup besar d) menggunakan sebuah topologi 22) Memasukkan file ke dalam sebuah e-mail disebut .... a) Copy Paste b) Attachment c) Carbon Copy d) BCC 23) Manfaat yang dirasakan dengan menggunakan internet adalah . . . . a) tidak perlu lagi lembaga pendidikanformal b) bekerja lebih tepat waktu c) melatih kedisiplinan pekerja d) mudahnya mendapat informasi 24) Yang dimaksud dengan intranet adalah . . . . a) jaringan privat yang menggunakan protokol internet b) jaringan komputer yang tersebar c) internet yang digunakan secara personal d) jaringan komputer yang terbatas
  4. 4. 25) Dalam suatu jaringan terdapat pola hubungan antarkomputer yang disebut . . . . a) protokol b) receiver c) transmitter d) topologi 26) Layanan Internet yang digunakan untuk komunikasi dua arah secara online adalah .... a) Web b) FTP c) Chatting d) E-mail 27) Salah satu jenis kabel yang paling banyak digunakan pada LAN adalah a) RJ-11 b) RJ-45 c) Coaxial d) UTP 28) Satu byte setara dengan .... a) Satu bit b) Empat bit c) Delapan bit d) Enam belas bit 29) Contoh penulisan URL yang salah adalah .... a) http://www. google.com b) ftp://sunsite.edu c) http://iwan@yahoo.com d) telnet://127.0.0.1 30) Fasilitas pencarian informasi di Internet disebut .... a) Mail server b) Web server c) Search engine d) FTP server 31) Perangkat lunak berikut digunakan sebagai browser adalah.. a) Windows XP b) mIRC c) Microsoft outlook d) Internet explorer 32) Ciri-ciri ISP yang akan kita pilih di bawah ini, kecuali.. a) Memiliki backbone sendiri b) Akses yang cepat c) Memiliki proxy d) Biaya langganan yang mahal
  5. 5. 33) Cara lain untuk membuka dokumen baru adalah ... a) Ctrl+M b) Ctrl+W c) Ctrl+N d) Ctrl+F1 34) Dalam pengetikan, tombol backspace berguna untuk ... a) membuat paragraf baru b) berpindah ke awal baris c) menghapus satu karakter yang ada di sebelah kanan insertion point d) menghapus satu karakter yang ada di sebelah kiri insertion point 35) Nama domain yang digunakan untuk organisasi militer adalah…. a) Gov b) Net c) Mil d) Org 36) Yang dimaksud dengan dial-up adalah…. a) Jaringan utama/tulang punggung internet b) Program yang menyusun sebuah sistem atau sebuah aplikasi software c) Koneksi ke internet melalui modem dan saluran telepon d) Username dan password yang diperlukan untuk dapat mengakses fasilitas internet 37) Penemu World Wide Web adalah: a) Timothy Berners-Lee b) Mark Zuckerberg c) Bill Gates d) Gutenberg 38) Berikut ini merupakan contoh service Internet, kecuali .... a) E-mail b) Word c) FTP d) Gopher 39) Format penulisan alamat situs Internet disebut .... a) HTML b) XML c) URL d) PPT 40) Kepanjangan dari TCP/IP adalah.…. a) Transfer Control Protocol/ Internet Protocol b) Transmission Connect Protocol/Internet Protocol c) Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol d) Transfer Connect Protocol/Internet Protocol
  6. 6. 41) Kita dapat menerima berita secara rutin dari grup diskusi yang sering disebut juga …. a) chatting b) buletin c) e-mail d) mailinglist 42) Toolbar yang berisi Ikon New, Open, dan Save adalah toolbar …. a) Standard b) Formating c) Drawing d) Numbering 43) Aplikasi internet yang digunakan untuk mengirimkan surat dalam bentuk elektronik disebut: a) Email b) Ghoper c) WWW d) Telnet 44) Aplikasi internet yang memungkinkan pengambilan file dengan cepat adalah: a) WWW b) Milis c) Newsgroup d) FTP 45) Fitur dari sebuah ISP yang berhubungan dengan keamanan data adalah.. a) Memiliki backbone sendiri b) Akses yang cepat c) Memiliki proxy d) Biaya langganan yang mahal 46) Tiga syarat penting dalam membuat blog di bawah ini benar, kecuali: a) Punya email b) Memasukkan nama blog c) Memilih tempelate d) Memasukkan foto 47) Internet pada awalnya disebut dengan: a) Intranet b) Network c) Computer network d) ARPAnet 48) Berikut ini merupakan kelebihan internet, kecuali: a) Sumber informasi yang tidak terbatas b) Dapat mengirimkan informasi dengan cepat c) Sarana komunikasi yang murah d) Biaya aksesnya mahal
  7. 7. 49) Berikut ini yang mempengaruhi kecepatan akses sebuah ISP, kecuali. a) Bandwitch yang lebar b) Memiliki teknologi kompresi data c) Memiliki server proxy d) Memberikan layanan account email yang besar 50) Berikutb ini merupakan sifat-sifat email, kecuali.. a) Sarana komunikasi yang murah b) Dapat dikirim dengan cepat c) Panjang surat yang dikirim dibatasi d) Dapat menyertakan file-file 51) Sistem operasi adalah ... a) suatu program yang digunakan untuk mengolah data b) suatu program yang digunakan untuk mengolah gambar c) suatu program yang digunakan untuk menjalankan komputer d) suatu program yang digunakan untuk mengolah angka 52) Sistem operasi mempunyai beberapa fungsi utama, kecuali... a) manajemen sumber daya b) manajemen data c) manajemen gugus tugas d) manajemen listrik 53) Alat keluaran yang menghasilkan cetakan pada kertas sebagai medianya disebut ... a) monitor b) printer c) memori d) print sheet 54) Perhatikan langkah-langkah di bawah ini : . Blokbeberapasel . KlikMenuEdit . KlikClear . KlikAll Langkah-langkah tersebut akan .... a) menghapus isi sel b) mengcopy isi sel c) memformat sel d) mengedit halaman kerja 55) Di bawah ini adalah keuntungan memakai program aplikasi pengolah kata, kecuali ... a) Tulisan atau naskah yang ditulis memakai program ini akan tersusun rapi b) Tulisan tersebut dapat dikoreksi setiap saat jika terdapat kesalahan c) Huruf yang digunakan beragam d) Hasil tulisan tidak dapat disimpan dikomputer
  8. 8. 56) Microsoft Excel adalah program aplikasi yang digunakan untuk ... a) mengolah kata b) mengolah data c) mengolah angka d) mengolah gambar 57) Salah satu program pengolah video adalah ... a) Microsoft Video b) Adobe Premier c) Windows Draw d) Sql Server 58) Pada tampilan window Microsoft Word, ikon atau menu yang menampilkan nama dokumen yang sedang dibuka adalah ... a) title bar b) toolbar quick acces c) ribbon d) scroll bars 59) Negara pengguna Internet terbesar di dunia adalah: a) China b) Jepang c) India d) Amerika Serikat 60) Perangkat Lunak terdiri atas dua bagian, yaitu .... a) Sistem Operasi dan aplikasi b) Windows dan Linux c) Sistem Aplikasi dan Windows d) Sistem pemrograman dan windows 61) Menu yang memuat perintah Replace adalah .... a) Format b) Edit c) Tools d) Insert 62) Bagian yang berisi menu-menu pada program Microsoft Word disebut .... a) Menu Edit b) Menu Bar c) Menu Start d) Menu File 63) Kata “komputer” berasal dari bahasa latin “computare” yang berarti ……… a) Menghitung b) Menggambar c) Menulis d) Mengkopi
  9. 9. 64) Agar paragraf yang dibuat menjadi rata kanan kiri maka dapat diatur menggunakan menu dari paragraph, yaitu ……… a) Left b) Right c) Justified d) Centered 65) IRC adalah salah satu layanan Internet yang digunakan untuk .... a) Mengirim e-mail b) Melakukan upload fi le c) Mengunjungi situs d) Berbicara secara langsung (online) melalui tulisan 66) Outlook Express merupakan sebuah aplikasi yang digunakan untuk .... a) Melakukan download fi le b) Menelusuri situs c) Chatting d) Membaca dan menulis e-mail 67) Fasilitas yang digunakan untuk menyimpan e-mail address disebut .... a) Bookmark b) Subject c) CC d) Address Book atau Contact 68) Sebelumdicetak di atas kertas, dokumen dapat kita lihat pada layar monitor melalui fasilitas ……… a) Print priview b) Save as c) Print d) Page Setup 69) Jaringan komputer yang terbatas untuk area kecil, seperti pada lingkungan perkantoran di sebuah gedung, sekolah atau kampus disebut ……… a) System Area Network (SAN) b) Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) c) Wide Area Network (WAN) d) Local Area Network (LAN) 70) Ada beberapa teknik penyaluran sinyal yang digunakan, di antaranya adalah teknik penyaluran dengan mengunakan sinyal analog yang biasa disebut dengan istilah ……… a) Broadcast b) Multicast c) Broadband d) Baseband
  10. 10. Tugas TIK Membuat Soal Jawaban 70 Nomor Disusun Oleh : A. Abitzar Alghiffari Kelas IX A SMPN 1 Watampone

