Lecture- 01 Introduction to Jurisprudence
Does it have any significance in law? ❖ Educational value ❖ Grammar of law ❖ Eye of law ❖ Provides a guidelines to the jud...
Kinds of Law ❑ General Law: Statute, Equity, Common ❑ Special Law: Foreign, Martial, Conventional etc. According to Salmon...
Types of law in details ❖ Imperative law: Command enforced by superior authority to obedient people. ❖ Scientific law: Not...
Continued… ✓ International law: Some rules followed by nations when dealing with each other. Customary law & conventional ...
Sources of Law This photo is taken from web source.
This document lays down the fundamental concept including types of law, sources of law, importance of studying jurisprudence etc.

  1. 1. Lecture- 01 Introduction to Jurisprudence
  2. 2. ❑ http://kuklawnotes.blogspot.com/p/jurisprudence-1- what-is-administration.html At a glance, An overview about Jurisprudence ❑ https://study.com/academy/lesson/natural-law-theory- definition-ethics-examples.html Question Pattern Regarding the chapter
  3. 3. ❑jurisprudence is the study and systematic arrangement of the general principles of law. -Keeton ❑jurisprudence is the science of the first principles of civil law. -Salmond ❑jurisprudence is the philosophy of positive law. -Austin ❑Jurisprudence is the formal science of positive law. -Holland
  4. 4. Does it have any significance in law? ❖ Educational value ❖ Grammar of law ❖ Eye of law ❖ Provides a guidelines to the judges and the lawyers ❖ Sharpens their legal knowledge ❖ Makes law interpretation easy ❖ Essential in understanding law ❖ Aiding legislators to play a vital role in law making.
  5. 5. Kinds of Law ❑ General Law: Statute, Equity, Common ❑ Special Law: Foreign, Martial, Conventional etc. According to Salmond, ❖ Imperative law Scientific law ❖ Natural law Conventional law ❖ Customary law Technical law ❖ International law Civil law Imperative law has 2 kinds. 1. Divine & 2. Human law Civil law has 2 kinds. 1. Private 2. Public Public law has 3 kinds. 1. Constitutional 2. Criminal 3. Administrative
  6. 6. Types of law in details ❖ Imperative law: Command enforced by superior authority to obedient people. ❖ Scientific law: Not to be created by men & can’t be changed by them. ❖ Technical law: Consisting of Principles and rules for the attainment of certain ends, e.g. laws of health, architecture, style, music etc. ❖ Natural law: Principles of natural right & wrong, natural justice or morality etc. ❖ Conventional law: Some rules agreed upon & followed by the concerned parties to regulate their mutual conduct. A form of special law, though agreement. ❖ Customary law: Rules of custom habitually followed by majority people. “Any rule of action actually observed by men”. -Salmond
  7. 7. Continued… ✓ International law: Some rules followed by nations when dealing with each other. Customary law & conventional rules considered by civilized States ….. ✓ Civil law: Law of the states regarding the land. “The law of the state or the law of the land, the law of lawyers and the law of courts.” -Salmond ✓ Common law: Some unwritten laws on legal precedents established by the courts. Common-law system evolved from a British tradition during the 17th- and 18th-century colonial period. Found in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom etc.
  8. 8. Sources of Law This photo is taken from web source.
