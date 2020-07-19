Successfully reported this slideshow.
Death of partner
  1. 1. Death of partner
  2. 2. Death of partner  For a partnership which comprises of more than 2 partners , financial date associated with the death of a partners determine. This date incorporates the inclination (disposition) of the interest of the dead partner and distribution of shares of profits or losses to the dead.  According to the Indian partnership Act, 1932. under a contract between the partners of the enterprise is not dissolved by the death of a partner, the estate of a dead partner is not responsible for any act of the enterprise done after his death.
  3. 3. The according treatment in the occurrence of death of a partner is :  Similar to that , when a partner retires and that in case of decreased partner his belonging is transferred to his legal enforcers and settled in a similar way as that of the partner who retires  However , there is one primary distinction , the retirement usually takes place during the closure of an accounting period or financial year, the death of a partner may take place any time  Therefore, in the case of a partner, his right shall also incorporate his share of gains or loss, interest on drawings interest on capital from the last date of the balance sheet to the date of his death of these the main issue associates to the computation of profits for a moderate period
  4. 4. Conti…  Since , it is contemplated burdensome to close the books and outline final a/c , for the period , the dead partner’s share of profit may be computed on the ground of previous year’s gain or on the base of sales.
  5. 5. Treatments done in accounting books on the death of a partner (1)Linking death of a partner with retirement of a partner  common accounting treatment in case of death of a partner: (a) partners’ capital balance (b) existing goodwill (c) partner’s share in the present value of firm’s goodwill (d) Revaluation profit or loss (e) Reserves, surplus and fictitious assets (f) Drawings made by the partner (g) Asset / liability taken over by a partner (h) partner’s loan given on assets side or liabilities side
  6. 6. Conti… (2) Special accounting treatments required in case of death of a partner only:  Salary/commission to a partner: (a) monthly salary x time period (b) commission as per the agreement for this period only (if any). (time period = period from the date of last balance sheet to the date of death)  Interest on capital: (a) capital balance as per the last balance sheet x rate of int. /100x time period/12
  7. 7.  Interest on Drawings: We’ll use the rules of Interest on Drawings learned earlier and of course, keep in mind the ‘Time Period’.  Interest on Loan Amount of Loan as per the last Balance Sheet x Rate o Int./100x Time Period/12  Share in current year’s Profits i. To compute the deceased partner’s share in estimated profits there are following two approaches/basis: ii. Time Basis – Under this approach his profit share for the current year is computed on the basis of last year’s profit or last few years’ average profits. iii. Formula – last year’s profits x time period/12 x deceased partner’s share
  8. 8. Or Average Profits x Time Period/12 x Deceased Partner’s Share  Turnover Basis– In this case, his profit share for the current year is estimated using last year’s sales and last year’s profits.  Formula: Step 1. Compute Profits % of last year: Last Year’s Profit/Last Year’s Sales x100  Step 2. Firm’s estimated profit till the date of death: Current Year’s Sales up to the date of death x Profit %  Step 3. Decease Partner’s share Firm’s Profit as per Step 2 x Deceased Partner’s ratio
  9. 9. Dissolution of Partnership: Dissolution of partnership firm is a process in which relationship between partners of firm is dissolved or terminated. If a relationship between all the partners of firm is dissolved then it is known as dissolution of firm. In case of dissolution of partnership of firm, the firm ceases to exist. Modes of Dissolution of a Partnership firm: Dissolution by Notice If the partnership business is at will, any one partner can, through a simple and advanced notice, dissolve a partnership. The notice should specify the date on which the dissolution comes into force. Such a dissolution can be initiated by any individual partner after proper notice is issued. Case : Banarsi Das Vs Kanshi Ram , AIR (1963)
  10. 10. Dissolution Due to Contingencies There are certain situations wherein the partnership firm can be dissolved: ◦ On account of the end of a project/ endeavour where the formation of the firm undertakes. ◦ By the death of a partner. ◦ By the adjudication of a partner as an insolvent or one or more partners. ◦ By the expiry of a partnership period. Some firms are started with a clear view of the tenure for which the partnership will exist. Such partnerships will, naturally, come to an end once the period of partnership is complete. The contingencies may vary depending upon the clauses specified in the agreement prepared at the time of forming the partnership. The agreement should specify the terms on which the dissolution may take place under such circumstances.
  11. 11. Compulsory Dissolution Certain occurrences can make the dissolution of a firm compulsory. For example, by the occurrence of any event judged as illegal and thus, making it difficult for the partnership firm to continue its tenure Dissolution by Court A partnership business involves working with various individuals at a time. Even if they are friends and relatives, there are instances where one or more partner may find it not suitable for him or her under circumstances to continue. In these cases, the court may also dissolve the firm. Let us look at some of the reasons why or how the partnership firms can be dissolved through court cases. Do note, however, that for this to be possible, the partnership deed should be registered. Case: whitwell VS Arthur , 35 beav .140
  12. 12. Due to Mental Instability  When a partner becomes mentally unstable/incapacitated  A business venture cannot proceed in case a partner is unable to deal with the pressures of the job at hand because of mental instability. In such instances, the other partner can file a case to dissolve the partnership firm.  Illness or incapacity of a partner due to medical or any other reasons can also result in dissolution of partnership through a court case. The partner, other than the one mentally unstable, needs to file the request for dissolution of partnership through the court. Due to Misconduct  The other reason for dissolution by the court is misconduct. Any partner/partners in the partnership misbehaving with others or not heeding to the signed agreement of the partnership will find themselves ousted by their partners through a court case.  The agreement that the partner’s sign is a legally binding one, and any partner who misses out on any particular clause, and even after giving warnings, are not heeding to it, might face the court. The dissolution of the partnership firm may take place through court interference in such instances.
  13. 13. Consequences of Dissolution: Continuing Authority of Partners The partners need to wind up the business. For this, they need to carry out some functions, perform some acts etc. The partners will continue to have the authority to perform such acts as necessary. And the firm is bound by these actions of the partners. Insolvent partners, partners of unsound mind etc. are the exceptions here. Continuing Liabilities of Partners Public notice of the dissolution of the firm has to be given by the firm. If such a notice is not given, all the partners continue to be liable for the actions of the other partners with respect to the firm. ◦ Right to Return of Premium In certain cases, a partner has to pay a premium to the partners to be introduced in the firm. But if a partnership for a fixed term is terminated before the fixed period then the partner can demand that a proportionate portion of this premium be paid back to him. This will not apply if: ◦ The dissolution was by mutual consent ◦ Caused by the misconduct of the partner that paid the premium
  14. 14.  Settlement of Accounts  Section 48 deals with the settlement of accounts after the dissolution of the partnership firm. Let us see the rules,  The losses of the firm and the deficiencies of the capital will be first paid out, particularly from undistributed profits. If these fall short, then we shall utilize capital accounts and lastly, the partners will contribute the funds in their share profit ratios.   The assets of the firm and the contributions of the partners will be applied in the following order, ◦ Payment to creditors (outside creditors only) ◦ Repayment of Loans and advances of partners ◦ Payment of partner’s capital accounts ◦ Then divide remaining profits in the profit-sharing ratio
  15. 15.  If one of the partners is insolvent, then the settlement is done in the following way as per the case study of Garner vs. Murray   Solvent partners contribute their share of the deficiency if any  The assets of the firm are distributed only amongst the solvent partners  The deficiency of the insolvent partner is distributed among the solvent partner, specifically in their capital ratios

