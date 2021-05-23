Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP 1522 PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN DALAM ISLAM N A M A : A H M A D E Z Z U D I N B I N Z A K A R I A H N O M A T R I K : A 1 6 7 ...
PENGENALAN PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL Pembangunan sosial menurut (Midgley, 2005) adalah suatu proses perubahan sosial yang tersusu...
AMALAN TERBAIK DALAM PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL MASJID DALAM MEMBENTUK PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL
DEFINISI MASJID  Menurut Kamus Dewan Edisi Keempat, masjid merupakan rumah ibadat bagi orang Islam dan merupakan kawasan ...
AL-QUR’AN : َّ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬ َّ‫و‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ‫اّلِل‬ َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ۡ ‫و‬ُ‫ع‬ۡ‫د‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫َل‬َ‫ف‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ ‫ّلِل‬ َ‫د‬ ِ‫ج‬ٰ‫س‬َ‫م‬ۡ‫ال‬ ...
FUNGSI MASJID PADA ZAMAN AWAL ISLAM 1. Pusat Ibadah  Pusat membina tarbiyah dan kesatuan umat Islam.  Pusat pendidikan. ...
FUNGSI MASJID PADA ZAMAN KINI 1. Pusat Ibadah 2. Pusat Pembelajaran Islam  Terutama sebagai pusat pembelajaran ilmu fardh...
KESIMPULAN  Penampilan dan isi masjid mencerminkan hubungan manusia dengan Allah dan hubungan antara manusia dengan manus...
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH
Environment
27 views
May. 23, 2021

Lmcp 1522 Pembangunan Mapan Dalam Islam

Nama : Ahmad Ezzudin bin Zakariah
No Matrik : A167810
Tugasan : Amalan Terbaik Dalam Pembangunan Sosial

Lmcp 1522 Pembangunan Mapan Dalam Islam

