La normatividad y el derecho

Normas del derecho

La normatividad y el derecho

  1. 1. 1.1 La normatividad. Se refiere a los principios enunciados,preceptos leyes y reglas,idealizados por el hombre desde el inicio de la civilizacion humana para procurar una equilibrada convivencia.
  2. 2. 1.2 Clasificacion  1.2.1.Normas Fisico Naturales. Se refieren a la naturaleza ,se rige por las leyes fisicas en las cuales nada tiene que ver la voluntad del hombre son invariables,fatales,eternas e involuntarias . Existen desde siempre y para siempre ; ejemplo un tornado , un huracan , una erupcion volcanica.
  3. 3. Reglas tecnicas  1.2.2.Normas Juridicas Sociales y reglas tecnicas. Son variables ,exigen constantes cambios , ordena dirigir la conducta en un sentido pero bien puede ocurrir lo contrario, porque los actos humanos no se pueden realizar sin la voluntad de quien los ejecuta .
  4. 4. 1.3.Disciplinas en las que se ubican las distintas clases de normas  Ciencias Naturales.- Se refiere a los conocimientos alcanzados por el hombre sobre el universo.  El arte.- conforme al resultado que se obtiene. La etica.- Las normas eticas miran la bondad o maldad de la persona que ejecuta la accion y tiene un caracter imperativo, ya que su incumplimiento causa un desequilibrio en el orden social que rige las relaciones humanas.
  5. 5. Ordenes normativos de la conducta . Religion y derecho:creencias religiosa,origen divino,principios juridicas surgieron del hombre ; ambos parten del libre albendrio y quien las viola queda sujeto a sanciones; ultraterreno y espiritual; sanciones materiales.

