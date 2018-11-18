Proj matematic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Projekt ne matematike Punoi: Regisa Daka
Grupi I pare: Tema:Algjebra Pjestaret e grupit:  Melisa Velia(kryetare grupit)  Regisa Daka  Rovina Shkembi  Ronaldo Q...
• Puna e anetareve: 1)Melisa-Detyra e zgjedhur prej saj eshte “Drejtezat dhe rrathet”. 2)Regisa-Detyra e zgjedhur prej saj...
• Grupi I dyte: Tema:Polinomet dhe teorema binomiale. Pjestaret e grupit:  Anastasia Kokthi(Kryetare grupi)  Denis Flati...
• Puna e anetareve: 1)Anastasia+Shqiponja kane zgjedhur si detyre:”Zgjidhjen e problemes”. 2)Zela-Ka zgjedhur si detyre:”P...
Trigonometria Cfare eshte trigonometria ? Cfare jane funksionet trigonometrike ? Cfare jane indentitetet trigonometrike ? ...
  6. 6. Trigonometria Cfare eshte trigonometria ? Cfare jane funksionet trigonometrike ? Cfare jane indentitetet trigonometrike ? Cilat jane perdorimet e trigonometrise ne jeten e perditshme? Koncepti I sinus,kosinus dhe tagent

