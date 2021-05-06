Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !...
Author : Judith C. Hochman ● Pages : 304 pages ● Publisher : Jossey-Bass ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 1119364914 ● ISBN-13...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Gra...
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
6 views
May. 06, 2021

READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades

READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades

  1. 1. READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades
  2. 2. Author : Judith C. Hochman ● Pages : 304 pages ● Publisher : Jossey-Bass ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 1119364914 ● ISBN-13 : 9781119364917 ● Description Why You Need a Writing Revolution in Your Classroom and How to Lead ItIn recent years, with the advent of the Common Core, teachers at almost all grade levels have been expected to have students write not just narratives but also informative and argumentative essays. To date, there's been little reliable research-backed guidance on how to teach students those skills. The writing standards in the Common Core or similar state standards tell teachers where their students should end up, but what teachers really need is a road map that tells them how to get there. The Writing Revolution (TWR) offers just such a road map. It provides a clear, coherent, evidence-based method of instruction that you can use no matter what subject or grade level you teach. This method, also known as the Hochman Method, has demonstrated, over and over, that it can turn weak writers into strong communicators by focusing on specific techniques that match their individual needs and provides them with targeted feedback. Insurmountable as the challenges faced by many students may seem, TWR can make a dramatic difference. You will learn how to help your students:? Identify comprehension gaps? Boost reading comprehension? Improve organizational and study skills? Enhance speaking abilities? Develop analytical capabilitiesTWR is as much a method of teaching content as it is a method of teaching writing. There's no separate writing block and no separate writing curriculum. Instead, teachers of all subjects adapt the TWR strategies and activities to their preexisting curriculum and weave them into their content instruction. But perhaps what's most revolutionary about the TWR method is that it takes the mystery out of learning to write well. The TWR method lets students in on the secret. It breaks the writing process down into manageable chunks and then has students practice the chunks they need, repeatedly, while also learning content. Using these easy to follow and proven steps, YOU CAN MAKE THE DIFFERENCE READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! READ The Writing Revolution: A Guide to Advancing Thinking Through Writing in All Subjects and Grades
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×