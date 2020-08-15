Science -The Reproductive System

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Reproductive System
  1. 1. The Reproductive System
  2. 2. The reproductive system is a collection of internal and external organs — in both males and females — that work together for the purpose of procreating.
  3. 3. Uterus – is a hollow muscular organ located in the female pelvis between the bladder and rectum. Ovary – an organ that produces an ovum, when released this travels down the fallopian tube into the uterus where it may become fertilized by a sperm. Fallopian Tube – transport the egg from the ovary to the uterus (the womb). It have a small hair-like projections called cilia on the cells of the lining.
  4. 4. Fimbriae – (fimbria, singular)is a fringe of tissues around the ostium of the fallopian tube , in the direction of the ovary. Cervix – is a cylinder-shaped neck of a tissue that connects the vagina and the uterus. Vagina – is an elastic, muscular canal with a soft, flexible lining which provides lubrication and sensation, it connects the uterus to the outside world.
  5. 5. Embrio/Embryo – an unborn offspring in the process of development. In particular a human offspring during the period of second to the eight week after fertilization before it can be called as fetus. Endometrium – is the innermost lining of a uterus, during the menstrual cycle it grows to a thick, blood vessel rich glandular tissue layer. Perimetrium- is the outer serosa layer of the uterus.
  6. 6. Myometrium – is the middle layer of the uterine wall, consisting mainly of a uterine smooth muscle cells that supports stromal and vascular tissue Ovarian Ligament - is a fibrous ligament that connects the ovary to the lateral surface of the uterus. Uterine Fundus - is the top part of the uterus that is across from the cervix (the opening of the uterus).
  7. 7. Cervical Canal is the spindle-shaped, flattened canal of the cervix, the neck of the uterus.
  8. 8. Ureter - is a tube that carries urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. Urinary bladder or simply bladder is a hollow muscular organ in humans and vertebrates that collects and stores urine from the kidneys before disposal by urination. Prostate gland is a male reproductive organ whose main function is to secrete prostate fluid, one of the components of semen. The muscles of the prostate gland also help propel this seminal fluid into the urethra during ejaculation .
  9. 9. Scrotum - a pouch of skin containing the testicles. Testicle or testis is the male reproductive gland or gonad in all animals, including humans. It is homologous to the female ovary. The functions of the testes are to produce both sperm and androgens, primarily testosterone. Urethra is a thin, fibromuscular tube that begins at the lower opening of the bladder and extends through the pelvic and urogenital diaphragms to the outside of the body, called the external urethral orifice.
  10. 10. Ductus deferens, also known as the vas deferens, is a tiny muscular tube in the male reproductive system that carries sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct. Seminal vesicles are a pair of simple tubular glands posteroinferior to the urinary bladder of some male mammals play a major role in the production of semen Semen is the fluid produced by the male reproductive system to carry sperm.

