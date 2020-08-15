English-Nouns

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  N O U N S M S . Z Y N I C A M H O R I E N M A R C O S O
  2. 2. Nouns Nouns are simply the names we give to everything around us, whether it be a person, an event, a place or an object, etc. Every name used to define something is a noun. E.g. : Amsterdam, Anita, Blackberry, honesty, Browny
  3. 3. Proper Nouns Proper nouns are the names of specific people and places. These nouns also refer to the names of the days of weeks and months, and also the various names for religions, organizations, institutions, etc. Proper nouns basically refer to the names that are specific to that noun. These nouns are always capitalized as they need to be distinct from other nouns.
  4. 4. Proper Nouns •William Shakespeare was a playwright. : Proper noun that is the name of a specific person. •I will be visiting New York next month. : Proper noun that is the name of a specific place. •Everyone dislikes Monday mornings. : The names of days are proper nouns. •The holy book of Islam is the Koran. : Name of religion and religious text.
  5. 5. Common Nouns Common Noun are the nouns that are used to represent a general category of people, places or things. They are capitalized only when they are at the beginning of a sentence. Common Nouns don’t refer to something specific rather they are a general term used for every noun of a particular kind or type.
  6. 6. Abstract Nouns Abstract Nouns are the names of things that we cannot perceive through our five senses of touching, smelling, seeing, hearing and tasting. These nouns can also refer to medical conditions related to the mind and are also used to express thoughts.
  7. 7. Abstract Nouns •She screamed with great delight.: Delight is an abstract noun as it tells about the state of a person’s mind and any actual physical thing. •His bravery in the war won him a medal.: The abstract noun bravery is used to name the motivation behind certain actions made by people. •One should learn to be as independent as possible.: Here, independent describes a state or a way of being, hence it is an abstract noun.
  8. 8. Countable Nouns Countable Nouns that fall under this category are the ones that have both singular and plural forms. They can be counted either relatively or completely, and form plurals to associate with plural verbs in a sentence. They can also be expressed in numerical terms.
  9. 9. Countable Nouns •I need to buy four new suitcases for my trip.: Suitcase (s) is a countable noun as adding ‘s’ to it makes it plural. •Does anyone want some oranges?: Here some is being used to count the noun orange(s). •She had a pet dog. : Dog is also a countable noun as its plural is dogs.
  10. 10. Uncountable Nouns Uncountable Nouns are the exact opposite of Countable Nouns. These nouns are the names of things that cannot be counted and have only a singular form. These nouns use singular verbs in a sentence.
  11. 11. Uncountable Nouns •Is 250gms of sugar enough? : Here, sugar is an uncountable noun as sugar itself cannot be counted. It can only be weighed. •He always answers questions with honesty. : Honesty is an uncountable noun as it has no plural and cannot be counted in physical terms either.

