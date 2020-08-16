Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Miss Zynica Mhorien Marcoso
A conjunction is a word which connects two words or clauses or sentences and shows the relation between them. They are use...
These conjunctions are used to link or join two words or phrases that are equally important and complete in terms of gramm...
 I told her to leave, for I was very tired. There were ten or twelve people in the room. The bowl of squid eyeball stew...
These conjunctions are used to join an independent and complete clause with a dependent clause that relies on the main cla...
 I have great/the greatest respect for his ideas, although I don’t agree with them.  The lion is not so fierce as he is ...
Correlative Conjunctions are simply pairs of conjunctions used in a sentence to join different words or groups of words in...
Questions?
EnglI Conjunctions
EnglI Conjunctions
EnglI Conjunctions
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EnglI Conjunctions

41 views

Published on

Conjuntions

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EnglI Conjunctions

  1. 1. Miss Zynica Mhorien Marcoso
  2. 2. A conjunction is a word which connects two words or clauses or sentences and shows the relation between them. They are used to avoid making the text seem like bullet points and to make the text flow. For examples: •Jai saw a dog on the road. He decided to adopt the dog. Jai brought the dog home. •Jai saw a dog on the road and decided to adopt the dog, so he brought the dog home.
  3. 3. These conjunctions are used to link or join two words or phrases that are equally important and complete in terms of grammar when compared with each other. Coordinating Conjunctions Examples: There are seven main coordinating conjunctions: For, And, Nor, But, Or, Yet, So
  4. 4.  I told her to leave, for I was very tired. There were ten or twelve people in the room. The bowl of squid eyeball stew is hot and delicious. Her advice seems strange, yet I believe she’s right. We can neither change nor improve it. You may delay, but time will not. As you make your bed, so you must lie upon it.
  5. 5. These conjunctions are used to join an independent and complete clause with a dependent clause that relies on the main clause for meaning and relevance. The dependent clause cannot exist on its own as a sentence and often does not make sense without the main clause.
  6. 6.  I have great/the greatest respect for his ideas, although I don’t agree with them.  The lion is not so fierce as he is painted.  Don’t cry out before you are hurt.  Once I’ve found somewhere to live I’ll send you my address.
  7. 7. Correlative Conjunctions are simply pairs of conjunctions used in a sentence to join different words or groups of words in a sentence together. For examples: Both the shoes and the dress were completely overpriced. Either her parents or she is invited to the party tonight. Neither I nor you are right. She is not only beautiful but also intelligent.
  8. 8. Questions?

×