[DOWNLOAD] PDF Dig: Peek a Flap

Author : Jaye Garnett

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Jaye Garnett ( 10? )

Link Download : https://novvdert.blogspot.com/?book=168052299X



Synnopsis :

Explore all kinds of busy construction sites! Each scene features a pair of lift-a-flaps with peek-a-boo surprises. Inside the flaps, you'll find additional tidbits about construction work.

