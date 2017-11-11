Beyond Belief Download Audiobooks Free

Download Beyond Belief| Best Audiobook A Stolen Life: A Memoir is the widely anticipated memoir of Karrine Steffans, the o...
Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  A Stolen Life: A Memoir is the widely anticipated memoir of Karrine Steffans, the once-sought-after sexy siren who appeared in the music videos of multiplatinum hip hop artists such as Jay-Z, R. Kelly, and LL Cool J. A top-paid video dancer, Karrine transitioned to film when acclaimed director F. Gary Gray picked her to costar in his film A Man Apart, starring Vin Diesel. But the movie and music video sets, swanky Miami and New York restaurants, and trysts with the celebrities featured in the pages of People and In Touch magazines only skim the surface of Karrine's life. This memoir -- part tell-all, part cautionary tale -- shows how Karrine came to be the confidante of so many, why she kept their secrets, and how she found herself in Hollywood after a life marked by physical abuse, rape, and drugs -- all before she was twenty-six. By sharing her emotionally charged story, she hopes to shed light on an otherwise romanticized industry.
