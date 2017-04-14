JURISDIÇÃO Unidade II
 Funções do Estado: Com o passar dos anos as relações de comando sofreram diversas modificações que influenciaram no surg...
O Legislativo (legislação) estabelece normas que regem a sociedade. Cabe a ele criar leis em cada uma das três esferas e f...
O Executivo (administração) é responsável pela administração dos interesses públicos, sempre de acordo com nossa Carta Mag...
Já o Judiciário (jurisdição) possui duas tarefas principais, a primeira é a de controle de constitucionalidade, ou seja, é...
A divisão desses Poderes é crucial para a formação de uma sociedade preocupada com as relações de comando, pois sem esse d...
Não se pode esquecer que o Poder do Estado é uno e indivisível. Cada um desses órgãos, no exercício de suas funções, exerc...
 CONCEITO DE JURISDIÇÃO: A jurisdição difere da legislação, porque consiste em pacificar situações conflituais apresentad...
Quanto à atividade administrativa, não há dúvida de que também através dela o Estado cumpre a lei, mas a diferença entre a...
A jurisdição é uma das funções do Estado, mediante a qual este se substitui aos titulares dos interesses em conflito para,...
A jurisdição é uma das funções do Estado e também monopólio estatal; é, ao mesmo tempo, poder, função e atividade. Como po...
 CARACTERÍSTICAS DA JURISDIÇÃO: Indicados por Chiovenda. A - caráter substitutivo: Exercendo a jurisdição, o Estado subst...
B - escopo jurídico de atuação do direito: Ao criar a jurisdição no quadro de suas instituições, visou o Estado a garantir...
C – lide: A existência da lide é uma característica constante na atividade jurisdicional, quando se trata de pretensões in...
E – definitividade: Os atos jurisdicionais são suscetíveis de se tornar imutáveis, não podendo ser revistos ou modificados...
 PRINCÍPIOS INERENTES À JURISDIÇÃO: O princípio da investidura corresponde à idéia de que a jurisdição só será exercida p...
O princípio da aderência ao território manifesta-se, em primeiro lugar, a limitação da própria soberania nacional ao terri...
O princípio da indelegabilidade aponta que é vedado a qualquer dos Poderes delegar atribuições. A Constituição fixa o cont...
O princípio da inevitabilidade significa que a autoridade dos órgãos jurisdicionais, sendo uma emanação do próprio poder e...
O princípio do juiz natural, relacionado com o anterior, assegura que ninguém pode ser privado do julgamento por juiz inde...
 UNIDADE DA JURISDIÇÃO (divisão?) A jurisdição, como expressão do poder estatal soberano, a rigor não comporta divisões, ...
A doutrina, porém, fazendo embora tais ressalvas, costuma falar em espécies de jurisdição, como se esta comportasse classi...
Jurisdição penal ou civil: A atividade jurisdicional é exercida tendo por objeto uma pretensão que varia de natureza confo...
Jurisdição especial ou comum: Os vários organismos judiciários são instituídos pela Constituição Federal, constituindo cad...
Jurisdição superior o inferior: É natural o inconformismo do ser humano perante decisões desfavoráveis. Por isso, em geral...
JURISDIÇÃO COMUM ESPECIAL ESTADUAL FEDERAL ELEITORAL TRABALHISTA MILITAR
 JURISDIÇÃO VOLUNTÁRIA E CONTENCIOSA: A jurisdição civil, compreende, segundo o art. 1º do CPC, a jurisdição contenciosa ...
a) EXISTÊNCIA DE PARTES: Nas lides pressupõem-se dois sujeitos, um ativo e um passivo. Autor – aquele que, formulando uma ...
Contestar é uma obrigação ou um ônus jurídico? Para o professor Antunes Varela a contestação é um ônus jurídico. 1ª porque...
c) AS DECISÕES PRODUZEM COISA JULGADA: Como a finalidade da Jurisdição é assegurar a paz jurídica, a decisão pela qual o ó...
Diferentemente do que acontece na jurisdição contenciosa, porque há a lide; aqui, na jurisdição voluntária ou graciosa, NÃ...
Competência
Conceito: São inúmeros os processos que podem ser instaurados em decorrência dos conflitos interindividuais que surgem em ...
Critérios de fixação da Competência: 1º Na analise de fixação da competência, uma primeira questão a ser abordada é a cham...
A competência é fixada no momento da propositura da ação, pelas regras vigente nesta data, pouco importando a alteração de...
critério objetivo: leva em consideração elementos externos da lide: a natureza da causa, o valor da causa e a condição das...
c) Conforme a qualidade das partes (em razão da pessoa) – Regra geral, a qualidade dos sujeitos não influi na fixação da c...
OBS: crimes de responsabilidade: LEI Nº 1.079, DE 10 DE ABRIL DE 1950.
critério funcional: A competência é determinada de acordo com as atribuições que os organismos judiciários exercem no mesm...
Plano horizontal e no plano vertical: a) No plano horizontal – no mesmo grau de jurisdição – é a hipótese em que vários ju...
Há também a hipótese do critério funcional entre processos diferentes, quando todos eles são ligados a uma mesma pretensão...
critério territorial: a distribuição da competência, se faz em razão de aspectos ligados, exclusivamente, a posição geográ...
O art. 96 CPC fixa a competência do foro do último domicilio no Brasil do autor da herança para inventário e partilha de s...
Procedimentos para determinar, no caso concerto, o juízo competente: Para Alexandre Câmara tal processo de divide em três ...
EX. Fulano deseja demandar em face de Beltrano, visto um acidente automobilístico ocorrido na cidade de Linhares/ES. Busca...
Incompetência absoluta e relativa: Entre os critérios que determinam a competência, alguns são considerados de ordem públi...
Causas de modificação da competência: Sendo criados com o fim de proteger o interesse das partes, os critérios relativos d...
Sendo conexas duas ou mais ações, e tendo sido propostas em juízos diferentes, poderão ser reunidas para julgamento conjun...
A reunião do processo é obrigatória? Art. 105 CPC. Para Alexandre Câmara a reunião não é sempre obrigatória, mas tão somen...
As consequências da continência são as mesmas da conexão. Assim sendo, havendo continência entre duas ou mais ações, e ten...
Vontade e inércia: são causas voluntárias para a prorrogação da competência. Vontade (expressa): a vontade das partes de m...
Declaração de Incompetência: Arts. 112 e seguintes, regulam a declaração de incompetência do juízo.  Declaração de incomp...
 Declaração de incompetência relativa: Não pode ser declarada de oficio, dependendo de provocação da parte para ser recon...
Conflito de competências: Pode ocorre alguma situação em que haja dúvida quanto a qual seja o juízo competente para determ...
Podem suscitar o conflito de competência: - as partes; - o juízo; - o MP; O julgamento do conflito caberá ao tribunal a qu...
Faceli - Direito - 2° Período - Teoria Geral do Processo - Unidade II - Jurisdição
  2. 2.  Funções do Estado: Com o passar dos anos as relações de comando sofreram diversas modificações que influenciaram no surgimento da Teoria da Separação dos Poderes. Essa Teoria foi desenvolvida por Montesquieu, ele tinha a idéia de conter o Poder do Estado através da divisão de funções, e dar competência a diferentes órgãos. Os três poderes (funções) atuais do Estado são o Legislativo, o Executivo e o Judiciário.
  3. 3. O Legislativo (legislação) estabelece normas que regem a sociedade. Cabe a ele criar leis em cada uma das três esferas e fiscalizar e controlar os atos do Poder Executivo. O presidente da República também pode legislar, seu principal instrumento é a medida provisória. Esse Poder é exercido pelo Congresso Nacional, que atua através do Senado Federal, composto por senadores, e da Câmara dos Deputados, formado por deputados.
  4. 4. O Executivo (administração) é responsável pela administração dos interesses públicos, sempre de acordo com nossa Carta Magna e as ordenações legais. A Constituição o regula através do artigo 76 até o 91. O executivo é distribuído no âmbito nacional, regional e municipal. No plano Federal é exercido pelo Presidente da República, que é escolhido pelo povo, em eleições de dois turnos, e substituído, quando necessário, pelo vice- presidente. Já no nível regional o executivo é representado pelo governador, substituído circunstancialmente pelo vice-governador e auxiliado pelos Secretários do Estado. No municipal quem o exerce é o Prefeito, substituído pelo vice-prefeito e auxiliado pelos Secretários Municipais.
  5. 5. Já o Judiciário (jurisdição) possui duas tarefas principais, a primeira é a de controle de constitucionalidade, ou seja, é a averiguação da compatibilidade das normas com a Constituição da República, pois só assim serão válidas. A segunda obrigação é justamente solucionar as controvérsias que podem surgir com a aplicação da lei.
  6. 6. A divisão desses Poderes é crucial para a formação de uma sociedade preocupada com as relações de comando, pois sem esse desligamento podem ocorrer situações de arbitrariedade. “Quando, na mesma pessoa ou no mesmo corpo de magistratura, o Poder legislativo é reunido com o Poder Executivo não existe liberdade (...) tão pouco existe liberdade se o poder de julgar não fosse separado do Executivo e do Legislativo (...) tudo estaria perdido se o mesmo homem (...) exercesse os três poderes.” Montesquieu conclui que “só o poder freia o poder”, no chamado “Sistema de Freios e Contrapesos”.
  7. 7. Não se pode esquecer que o Poder do Estado é uno e indivisível. Cada um desses órgãos, no exercício de suas funções, exercem suas atividades de formas diferenciadas, o que não quer dizer que são independentes, mas também não são subordinados entre si. Essa especialidade não separa os poderes absolutamente, pois todos legislam, administram e julgam.
  8. 8.  CONCEITO DE JURISDIÇÃO: A jurisdição difere da legislação, porque consiste em pacificar situações conflituais apresentadas ao Estado-juiz, fazendo justiça em casos concretos - seja afirmando imperativamente a preexistente vontade do direito (sentença), seja produzindo os resultados que o obrigado não produziu com sua conduta própria (execução).
  9. 9. Quanto à atividade administrativa, não há dúvida de que também através dela o Estado cumpre a lei, mas a diferença entre as duas atividades está em que: a) embora cumpra a lei, tendo-a como limite de sua atividade, o administrador não tem o escopo de atuá-la (o escopo é, diretamente, a realização do bem comum); b) quando a Administração Pública pratica ato que lhe compete, é o próprio Estado que realiza uma atividade relativa a uma relação jurídica de que é parte, faltando, portanto o caráter substitutivo; c) os atos administrativos não são definitivos, podendo ser revistos jurisdicionalmente em muitos casos.
  10. 10. A jurisdição é uma das funções do Estado, mediante a qual este se substitui aos titulares dos interesses em conflito para, imparcialmente, buscar a pacificação do conflito que os envolve, com justiça. Essa pacificação é feita mediante a atuação da vontade do direito objetivo que rege o caso apresentando em concreto para ser solucionado; e o Estado desempenha essa função sempre mediante o processo, seja expressando imperativamente o preceito (através de uma sentença de mérito), seja realizando no mundo das coisas o que o preceito estabelece (através da execução forçada).
  11. 11. A jurisdição é uma das funções do Estado e também monopólio estatal; é, ao mesmo tempo, poder, função e atividade. Como poder, é manifestação do poder estatal, conceituado como capacidade de decidir imperativamente e impor decisões. Como função, expressa o encargo que têm os órgãos estatais de promover a pacificação de conflitos interindividuais, mediante a realização do direito justo e através do processo. Como atividade é o complexo de atos do juiz no processo, exercendo o poder e cumprindo a função que a lei atribui. O poder, a função e a atividade somente transparecem legitimamente através do processo devidamente estruturado (devido processo legal).
  12. 12.  CARACTERÍSTICAS DA JURISDIÇÃO: Indicados por Chiovenda. A - caráter substitutivo: Exercendo a jurisdição, o Estado substitui, com uma atividade sua, as atividades daqueles que estão envolvidos no conflito trazido à apreciação. A única atividade admitida pela lei quando surge o conflito é a do Estado que substitui a das partes. As atividades do Estado são exercidas através de pessoas físicas, que constituem seus agentes, ou seus órgãos. Essas pessoas não agem em nome próprio, mas como órgãos do Estado, a sua imparcialidade é uma exigência da lei; o juiz ou auxiliar da Justiça que tiver interesse próprio no litígio ou razões para comportar-se de modo favorável a uma das partes e contrariamente à outra não deve atuar no processo: v. CPC, arts. 134, 135 e 312; CPP, arts. 95-103, 252, 254.
  13. 13. B - escopo jurídico de atuação do direito: Ao criar a jurisdição no quadro de suas instituições, visou o Estado a garantir que as normas de direito substancial (material), contidas no ordenamento jurídico, efetivamente conduzam aos resultados enunciados. Assim, através do exercício da função jurisdicional, o Estado busca fazer com que se atinjam, em cada caso concreto, os objetivos das normas de direito substancial. Em outras palavras, o escopo jurídico da jurisdição é a atuação (cumprimento, realização) das normas de direito substancial. Essa é a teoria de Chiovenda. Corresponde à idéia de que a norma concreta nasce antes e independentemente do processo. Outra posição digna de nota é a de Carnelutti: só existiria um comando completo, com referência a determinado caso concreto (lide), no momento em que é dada a sentença a respeito: o escopo do processo seria, então, a justa composição da lide, ou seja, o estabelecimento da norma de direito material que disciplina o caso, dando razão a uma das partes.
  14. 14. C – lide: A existência da lide é uma característica constante na atividade jurisdicional, quando se trata de pretensões insatisfeitas que poderiam ter sido satisfeitas pelo obrigado. D – inércia: A jurisdição decorre do fato de que os órgãos jurisdicionais são, por sua própria índole, inertes (nemo judex sine actore, ne procedat judex ex officio). Por isso, fica geralmente ao critério do próprio interessado a provocação do Estado-juiz ao exercício da função jurisdicional. Em casos raros e específicos, a própria lei institui certas exceções à regra da inércia dos órgãos jurisdicionais. Assim, por exemplo, a execução trabalhista pode instaurar-se por ato do juiz (CLT, art. 878); o habeas corpus pode conceder ser concedido de ofício (CPP, art. 654, § 2º).
  15. 15. E – definitividade: Os atos jurisdicionais são suscetíveis de se tornar imutáveis, não podendo ser revistos ou modificados. A Constituição brasileira, como a da generalidade dos países, estabelece que "a lei não prejudicará o direito adquirido, o ato jurídico perfeito e a coisa julgada" (art. 5º, inc. XXXVI). Coisa julgada é a imutabilidade dos efeitos de uma sentença, em virtude da qual nem as partes podem repropor a mesma demanda em juízo ou comportar-se de modo diferente daquele preceituado, nem os juízes podem voltar a decidir a respeito, nem o próprio legislador pode emitir preceitos que contrariem, para as partes, o que já ficou definitivamente julgado.
  16. 16.  PRINCÍPIOS INERENTES À JURISDIÇÃO: O princípio da investidura corresponde à idéia de que a jurisdição só será exercida por quem tenha sido regularmente investido na autoridade de juiz. A jurisdição é um monopólio do Estado e este, que é uma pessoa jurídica, precisa exercê-la através de pessoas físicas que sejam seus órgãos ou agentes: essas pessoas físicas são os juízes. É claro, pois, que, sem ter sido regularmente investida, não será uma pessoa a encarnação do Estado no exercício de uma de suas funções primordiais. O mesmo sucede se o juiz já se aposentou, circunstância em que se pode corretamente afirmar que não é mais juiz: ocorrendo a aposentadoria, deve ele então, segundo preceito expresso da lei processual, passar os autos ao sucessor (CPC, art. 132).
  17. 17. O princípio da aderência ao território manifesta-se, em primeiro lugar, a limitação da própria soberania nacional ao território do país. Além disso, como os juízes são muitos no mesmo país, distribuídos em comarcas (Justiças Estaduais) ou seções judiciárias (Justiça Federal), também se infere daí que cada juiz só exerce a sua autoridade nos limites do território sujeito por lei à sua jurisdição. Este princípio estabelece limitações territoriais à autoridade dos juízes. Em virtude desse princípio, todo e qualquer ato de interesse para um processo, que deva ser praticado fora dos limites territoriais em que o juiz exerce a jurisdição, depende da cooperação do juiz do lugar. EX. carta precatória ou rogatória (a qual tramita através do Ministério da Justiça e é enviada ao país estrangeiro por via diplomática, após legalizada e traduzida).
  18. 18. O princípio da indelegabilidade aponta que é vedado a qualquer dos Poderes delegar atribuições. A Constituição fixa o conteúdo das atribuições do Poder Judiciário e não pode a lei, nem pode muito menos alguma deliberação dos próprios membros deste, alterar a distribuição feita naquele nível jurídico-positivo superior. Além disso, no âmbito do próprio Poder Judiciário não pode juiz algum, segundo seu próprio critério e talvez atendendo à sua própria conveniência, delegar funções a outro órgão. É que cada magistrado, exercendo a função jurisdicional, não o faz em nome próprio e muito menos por um direito próprio: ele é, aí, um agente do Estado (age em nome deste).
  19. 19. O princípio da inevitabilidade significa que a autoridade dos órgãos jurisdicionais, sendo uma emanação do próprio poder estatal soberano, impõe-se por si mesma, independentemente da vontade das partes ou de eventual pacto para aceitarem os resultados do processo. A situação de ambas as partes perante o Estado-juiz é de sujeição, que independe de sua vontade e consiste na impossibilidade de evitar que sobre elas e sobre sua esfera de direitos se exerça a autoridade estatal. O princípio da inafastabilidade (ou princípio do controle jurisdicional), expresso na Constituição (art. 5º, inc. XXXV), garante a todos o acesso ao Poder Judiciário, o qual não pode deixar de atender a quem venha a juízo deduzir uma pretensão fundada no direito e pedir solução para ela. Não pode a lei "excluir da apreciação do Poder Judiciário qualquer lesão ou ameaça a direito“ , nem pode o juiz, a pretexto de lacuna ou obscuridade da lei, escusar-se de proferir decisão (CPC, art. 126).
  20. 20. O princípio do juiz natural, relacionado com o anterior, assegura que ninguém pode ser privado do julgamento por juiz independente e imparcial, indicado pelas normas constitucionais e legais. A Constituição proíbe os chamados tribunais de exceção, instituídos para o julgamento de determinadas pessoas ou de crimes de determinada natureza, sem previsão constitucional (art. 5º, inc. XXXVII). OBS: É preciso distinguir tribunais de exceção de Justiças especiais (como a Militar, a Eleitoral e a Trabalhista); estas são instituídas pela Constituição com anterioridade à prática dos fatos a serem apreciados e não constituem ultraje ao princípio em epígrafe.
  21. 21.  UNIDADE DA JURISDIÇÃO (divisão?) A jurisdição, como expressão do poder estatal soberano, a rigor não comporta divisões, pois falar em diversas jurisdições num mesmo Estado significaria afirmar a existência, aí, de uma pluralidade de soberanias, o que não faria sentido; a jurisdição é, em si mesma, tão una e indivisível quanto o próprio poder soberano.
  22. 22. A doutrina, porém, fazendo embora tais ressalvas, costuma falar em espécies de jurisdição, como se esta comportasse classificação em categorias. Costuma-se classificar a jurisdição nas seguintes espécies: a) pelo critério do seu objeto, jurisdição penal ou civil; b) pelo critério dos organismos judiciários que a exercem, especial ou comum; c) pelo critério da posição hierárquica dos órgãos dotados dela, superior ou inferior; d) pelo critério da fonte do direito com base no qual é proferido o julgamento, jurisdição de direito ou de equidade.
  23. 23. Jurisdição penal ou civil: A atividade jurisdicional é exercida tendo por objeto uma pretensão que varia de natureza conforme o direito objetivo material em que se fundamenta. Há, assim, causas penais, civis, comerciais, administrativas, tributárias etc. Com base nisso, é comum dividir-se o exercício da jurisdição aos juízes, dando a uns a competência para apreciar as pretensões de natureza penal e a outros as demais. Fala-se, assim, em jurisdição penal (causas penais, pretensões punitivas) e jurisdição civil (por exclusão, causas e pretensões não-penais).
  24. 24. Jurisdição especial ou comum: Os vários organismos judiciários são instituídos pela Constituição Federal, constituindo cada um deles unidade administrativa autônoma e recebendo da Lei Magna os limites de sua competência. Temos, pois, em consideração às regras constitucionais de competência, a jurisdição especial e jurisdição comum. Entre as primeiras estão a Justiça Eleitoral (arts. 118-121), a Justiça do Trabalho (arts. 111-117) e as Justiças Militares Federal (arts. 122-124) e Estaduais (art. 125, § 3º); no âmbito da jurisdição comum estão a Justiça Federal (arts. 106-110) e as Justiças Estaduais ordinárias (arts. 125-126).
  25. 25. Jurisdição superior o inferior: É natural o inconformismo do ser humano perante decisões desfavoráveis. Por isso, em geral, os ordenamentos jurídicos instituem o duplo grau de jurisdição, princípio consistente na possibilidade de um mesmo processo, após julgamento pelo juiz inferior perante o qual teve início, voltar a ser objeto de julgamento, agora por órgãos de instância superior do Poder Judiciário. Jurisdição inferior é aquela exercida pelos juízes que ordinariamente conhecem do processo desde seu início (competência originária); Na Justiça Estadual são os juízes de direito das comarcas distribuídas por todo o Estado, inclusive na comarca da Capital. Jurisdição Superior é a exercida pelos órgãos competentes para conhecerem dos recursos interpostos contra as decisões proferidas na jurisdição inferior. Em alguns casos, a lei entende que o processo deva ter início já perante os órgãos jurisdicionais superiores, em razão de determinadas circunstâncias, como a qualidade das pessoas, a natureza do processo etc. (competência originária dos tribunais).
  26. 26. JURISDIÇÃO COMUM ESPECIAL ESTADUAL FEDERAL ELEITORAL TRABALHISTA MILITAR
  27. 27.  JURISDIÇÃO VOLUNTÁRIA E CONTENCIOSA: A jurisdição civil, compreende, segundo o art. 1º do CPC, a jurisdição contenciosa e a jurisdição voluntária. Jurisdição contenciosa: Estado exercendo sua função pacificadora. Pressupõe controvérsia entre as partes (lide), a ser solucionada pelo juiz. Características da Jurisdição Contenciosa: a) EXISTÊNCIA DE PARTES: b) POSSIBILIDADE DE CONTRADITÓRIO: c) AS DECISÕES PRODUZEM COISA JULGADA:
  28. 28. a) EXISTÊNCIA DE PARTES: Nas lides pressupõem-se dois sujeitos, um ativo e um passivo. Autor – aquele que, formulando uma pretensão tutelada pelo direito provoca a jurisdição; Réu – aquele contra ou em relação aquém é solicitada a tutela jurisdiciaonal. b) POSSIBILIDADE DE CONTRADITÓRIO: Partindo da premissa que o objeto da jurisdição contenciosa é a LIDE, que é o conflito de interesses qualificado por uma pretensão, ficam, então, submetidas à jurisdição ambas as partes. Daí, então, tem-se que a contestação do Réu à pretensão do Autor será em todos os casos possíveis.
  29. 29. Contestar é uma obrigação ou um ônus jurídico? Para o professor Antunes Varela a contestação é um ônus jurídico. 1ª porque no CPC não há uma imposição ao réu, mas, tão somente, os efeitos decorrentes, na hipótese de não tê-la. 2ª pelo princípio da boa-fé, “o réu não deve contestar, quando os fatos articulados pelo autor sejam verdadeiros e o pedido por ele formulado não careça de fundamento legal.” 3ª porque o ônus jurídico consiste, na necessidade de observância de certo comportamento, como meio de obtenção ou de conservação de uma vantagem para o próprio sujeito e não para satisfação de um interesse de outrem. 4º porque na obrigação o comportamento do sujeito é necessário para satisfazer /garantir interesse de outrem e não o seu, além de ter conteúdo patrimonial.
  30. 30. c) AS DECISÕES PRODUZEM COISA JULGADA: Como a finalidade da Jurisdição é assegurar a paz jurídica, a decisão pela qual o órgão jurisdicional compõe a lide deverá consistir numa declaração irrevogável e imutável. Jurisdição Voluntária ou Graciosa: A jurisdição atua, também, quando a ordem jurídica, dada à relevância de certos direitos, atribui ao Poder Judiciário a função de fiscalizar determinados negócios jurídicos privados. A Jurisdição Voluntária ou Graciosa, consiste na “fiscalização do interesse público nos negócios jurídicos privados.”
  31. 31. Diferentemente do que acontece na jurisdição contenciosa, porque há a lide; aqui, na jurisdição voluntária ou graciosa, NÃO HÁ LIDE NEM PARTES, mas apenas um negócio jurídico processual, envolvendo o Juiz e os INTERESSADOS. Características da jurisdição voluntaria: - Não possui lide; - Não possui partes; - Não possui contraditório ou ampla defesa; Ex. nomeação de tutores ou curadores e a modificação destes; alienação de bens de incapaz; divorcio consensual; herança jacente e vacante; alvará judicial autorizativo.
  32. 32. Competência
  33. 33. Conceito: São inúmeros os processos que podem ser instaurados em decorrência dos conflitos interindividuais que surgem em um país e múltiplos também os órgãos jurisdicionais, compreensível assim a necessidade de distribuir a atividade. A jurisdição como expressão do poder estatal é uma só, não comportando divisões ou fragmentações: cada juiz, cada tribunal, é plenamente investido dela. Mas o exercício da jurisdição é distribuído, pela Constituição e pela lei ordinária, entre os muitos órgãos jurisdicionais; cada qual então a exercerá dentro de determinados limites (ou seja, com referência a determinado grupo de litígios). Chama-se competência essa quantidade de jurisdição cujo exercício é atribuído a cada órgão ou grupo de órgãos (Liebman). Nessa mesma ordem de idéias pode-se definir competência como o conjunto de limites dentro dos quais cada órgão do judiciário pode exercer a função jurisdicional.
  34. 34. Critérios de fixação da Competência: 1º Na analise de fixação da competência, uma primeira questão a ser abordada é a chamada “competência internacional”. Antes de verificar qual o juiz é o competente para determinado processo, há que se examinar se a hipótese pode ser submetida ao Estado brasileiro, para que este exerça, diante do caso concreto, a função jurisdicional. A questão encontra-se nos art. 88 e 89 CPC. 2º Após saber que a demanda pode ser julgada perante a autoridade brasileira, passa-se a análise da competência interna.
  35. 35. A competência é fixada no momento da propositura da ação, pelas regras vigente nesta data, pouco importando a alteração de fato ou de direito superveniente (principio da perpetuatio jurisdictionis – art. 87 CPC). Exceções: supressão do órgão judiciário originalmente competente ou alteração de competência em razão da matéria ou da hierarquia. Para fixar a competência interna são utilizados três critérios: objetivo, funcional e territorial (teoria de Chiovenda).
  36. 36. critério objetivo: leva em consideração elementos externos da lide: a natureza da causa, o valor da causa e a condição das pessoas em lide. a) Conforme a natureza da causa (em razão da matéria) – a competência se determina segundo a matéria sobre que verse a lide. Ex. lides de natureza trabalhista – Justiça do Trabalho; lides de conteúdo eleitoral – Justiça Eleitoral; lides versando sobre estado de família – Vara da Família (“Justiça estadual”). b) Conforme o valor da causa (em razão do valor da causa) – a competência se determina pela avaliação pecuniária do bem pretendido. Ex. artigos 98, I, e art. 24, X, da CF e Lei nº 9.099/95, Lei 10.259/01, art. 91 CPC.
  37. 37. c) Conforme a qualidade das partes (em razão da pessoa) – Regra geral, a qualidade dos sujeitos não influi na fixação da competência, pois todos são iguais perante a lei (artigo 5º, caput, da CF). Excepcionalmente, há pessoas que, por motivos de interesse público, gozam de foro especial. Ex. artigo 102, inciso I, alíneas “b” e “c”, da CF (Supremo Tribunal Federal – infrações penais comuns – Presidente- Vice- membros do Congresso Nacional – Ministros do Supremo Tribunal Federal –Procurador-Geral da República – e nos crimes de responsabilidade - Ministros de Estado); Ex. artigo 105, inciso I, alínea “a”, da CF (Superior Tribunal de Justiça – crimes comuns – Governadores; crimes comuns e de responsabilidade - Desembargadores e Membros do Ministério Público da União que oficiem perante Tribunais).
  38. 38. OBS: crimes de responsabilidade: LEI Nº 1.079, DE 10 DE ABRIL DE 1950.
  39. 39. critério funcional: A competência é determinada de acordo com as atribuições que os organismos judiciários exercem no mesmo processo. Tem-se a competência funcional quando as diversas funções que devem ser exercidas dentro do mesmo processo são distribuídas entre diversos juízos. EX. competência por grau de jurisdição. O critério funcional tem em vista o fato de diversos juízes terem o poder, em momentos distintos, de exercer funções em um mesmo processo, determinando-se a competência funcional, ou seja, o âmbito dentro do qual cada um exerce o seu poder de dizer o direito em um único processo.
  40. 40. Plano horizontal e no plano vertical: a) No plano horizontal – no mesmo grau de jurisdição – é a hipótese em que vários juízes atuam no processo, conforme a sua fase e a forma de atuação, sem entretanto, mudar de grau de jurisdição. Ex. quando se atribui a juízo de comarca diferente daquela em que tramita o processo a função de interrogar uma testemunha lá residente (carta precatória). b) No plano vertical – há a participação de mais de um juiz no processo, porém de graus diferentes, ou seja, existe um grau de jurisdição inferior e outro de jurisdição superior. Ex. na competência recursal (o juiz de primeiro grau (juízo a quo) julga o pedido e o Tribunal (juízo ad quem), a apelação interposta contra aquele julgado.
  41. 41. Há também a hipótese do critério funcional entre processos diferentes, quando todos eles são ligados a uma mesma pretensão. Ex. competência do juízo do processo principal para conhecer do processo cautelar (art. 800 CPC), o juiz do processo de execução para conhecer dos embargos do executado (art. 736, § único CPC).
  42. 42. critério territorial: a distribuição da competência, se faz em razão de aspectos ligados, exclusivamente, a posição geográfica, pretende com tal critério aproximar o Estado-juiz dos fatos ligados a pretensão manifestada pelo demandante. O art. 94 traz regra geral de competência territorial (bem móveis): fixa a competência no domicilio do réu, e traz também exceções a regra. O art. 95 CPC diz que é competente o juízo da situação da coisa para processos que discutam direitos reais sobre imóveis.
  43. 43. O art. 96 CPC fixa a competência do foro do último domicilio no Brasil do autor da herança para inventário e partilha de seus bens. O art. 100 CPC traz competência territorial com “foro privilegiado”.
  44. 44. Procedimentos para determinar, no caso concerto, o juízo competente: Para Alexandre Câmara tal processo de divide em três fases: 1º - Deve-se fixar a “competência da jurisdição”: verificar em qual das diversas “Justiças” existentes deve ser atribuída à causa. Ex. justiça federal ou estadual. 2º - Após deve-se fixar a “competência de foro”, ou seja a competência territorial; 3º - deverá ser verificada a “competência do juízo”: verificar, de acordo com as leis de organização judiciária local, em qual Vara deve ser proposta a demanda.
  45. 45. EX. Fulano deseja demandar em face de Beltrano, visto um acidente automobilístico ocorrido na cidade de Linhares/ES. Busca-se com a ação reparação por danos causados. Em primeiro se verifica ser a demanda de competência da Justiça Estadual, visto não ter a União como parte, e a causa não pertencer a nenhuma das situações de “Justiças Especiais”. Após se verifica que a demanda deve ser proposta no foro (território) do lugar do fato, na comarca de Linhares/ES (art. 100, V CPC). E por fim, de acordo com as leis de organização judiciária local, a demanda deve ser ajuizada em uma das varas cíveis da comarca.
  46. 46. Incompetência absoluta e relativa: Entre os critérios que determinam a competência, alguns são considerados de ordem pública, visto o interesse público, e outras, são consideradas de interesses particulares. No primeiro caso, dá-se o nome de critérios absolutos de competência, e no segundo, chama-se de critérios relativos de competência. São critérios absolutos de competência: a competência em razão da matéria (em razão da natureza da causa), em razão da pessoa e o critério funcional. São critérios relativos de competência: a competência em razão do valor da causa e a competência territorial.
  47. 47. Causas de modificação da competência: Sendo criados com o fim de proteger o interesse das partes, os critérios relativos de fixação de competência podem ser derrogados (ampliados). Temos quatros causas de modificação da competência: conexão, continência, vontade e a inércia. Conexão: há conexão quando duas ou mais ações têm em comum o pedido ou/e a causa de pedir. A conexão está regulada no art. 103 CPC. Ex. se um Fulano demanda contra uma sociedade anônima, pretendendo, por um motivo qualquer a anulação de uma assembléia de acionista, e um Beltrano demanda contra a mesma sociedade anônima, pelo mesmo fundamento, pleiteando também a anulação daquela assembléia de acionistas. Tais demandas serão conexas.
  48. 48. Sendo conexas duas ou mais ações, e tendo sido propostas em juízos diferentes, poderão ser reunidas para julgamento conjunto pelo juízo prevento (art. 105/106 CPC). A prevenção é determinada de modo diverso conforme os juízos perante os quais foram ajuizadas as ações conexas tenham ou não idêntica competência territorial. Tendo os juízos a mesma competência territorial, prevento será aquele que proferiu o primeiro despacho liminar positivo – pronunciamento judicial que determina a citação do réu (art. 106 CPC). Sendo a competência territorial diferente será prevento aquele que realizou a primeira citação válida – data em que se efetivou a citação valida (art. 219 CPC).
  49. 49. A reunião do processo é obrigatória? Art. 105 CPC. Para Alexandre Câmara a reunião não é sempre obrigatória, mas tão somente quando houver risco real de decisões contraditórias. Continência: também, uma relação entre duas ou mais ações que têm as mesmas partes, a mesma causa de pedir, mas o objeto de uma, por ser mais amplo, abrange o da outra. Acontece quando entre duas ou mais ações lhes forem comuns as partes e a causa de pedir, e o pedido de uma seja mais amplo do que na outra. Ex. ação ajuizada por Fulano em face de Beltrano, em que o autor pretende receber o valor de uma única parcela em atraso, proveniente de com contrato de deposito. Pendente o processo o Fulano ajuíza outra ação em face do Beltrano, tendo por base o mesmo contrato de deposito, mas agora cobrando o valor de todas as prestações em atraso.
  50. 50. As consequências da continência são as mesmas da conexão. Assim sendo, havendo continência entre duas ou mais ações, e tendo sido propostas em juízos diferentes, poderão ser reunidas para julgamento conjunto pelo juízo prevento (art. 105/106 CPC). A prevenção é determinada de modo diverso conforme os juízos perante os quais foram ajuizadas as ações conexas tenham ou não idêntica competência territorial. Tendo os juízos a mesma competência territorial, prevento será aquele que se proferiu o primeiro despacho liminar positivo – pronunciamento judicial que determina a citação do réu (art. 106 CPC). Sendo a competência territorial diferente será prevento aquele que realizou a primeira citação valida – data em que se efetivou a citação valida (art. 219 CPC).
  51. 51. Vontade e inércia: são causas voluntárias para a prorrogação da competência. Vontade (expressa): a vontade das partes de modificar a competência é expressa quando resulta de acordo manifestado por escrito do qual constem a eleição do foro e a expressa referência a determinado negócio jurídico. (art. 111, §§ 1o e 2o, CPC). Ex. cartão de crédito. Inércia (Tácita): Dá-se a prorrogação tácita da competência quando o réu, demandado em foro incompetente, não oferece a exceção de incompetência do foro no prazo de resposta. (art. 114, CPC).
  52. 52. Declaração de Incompetência: Arts. 112 e seguintes, regulam a declaração de incompetência do juízo.  Declaração de incompetência absoluta: Observar o art. 113 CPC, devendo o juiz de oficio declarar a incompetência. A declaração da incompetência nessas situações também pode ser feita pelas partes, podendo ser alegada em qualquer tempo e grau de jurisdição, por mera petição. Reconhecida a incompetência absoluta deverão os autos ser remetidos para o juízo competente, sendo tidos por nulos os atos decisórios praticados pelo juízo absolutamente incompetente.
  53. 53.  Declaração de incompetência relativa: Não pode ser declarada de oficio, dependendo de provocação da parte para ser reconhecida. Caso a parte interessada não provoque a declaração dessa incompetência fala-se em prorrogação da competência. Deve ser oferecida por meio de exceção de incompetência, que deve ser apresentada no prazo em que o réu dispõe para responder a demanda do autor, decorrido o prazo sem que a exceção seja oferecida, prorroga-se a competência. A Lei 11.280/06 criou a hipótese do reconhecimento da incompetência relativa se dar de oficio. Trata-se do caso em que se tenha demandado em um foro escolhido a partir de uma cláusula de eleição de foro nula, inserida em contrato de adesão (art. 112, § único CPC). Interessante pontuar que o art. 305, § único CPC permite que a exceção de incompetência seja apresentada no foro do domicilio do réu.
  54. 54. Conflito de competências: Pode ocorre alguma situação em que haja dúvida quanto a qual seja o juízo competente para determinado processo. Há conflito de competência nos termos do art. 115 CPC quando: - Dois ou mais juízos se declaram competentes → conflito positivo - Dois ou mais juízos se declaram incompetentes → conflito negativo - Entre dois ou mais juízos surge controvérsia acerca de reunião ou separação de processos →conflito positivo ou negativo
  55. 55. Podem suscitar o conflito de competência: - as partes; - o juízo; - o MP; O julgamento do conflito caberá ao tribunal a que os juízos em conflito estejam submetidos. Vejamos: - conflito entre juízos estatais da mesma comarca ou de comarca diferentes no mesmo Estado: TJ do respectivo Estado; - conflito entre juízos de submetidos a tribunais diferentes (um juiz estadual e um juiz federal): STJ (art. 105, I, d CF/88); - conflito entre STJ e outro tribunal; entre tribunais superiores; entre tribunais superiores e qualquer outro tribunal: STF (art. 102, I, o CF/88).

×