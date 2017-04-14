ESTADO, FORMAS PRIMITIVAS DE SOLUÇÃO DOS CONFLITOS DE INTERESSE UNIDADE I
 Análise de conceitos básicos: Necessidade: É uma situação de carência. É a falta de alguma coisa. O homem depende de cer...
Utilidade: É a capacidade ou aptidão de um bem para satisfazer uma necessidade, conforme precisou Carnelutti. Utilidade é ...
Resistência: Resistência à pretensão, obstando a submissão do interesse de um ao do outro, gerando o chamado CONFLITO DE I...
Demanda: segundo De Plácido e Silva, é o ato pelo qual uma pessoa confia ou entrega ao julgamento da justiça a solução do ...
 SOCIEDADE E DIREITO: Não há sociedade sem direito: ubi societas ibi jus. Qual a causa da correlação entre sociedade e di...
 CONFLITOS E INSATISFAÇÕES: Esses conflitos caracterizam-se por situações em que uma pessoa, pretendendo para si determin...
 DA AUTOTUTELA A JURISDIÇÃO: Hoje, se entre duas pessoas há um conflito, caracterizado por uma das causas de insatisfação...
Definição: considera-se autotutela a forma de solução de conflito em que um dos conflitantes impõe a solução ao outro, de ...
Autocomposição: De certa maneira, sobrevivem até hoje com referência aos interesses disponíveis: a) desistência (renúncia ...
Os indivíduos começaram a preferir, uma solução amigável e imparcial através de árbitros, pessoas de sua confiança mútua e...
Em seguida, escolhiam um árbitro de sua confiança, o qual recebia do pretor o encargo de decidir a causa. O processo civil...
Após, nasce novo período, que se caracterizou pela invasão de área que antes não pertencia ao pretor, passando ele próprio...
 Para não esquecer: Antes de o Estado conquistar para si o poder de declarar qual o direito no caso concreto e promover a...
 MEIOS ALTERNATIVOS DE PACIFICAÇÃO SOCIAL: Hoje o Estado está fortalecido e exerce com exclusividade a função pacificador...
Os processualistas modernos passaram a cogitar novos meios para a solução de conflitos. Trata-se dos meios alternativos, r...
Ex: - O procedimento das reclamações trabalhistas inclui duas tentativas de conciliação (CLT, arts. 847 e 850).; - O Códig...
- A Lei dos Juizados Especiais (lei n. 9.099, de 26.9.95) é particularmente voltada para a conciliação como meio de soluçã...
A conciliação pode ser extraprocessual ou (como nos casos vistos acima) endoprocessual. Em ambos os casos, visa a induzir ...
 AUTOTUTELA, AUTOCOMPOSIÇÃO NO DIREITO MODERNO: Apesar do afastamento da autotutela como meio ordinário para a satisfação...
A autocomposição, que não constitui ultraje ao monopólio estatal da jurisdição, é considerada legítimo meio alternativo de...
 ARBITRAGEM (Lei . 9.307, de 23.9.96): É a técnica de solução de conflitos mediante a qual os conflitantes buscam em uma ...
Cláusula compromissória: É a convenção em que as partes resolvem que as divergências oriundas do negócio jurídico serão re...
Na arbitragem a decisão não cabe recurso ou reforma, somente anulação da sentença, conforme previstos no art. 32 da lei 93...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Faceli - Direito - 2° Período - Teoria Geral do Processo - Unidade I - Estado, Formas primitivas de solução dos conflitos de interesses

37 views

Published on

Disciplina ministrada pela professora Lorena Novais Farage Lacerda em 2015.2 nas Faculdades Integradas do Ensino Superior do Município de Linhares

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Faceli - Direito - 2° Período - Teoria Geral do Processo - Unidade I - Estado, Formas primitivas de solução dos conflitos de interesses

  1. 1. ESTADO, FORMAS PRIMITIVAS DE SOLUÇÃO DOS CONFLITOS DE INTERESSE UNIDADE I
  2. 2.  Análise de conceitos básicos: Necessidade: É uma situação de carência. É a falta de alguma coisa. O homem depende de certos elementos ou bens, não só para sobreviver como para aperfeiçoar- se social, política e culturalmente. Assim, podemos concluir que necessidade é a relação de dependência do homem com algum elemento. Bem: É o elemento capaz de satisfazer uma necessidade. Hugo Rocco ensina que o conceito de bem é amplíssimo e dentro dele pode agrupar-se todas as realidades que entram no conceito de valor, podendo ser tanto uma coisa, como um homem, uma ação, uma omissão, tanto uma relação de fato como uma relação jurídica. Arruda Alvim observa, ainda, que os bens se constituem para o homem num atrativo, seja de ordem econômica, seja moral.
  3. 3. Utilidade: É a capacidade ou aptidão de um bem para satisfazer uma necessidade, conforme precisou Carnelutti. Utilidade é um juízo formulado por um sujeito acerca de uma necessidade, sobre a utilidade ou sobre o valor de um bem, enquanto meio para a satisfação dessa necessidade. Interesse: É aquele que está entre uma necessidade e um bem apto a satisfazê-lá. O interesse surge na relação entre o homem e os bens. Esse interesse consiste na posição favorável à satisfação de uma necessidade. O sujeito do interesse é o homem e o bem é seu objeto. Pretensão: Solicitar, requerer o direito que se julga ter. QUEM PRETENDE UM DIREITO, AFIRMA-O COMO SEU. Juridicamente, revela-se no pedido delineado numa petição ou requerimento.
  4. 4. Resistência: Resistência à pretensão, obstando a submissão do interesse de um ao do outro, gerando o chamado CONFLITO DE INTERESSES. Lide: o vocábulo significa contenda, questão, luta. Quando uma pessoa, pretendendo para si determinado bem, não pode obtê-lo ou porque aquele que poderia satisfazer a pretensão reclamada não a faz, gerando um conflito de interesses. “A ambição do homem é ilimitada, enquanto os bens, corpóreos ou incorpóreos, possíveis de serem objeto dessa ambição são limitados; a disputa, por conseguinte, é inevitável.” Carnelutti
  5. 5. Demanda: segundo De Plácido e Silva, é o ato pelo qual uma pessoa confia ou entrega ao julgamento da justiça a solução do direito, que se encontra prejudicado ou ameaçado de perturbação, formulando, o seu pedido, fundado no legítimo interesse de agir. Para Câmara (2008, p. 305), “demanda é o ato inicial de impulso da atividade jurisdicional do Estado, exigida em razão da inércia característica desta função, que resulta no princípio consagrado no art. 2º do CPC (adequadamente chamado, princípio da demanda).” Sobre lide, De Plácido e Silva ensina que: Derivado do latim lis, litis, quer o vocábulo significar contenda, questão, luta. [...]. Embora, por vezes, seja o vocábulo aplicado em sentido equivalente a demanda, traz consigo significação mais ampla: lide é a demanda já contestada ou aquela em que a luta entre as partes está travada. É a formação já do litígio, nem sempre ocorrente em toda demanda, por exemplo, quando o réu não vem contestar nem se opor às pretensões do autor. Lide é o conflito de interesses qualificado por uma pretensão resistida ou insatisfeita (Francesco Carnelutti). (SILVA, 2010, p. 494).
  6. 6.  SOCIEDADE E DIREITO: Não há sociedade sem direito: ubi societas ibi jus. Qual a causa da correlação entre sociedade e direito? - função que o direito exerce na sociedade: a função ordenadora, de coordenação dos interesses que se manifestam na vida social, de modo a organizar a cooperação entre pessoas e compor os conflitos que se verificarem entre os seus membros. - de harmonizar as relações sociais intersubjetivas, a fim de ensejar a máxima realização dos valores humanos com o mínimo de sacrifício e desgaste. Por isso, pelo aspecto sociológico o direito é geralmente apresentado como uma das formas, do chamado controle social.
  7. 7.  CONFLITOS E INSATISFAÇÕES: Esses conflitos caracterizam-se por situações em que uma pessoa, pretendendo para si determinado bem, não pode obtê-lo, seja porque: (a) aquele que poderia satisfazer a sua pretensão não a satisfaz, ou; (b) o próprio direito proíbe a satisfação voluntária da pretensão (p. ex., a pretensão punitiva do Estado não pode ser satisfeita mediante um ato de submissão do indigitado criminoso). A eliminação dos conflitos ocorrentes na vida em sociedade pode-se verificar por obra de um ou de ambos os sujeitos dos interesses conflitantes, ou por ato de terceiro.
  8. 8.  DA AUTOTUTELA A JURISDIÇÃO: Hoje, se entre duas pessoas há um conflito, caracterizado por uma das causas de insatisfação descritas, em princípio o direito impõe que, se quiser pôr fim a essa situação, seja chamado o Estado-juiz. Nas fases primitivas da civilização dos povos, não existia um Estado suficientemente forte para superar os ímpetos individualistas dos homens: por isso, não só inexistia um órgão estatal que, com soberania e autoridade, garantisse o cumprimento do direito, como ainda não havia sequer as leis (normas gerais e abstratas impostas pelo Estado aos particulares).
  9. 9. Definição: considera-se autotutela a forma de solução de conflito em que um dos conflitantes impõe a solução ao outro, de forma forçada. É, portanto, uma forma primitiva de solução de conflitos, e como regra é proibida. Características da autotutela: 1. Ausência de juiz distinto das partes 2. Imposição da decisão por uma das partes à outra Hipóteses de autotutela permitidas: 1. Legítima defesa. 2. Greve 3. Desforço imediato (posse) “A autotutela é uma solução egoísta e parcial do litígio. O juiz da causa é uma das partes.” (Fredie Didier).
  10. 10. Autocomposição: De certa maneira, sobrevivem até hoje com referência aos interesses disponíveis: a) desistência (renúncia à pretensão); b) submissão (renúncia à resistência oferecida à pretensão); c) transação (concessões recíprocas). Todas elas dependem da ação de uma ou ambas as partes.
  11. 11. Os indivíduos começaram a preferir, uma solução amigável e imparcial através de árbitros, pessoas de sua confiança mútua em quem as partes se buscavam para que resolver os conflitos. A história nos mostra que, no direito romano arcaico (das origens do direito romano até ao século II a.c., sendo dessa época a Lei das XII Tábuas), o Estado já participava, na medida da autoridade então conseguida perante os indivíduos, dessas atividades destinadas a indicar qual preceito preponderar no caso concreto de um conflito de interesses. Os cidadãos em conflito compareciam perante o pretor, comprometendo-se a aceitar o que viesse a ser decidido; esse compromisso, era necessário porque a mentalidade da época repudiava qualquer ingerência do Estado nos negócios de alguém contra a vontade do interessado.
  12. 12. Em seguida, escolhiam um árbitro de sua confiança, o qual recebia do pretor o encargo de decidir a causa. O processo civil romano desenvolvia-se, assim, em dois estágios: perante o magistrado, ou pretor (in jure), e perante o árbitro, ou judex (apud judicem). Para facilitar, a autoridade pública começa a preestabelecer, de forma abstrata, regras destinadas a servir de critério objetivo e vinculativo para as decisões, afastando os temores de julgamentos arbitrários e subjetivos. Surge, o legislador.
  13. 13. Após, nasce novo período, que se caracterizou pela invasão de área que antes não pertencia ao pretor, passando ele próprio a conhecer do mérito dos litígios entre os particulares, proferindo sentença. Com ela completou-se o ciclo histórico da evolução da chamada justiça privada para a justiça pública: o Estado, já suficientemente fortalecido, impõe-se sobre os particulares e, impõe-lhes sua solução para os conflitos de interesses. Jurisdição? Processo?
  14. 14.  Para não esquecer: Antes de o Estado conquistar para si o poder de declarar qual o direito no caso concreto e promover a sua realização prática (jurisdição), houve três fases distintas: a) autotutela e autocomposição; b) arbitragem facultativa (quando as partes escolhiam); c) arbitragem obrigatória (quando era indicado pelo pretor).
  15. 15.  MEIOS ALTERNATIVOS DE PACIFICAÇÃO SOCIAL: Hoje o Estado está fortalecido e exerce com exclusividade a função pacificadora (jurisdição). Todavia, abrem-se os olhos para modalidades de soluções de conflito não-jurisdicionais, tratadas como meios alternativos de pacificação social. Fundamentos para os meios alternativos: - O que importa é a pacificação social; - Quebra do formalismo; - Celeridade na prestação jurisdicional; - Alto custo na função pacificadora (Lei 1.060/50);
  16. 16. Os processualistas modernos passaram a cogitar novos meios para a solução de conflitos. Trata-se dos meios alternativos, representados particularmente pela CONCILIAÇÃO e pelo ARBITRAMENTO.
  17. 17. Ex: - O procedimento das reclamações trabalhistas inclui duas tentativas de conciliação (CLT, arts. 847 e 850).; - O Código de Processo Civil atribui ao juiz o dever de "tentar a qualquer tempo conciliar as partes" (art. 125, inc. IV) e em seu procedimento ordinário incluiu-se uma audiência preliminar (ou audiência de conciliação), na qual o juiz, tratando-se de causas versando direitos disponíveis, tentará a solução conciliatória antes de definir os pontos controvertidos a serem provados. Tentará a conciliação, ainda, ao início da audiência de instrução e julgamento (arts. 447-448). A qualquer tempo poderá fazer comparecer as partes, inclusive para tentar conciliá-las (art. 342).
  18. 18. - A Lei dos Juizados Especiais (lei n. 9.099, de 26.9.95) é particularmente voltada para a conciliação como meio de solução de conflitos, dando a ela especial destaque ao instituir uma verdadeira fase conciliatória no procedimento que disciplina: só se passa à instrução e julgamento da causa se, após toda a tentativa, não tiver sido obtida a conciliação dos litigantes (v. arts. 21-26).
  19. 19. A conciliação pode ser extraprocessual ou (como nos casos vistos acima) endoprocessual. Em ambos os casos, visa a induzir as próprias pessoas em conflito a ditar a solução para a sua pendência. O conciliador procura obter uma transação entre as partes (mútuas concessões), ou a submissão de um à pretensão do outro (no processo civil, reconhecimento do pedido: v. art. 269, inc. II), ou a desistência da pretensão (renúncia: CPC, art. 269, inc. V). Tratando-se de conciliação endoprocessual, pode-se chegar ainda à mera "desistência da ação", ou seja, revogação da demanda inicial para que o processo se extinga sem que o conflito receba solução alguma (art. 267, inc. VIII).
  20. 20.  AUTOTUTELA, AUTOCOMPOSIÇÃO NO DIREITO MODERNO: Apesar do afastamento da autotutela como meio ordinário para a satisfação de pretensões, para certos casos excepcionalíssimos a própria lei abre exceções à proibição. Razões de permissão de autotutela: a) a impossibilidade de estar o Estado-juiz presente sempre que um direito esteja sendo violado ou prestes a sê-lo; b) a ausência de confiança de cada um no altruísmo alheio, inspirador de uma possível autocomposição.
  21. 21. A autocomposição, que não constitui ultraje ao monopólio estatal da jurisdição, é considerada legítimo meio alternativo de solução dos conflitos, estimulado pelo direito mediante as atividades consistentes na conciliação. De um modo geral, pode-se dizer que é admitida sempre que não se trate de direitos tão intimamente ligados ao próprio modo de ser da pessoa, que a sua perda a degrade a situações intoleráveis. Indisponibilidade objetiva X Indisponibilidade subjetiva).
  22. 22.  ARBITRAGEM (Lei . 9.307, de 23.9.96): É a técnica de solução de conflitos mediante a qual os conflitantes buscam em uma terceira pessoa, de sua confiança a solução imparcial do litígio. Segundo Luiz Antunes Caetano (2002, p. 29 e 30), a arbitragem norteia-se por princípios, entre os quais se destacam o da celeridade, da informalidade, da oralidade, do contraditório, da igualdade entre as partes, da imparcialidade, do livre convencimento dos árbitros, da confidencialidade, da especialidade. Quem pode optar pela arbitragem? O art. 1° da lei 9307/96 diz que: As pessoas capazes de contratar poderão valer-se da arbitragem para dirimir litígios relativos a direitos patrimoniais disponíveis. Qual litígio pode ser levado à arbitragem?Somente conflitos envolvendo direitos disponíveis, ou seja, direito que a pessoa pode dispor. Direitos da personalidade estão excluídos desse rol. Lides do Direito Penal também não podem ser levadas à arbitragem. A EC 45 consagrou a possibilidade se questões trabalhistas serem levadas à arbitragem.
  23. 23. Cláusula compromissória: É a convenção em que as partes resolvem que as divergências oriundas do negócio jurídico serão resolvidas pela arbitragem, prévia e abstratamente. O problema ainda nem existia à época do contrato. Compromisso arbitral: é um acordo de vontades para submeter um conflito concreto já existente. O problema surge após o contrato já feito, e as partes então decidem levar a arbitragem. Desnecessidade de homologação judicial da sentença arbitral (art. 31); Atribuição a sentença arbitral dos mesmos efeitos, entre partes, dos julgados proferidos pelo Poder Judiciário (valendo inclusive como título executivo judicial, se for condenatória: art. 31);
  24. 24. Na arbitragem a decisão não cabe recurso ou reforma, somente anulação da sentença, conforme previstos no art. 32 da lei 9307/96. O prazo para anular a sentença é de até 90 dias.

×